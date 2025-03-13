Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

One thing is abundantly clear: Fragoso loves the work. He is giddy about the prospect of trying new types of episodes — conceptual, “idea-driven portraits” that tackle broader issues in the culture, about the attention economy or the wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles. He’s got special plans for the 500th episode, now only a few dozen away, as well as the 10th anniversary. All soon to come. For now, you can expect more of the same — weekly, hour-long interviews every Sunday that meet you where you are.