The Best Movies, TV and Music for April

“Monkey Man” is the next "John Wick." Plus, the return of Vampire Weekend.

By Kirk Miller
April 1, 2024 6:00 am
Monkey Man
Dev Patel directed and stars in "Monkey Man."
Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise (note: you can find our monthly book guide a little later this week). 

WATCH: Monkey Man

Dev Patel’s directing debut (he also stars and wrote the original storyline) seems like the next John Wick with a hint of Fight Club. It’s one man’s revenge spree against corrupt leaders who murdered his mother. (4/5, theaters)

WELCOME BACK: Them: The Scare

This horror anthology’s excellent and disturbing first season fell under the radar. Hopefully, the second season — which takes place in 1991 and follows an LAPD detective investigating a gruesome murder with supernatural overtones — will catch a larger audience. (4/25, Prime Video)

BINGE: Fallout

The next The Last of Us? The creators of Westworld (Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy) tackle the adaptation of this iconic video game, which takes place 200 years after the apocalypse and features a lot of cool, retro-futuristic design. (4/11, Prime Video)

LISTEN: Vampire Weekend

On their fifth record (Only God Was Above Us) and first new music in five years, the New York indie rock band is channeling late ‘80s New York in its music videos and a spacey guitar vibe in the album’s first two singles, a ballad (“Capricorn”) and a more upbeat but noisy rocker (“Gen-X Cops”). (4/5)

STUDY: Secrets of the Octopus

The team behind the Emmy-winning docs Secrets of the Whales and Secrets of the Elephants (including executive producer James Cameron) returns with a three-part series focusing on the three-hearted, eight-legged sea creatures, narrated by Paul Rudd. (4/21, NatGeo/Disney+/Hulu)

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

