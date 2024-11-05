The 10 Best Watches of the Past Month

October has become an exciting time in the watch industry. With WatchTime New York and the WindUp Watch Fair taking place in Manhattan and Dubai Watch Week events happening in various locations around the world, brands large and small are increasingly releasing new wares, limited editions and accessories throughout the month. Looking for a colorful, sub-$1,000 everyday watch? Try the Paulin Modul D or E. What about a gem-set, tourbillon-equipped avant-garde masterpiece made in collaboration with a major contemporary artist? Then the Hublot MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire Rainbow is just the ticket. Indeed, from affordable microbrand watches at WindUp to boutique editions from major manufacturers, October’s crop of new watches has it all.

Paulin Modul D/E Scottish brand Paulin makes creative, colorful and affordable watches from its base in Glasgow. The Modul — which uses a novel tonneau-shaped case that can take different movement types — is now available in two fresh colors (black lacquer “D” and brushed rhodium “E”) across three sizes, three movement types and two strap options. With beautiful dials printed in Germany, each reference is a nifty statement piece that can be worn day to day. Diameter: 35/39mm Movement: ETA 955.122 quartz/ETA 7001 hand-wound/La Joux-Perret G101 automatic Water Resistance: 50m PAULIN : $509 – $1,119

Ming 37.02 Minimalist Malaysian independent watchmaker Ming is known for its highly original, easily identifiable designs with unique lug shapes and dial indices. While it’s been difficult to secure an allocation of many higher-end Ming watches in the past, the new 37.02 Minimalist sees the brand returning to its roots. Utilizing a brand-new, in-house luminous material that glows bright white, this simpler Ming watch is part of a permanent collection that will ship immediately. Diameter: 38mm Movement: Sellita SW300.M1 automatic Water Resistance: 100m MING : $3,749

Hublot MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire Rainbow The latest in a collection produced in collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, the new Hublot MP-15 Tourbillon Sapphire Rainbow takes the “smiling flower” motif present in past editions and adds 444 colorful gemstones in 12 different hues. Combining polished titanium with sapphire crystal and composite resin, this futuristic, artful timepiece is based around a manually-wound, tourbillon-equipped movement with a 5-day power reserve. Diameter: 42mm Movement: Hublot HUB9015 hand-wound Water Resistance: 30m HUBLOT : $374,000

Wren Diver One Snow Following a successful launch of its Diver One Aqua earlier this year, Wrench Watches is back with a new version, the Diver One Snow. Measuring 41mm in stainless steel, this handsome tool watch features a unique blue gradient sandwich dial that fades from blue on the periphery to white in the center. Powered by a Swiss automatic movement and paired to a flat-link steel bracelet (with added rubber strap in blue, black or white), it boasts 200m of water resistance and is limited to 100 pieces. Diameter: 41mm Movement: Sellita SW200 automatic Water Resistance: 200m WREN WATCHES : $965

Bremont Terra Nova Jimmy Chin Chronograph British watchmaker Bremont teamed up with renowned climber, photographer and filmmaker Jimmy Chin on a series of two new Terra Nova chronograph models. Measuring 42.5mm in a cushion-shaped case, the watch comes either in a solid 18K rose gold version (limited to 15 pieces) or in a two-tone steel and gold version (limited to 100). Both feature a dual-register chronograph with a date window above 6 o’clock flanked by a rotating compass bezel, plus golden hands and counters. Diameter: 42.5mm Movement: Bremont BE-50AV automatic Water Resistance: 100m BREMONT : $7,750 – $30,950

Czapek Faubourg de Cracovie Crossroads Chronograph If you’re after a chronograph with an enticing combination of craftsmanship and traditional horology, try the Faubourg de Cracovie Crossroads from Czapek. Its case — which features hollowed-out lugs and pushers integrated into the crown guards — is joined by a beautifully guillochéd dial in either deep blue or monochrome grey. The COSC-certified automatic movement within powers a triple-register chronograph display. Diameter: 41.5mm Movement: Czapek SXH3 automatic Water Resistance: 50m CZAPEK : $42,200

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Date As far as larger, modern dress watches go, the Master Ultra Thin Date from Jaeger-LeCoultre is one of the best. Measuring 39mm in stainless steel and powered by the automatic Calibre 899, it clocks in at just 7.8mm tall, making it a perfect candidate for more formal wear. It’s newly available in a cool blue-grey sunray dial with applied trapezoidal indices, matching dauphine hands and a date window above 6 o’clock — a look that’ll never go out of style. Diameter: 39mm Movement: Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 899 automatic Water Resistance: 50m JAEGER-LECOULTRE : $9,550

Artefkt Versa XC Remember the days of Kickstarter-backed microbrands? This one’s got a watch industry vet behind it: Brandon Little, previously head of design for Shinola and creative director for Zodiac. His new venture, Artefkt, is launching with the Versa XC, a tool watch housed in an octagonal 36mm Grade 5 titanium case powered by an automatic Swiss movement. Get in on the action early — the Kickstarter ends the morning of November 17 — to save several hundred off the list price! Diameter: 36mm Movement: Sellita SW200-1B automatic Water Resistance: 200m ARTEFKT : $1,015 – $1,300

Zenith Defy Skyline Ceramic Americas Edition The Defy collection features some of Zenith’s most impressive movement technology, not least of which is a blazingly fast 1/10th-seconds indicator. The new Defy Skyline Ceramic Americas Edition, an exclusive for the American market, combines the El Primero 3620 high-frequency movement with a cool black ceramic case and a deep green sunburst-pattern dial with a rose gold-toned engraved motif. It ships with both a rubber strap and an integrated ceramic bracelet. Diameter: 41mm Movement: Zenith El Primero 3620 automatic Water Resistance: 100m ZENITH : $15,500

Ulysse Nardin Freak One Navy Blue Introduced in 2001, the Ulysse Nardin Freak completely rewrote the book on time-only watchmaking, offering a more complicated horological vision. The new Freak One — a sequel to a watch introduced at Watches & Wonders 2023 — adds to that vision with a 44mm, satin-black DLC titanium case, a Carbonium bezel and a blue rotating hour disc. Lacking conventional hands, the Freak One uses the tip of its movement’s flying carousel to indicate minutes. Diameter: 44mm Movement: Ulysse Nardin Calibre UN-240 automatic Water Resistance: 300m ULYSSE NARDIN : $68,800