Culture > Film

A Certain Door From “Titanic” Sold for Over $700,000 at Auction

It was the top seller at an auction that also featured movie props from the "Indiana Jones" series

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 26, 2024 10:10 am
James Cameron winning an Oscar for "Titanic." A lucky buyer also just won the door from the movie at auction, for over $700,000.
James Cameron winning an Oscar for "Titanic." (This is also how we picture the buyer winning the door.)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

There’s been a lot of discussion ever since Titanic was in theaters about a fateful door that plays a role in the film’s climax. (Spoilers ahoy for a film that was released in 1997.) At film’s end, Kate Winslet’s Rose survives the sinking of the Titanic by staying atop a door; Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack, mostly submerged, doesn’t fare as well. The question of whether or not the door in question would support two people has been debated for years now, with director James Cameron offering his two cents on the matter.

As is often the case with props from iconic films, the door has had a second life in the world of auctions. It turns out there’s enough demand for this door to warrant a sizable sum at auction — nearly three-quarters of a million dollars. As The Hollywood Reporter‘s James Hibberd writes, the door recently sold for $718,750. Also, technically, it’s not a door but a “floating wood panel,” as per auction house Heritage Auctions.

James Cameron Will Settle the "Could Jack Fit on the Door?" Question From "Titanic" Once and for All
James Cameron Will Settle the “Could Jack Fit on the Door?” Question From “Titanic” Once and for All
 To the extent that a debate like this can have an answer

The door was part of an auction known as Treasures From Planet Hollywood, with the second-highest amount paid for a prop going to the whip from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Placing third — and this is a little more surprising — was the bowling ball Bill Murray’s character used in Kingpin. Those sold for $525,000 and $350,000, respectively. Several props from Titanic and the Indiana Jones series were sold as part of the event.

Baseball uniforms worn by fictional ballplayers also did quite well at the auction: Kevin Costner’s Bull Durham uniform and Robert Redford’s The Natural uniform each sold for $81,500. Though perhaps the most stylish sartorial choice featured at the auction was Gary Oldman’s armor from Bram Stoker’s Dracula, which one buyer spent $87,500 on.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

