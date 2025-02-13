When the relocated Turk’s Inn opened in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood in June 2019, there was nothing else like it in the city. I was completely smitten by everything — the old-school relish trays served alongside Martinis, the kitschy resin toilet seats in the bathrooms, the way one could move seamlessly from dinner in the front to a show at the Sultan Room in the back. Although I didn’t grow up going to the original Turk’s Inn in Wisconsin like Kataria did, his vision was powerful enough to transport me to a different place and time, albeit conveniently located a mere 10-minute walk from my apartment. It was his first real foray into the restaurant industry, but his background in music helped him create a space that feeds the desire of why we all go out in the first place: to be entertained.