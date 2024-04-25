Luke James Would Love to Freak You Out

If there’s one thing to understand about Luke James, it’s that he’s done a lot, across all facets of the entertainment industry. Since the jack of all trades got his start singing backup for Tyrese, he’s written songs for the likes of Justin Bieber, Britney Spears and Chris Brown. He appeared in Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls)” music video. He’s earned three Grammy nominations of his own for his impressive R&B catalog, and when the time came to branch out into acting, his range made him a natural on Broadway. And yet, his latest project is unlike anything he’s done before.

“Top tier, the wildest ride I’ve been on,” he tells InsideHook with a laugh.

James delivers a breakout performance in THEM: The Scare, the second installment of Prime Video’s horror anthology series, which debuts today. As Edmund Gaines, an aspiring actor who works at a Chuck E. Cheese-style pizza place, he faces one too many rejections and slowly begins to lose his grip on reality in an extremely disturbing way.

Set primarily in 1991, in the wake of the horrifying and all-too-familiar police beating of Rodney King, THEM: The Scare follows LAPD Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde) as she tries to catch the serial killer behind a series of particularly gruesome murders. There’s not much else that can be said about James’s character Edmund without revealing major spoilers — there’s a big twist revealed through flashbacks about halfway through the season — but let’s just say he’s a very scary guy.