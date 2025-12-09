Depending on your bar of choice, you might well find yourself drinking in close proximity to an object that was once in proximity to fame and fortune — a star athlete’s game-worn jersey or a prop from a blockbuster film, for example. But when you get into the realm of drinking near a presidential rocking chair, the lineup of possible watering holes shrinks considerably.



That’s why a recent opening in New York’s Waldorf Astoria is notable both for history buffs and cocktail enthusiasts. On Dec. 4, the Presidential Library and Bar opened its doors within the Waldorf Astoria Residences. This is the result of a long-gestating collaboration — it was first announced in 2022 — between the Waldorf Astoria and the White House Historical Association.



The White House Historical Association’s president, Stewart McLaurin, pointed to the building’s long history with the presidency and, more broadly, heads of state. “For more than 90 years, the Waldorf Astoria has welcomed presidents, first ladies and leaders from around the world,” he said in a video introducing the space. McLaurin went on to explain that the library and bar “celebrates the presidency and its enduring ties to this remarkable landmark.”

Curbed’s Adriane Quinlan recently reported on the opening of the Presidential Library and Bar, at which a number of politicians, historians and media figures mingled and at least one cocktail recipe included a presidential inspiration. The newly opened space is home to a selection of books and other objects with ties to U.S. presidents, including a rocking chair once used by John F. Kennedy during his time in the White House, though it’s also reserved for the residents of the Waldorf Astoria Residences — so an impromptu visit isn’t very likely.

