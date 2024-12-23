Leisure > Travel

Reservations Are Open for Ritz-Carlton’s New Reserve in Costa Rica

Nekajui is set to open in 2025

December 23, 2024 3:42 pm
Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve
A scenic vista at Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.
Marriott

Luxury travelers looking to expand their horizons in 2024 had some new options to choose from when planning their next trip, including Ritz-Carlton resorts opening in Morocco and Saudi Arabia. Ritz-Carlton has more planned for 2025 – specifically, the opening of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Costa Rica. And, as The Points Guy’s Tanner Saunders reports, that resort is now taking bookings for a scheduled March 1, 2025 opening.

What can guests expect from the space? Town & Country’s Dobrina Zhekova wrote that the resort takes some of its design cues from the history and culture of the province of Guanacaste. (The resort’s name is the Chorotega word meaning “lush garden.”) Michelin-starred chef Diego Muñoz is behind Nekajui’s centerpiece restaurant, Puna; there’s also a smaller omakase tasting room and a 27,000-square-foot spa on the premises.

Nekajui is located on the Papagayo Peninsula, a region of Costa Rica known for its striking scenery and beaches. (It’s also the same area where the Four Seasons Costa Rica, among other resorts, is located.) The resort’s website touts its views of both the Pacific Ocean and Bahia Huevos.

Inside the Exclusive World of Ritz-Carlton Reserves
Inside the Exclusive World of Ritz-Carlton Reserves
 The elite luxury group within an elite luxury group

The resort’s rooms offer a wide array of amenities and price points; looking at some dates in early April showed rooms ranging from $2,740 to $9,240 per night. And if the on-site resources aren’t of interest, Nekajui is also located near both the UNESCO World Heritage Site Area de Conservación Guanacaste and an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course. All of which sounds like an intriguing combination of getting close to nature and staying busy while vacationing.

