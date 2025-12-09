Leisure > Travel > Hotels

Waldorf Astoria Residences’ New Bar Lets You Drink Beside Presidential Ephemera

The bar opened earlier this month

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 9, 2025 11:46 am EST
Waldorf Astoria New York lobby
The lobby of the Waldorf Astoria New York.
Hilton

Depending on your bar of choice, you might well find yourself drinking in close proximity to an object that was once in proximity to fame and fortune — a star athlete’s game-worn jersey or a prop from a blockbuster film, for example. But when you get into the realm of drinking near a presidential rocking chair, the lineup of possible watering holes shrinks considerably.

That’s why a recent opening in New York’s Waldorf Astoria is notable both for history buffs and cocktail enthusiasts. On Dec. 4, the Presidential Library and Bar opened its doors within the Waldorf Astoria Residences. This is the result of a long-gestating collaboration — it was first announced in 2022 — between the Waldorf Astoria and the White House Historical Association.

The White House Historical Association’s president, Stewart McLaurin, pointed to the building’s long history with the presidency and, more broadly, heads of state. “For more than 90 years, the Waldorf Astoria has welcomed presidents, first ladies and leaders from around the world,” he said in a video introducing the space. McLaurin went on to explain that the library and bar “celebrates the presidency and its enduring ties to this remarkable landmark.”

Buyers Are Closing on Condos in the Renovated Waldorf Astoria
Buyers Are Closing on Condos in the Renovated Waldorf Astoria
 The hotel portion will re-open later this year

Curbed’s Adriane Quinlan recently reported on the opening of the Presidential Library and Bar, at which a number of politicians, historians and media figures mingled and at least one cocktail recipe included a presidential inspiration. The newly opened space is home to a selection of books and other objects with ties to U.S. presidents, including a rocking chair once used by John F. Kennedy during his time in the White House, though it’s also reserved for the residents of the Waldorf Astoria Residences — so an impromptu visit isn’t very likely.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

The Waldorf Astoria Lets You Drive a Lamborghini Through Rome
The Waldorf Astoria Lets You Drive a Lamborghini Through Rome
Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique
Bookings Open for Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique
Waldorf Astoria lobby
Restoring the Waldorf Astoria’s Iconic Clock Was No Easy Task
Waldorf Astoria Through the Years
Waldorf Astoria Through the Years

Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure
Leisure > Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

Lou de Laâge in Etoile, Rosamund Pike and Josha Stradowski in The Wheel of Time, and Luke Kirby in Etoile
Amazon Flushed a Galvanizing Year for TV Down the Toilet
A man standing in front of a train.
The Everyday Habit That Might Bring Your Good Ideas Back
A collage of the best new watches released in November 2025
The Best Watches of November
A group snowshoeing on a mountain in France.
An Ancient Form of Cardio You Should Try This Winter
A rugby captain practicing fire hydrants for hip mobility.
The Weird Little Move That Makes Your Hips Feel 10 Years Younger
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud, one of our favorite oud colognes for men
The Best Oud Colognes to Wear This Winter

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Men's Warehouse gift guide

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Dads, Husbands and Other Grumpy Men

United Airlines Premier ticket counter

United Has Good and Bad News About Its MileagePlus Loyalty Program

Waldorf Astoria New York lobby

Waldorf Astoria Residences' New Bar Lets You Drink Beside Presidential Ephemera

Cowboy Boots

These Real-Deal Ariat Cowboy Boots Make a Perfect, Unique Holiday Gift

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDE

THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDE

The Männkitchen Pepper Cannon, an overbuilt pepper mill that our editor-in-chief recommends as a great gift for home cooks

From Our EIC: My Go-To Gift for Home Cooks

Some of our favorite whiskeys of December

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December

Momofuku Barrel-Aged Soy Sauce, cashmere from the Ritz Paris x Frame collection and more of our favorite products of the week

Products of the Week: Parkas, Soy Sauce and Ritz Cashmere