Bookings Open for Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique

Given its scenic beaches and memorable landscape, it’s not surprising that Costa Rica is a popular destination, whether you’re in the mood to commune with nature or embrace life in a high-end treehouse. The next addition to this Central American nation’s vacation destinations comes from Waldorf Astoria, and it’s set to open later this year. The Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique has a lot going for it, from luxury resort amenities to views of Playa Penca, a beach that’s attracted attention for its beauty and a growing number of hospitality projects as of late.



Waldorf Astoria’s new resort has opened for booking as of now. A visit to its website allows travelers to book stays there beginning on May 1, 2025; they’ll be able book one of the cliffside resort’s 40 suites and 148 guest rooms.



Guests will have a number of on-site options for dining, including a total of six different eateries. There’s an emphasis on local cuisine here; Hilton’s announcement notes that both the “signature restaurant” and the Peacock Alley Bar will draw inspiration from local traditions and the nearby Pacific Ocean.

“The opening of Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique will provide travelers seeking a peaceful escape centered around natural beauty and tranquility in the refined haven they have been waiting for in the destination,” said the resort’s general manager, Ruben Gabino.



This won’t be the only resort situated in this stretch of land. Another highly-anticipated resort project, Ritz-Carlton’s Nejakui, is also set to open its doors early this year. All of which means that travelers looking to spend some time near one of Costa Rica’s most scenic beaches will have some options as to where to stay.