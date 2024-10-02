Leisure > Watches

The 11 Best Watches of the Past Month

Everything from sub-$1K microbrand divers to complicated, high-end masterpieces

By Oren Hartov
October 2, 2024 6:02 am
G-SHOCK GM2110D; Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton Bhindi; Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Monoface Midsize; Raven Trekker Gloss Grey; Norqain Independence Skeleton Flyback Chrono
Want a $650 diver? We got you. A $110,000 special edition? That too.
G-SHOCK, Zenith, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Raven, Norqain

This September was proof positive that the watch industry is only growing more dynamic and exciting at all price points. Case in point? Microbrand favorite Raven Watches released a killer new version of its Trekker dive watch for just $650, while Hublot teamed up with Save Our Rhinos Africa and India (SORAI) on a special-edition Spirit of Big Bang for $110,000. (Part of the proceeds go to rhino conservation efforts.) And this is only the extremes of the price spectrum. In between, we’ve got brand-new Marathon dive watches, a fresh case size for the classic Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso, and a “rainbow” chronograph from Louis Erard that won’t break the bank. Enjoy the wide swathe of horological heat in this month’s best watches!

Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton Bhindi
Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton Bhindi

California-based watch and jewelry retailer Bhindi worked with Zenith on its first limited-edition timepiece, a polychromatic version of the latter’s beloved Defy Skyline sports watch. Measuring 41mm in stainless steel, its bezel is set with colored sapphires in a rainbow configuration, while its skeletonized movement — which is visible via the star-shaped dial — is a modern version of the El Primero, one of the world’s first automatic chronograph movements. Only 50 have been made, all available exclusively at Bhindi.

Diameter: 41mm

Movement: Zenith El Primero Cal. 3620 SK automatic

Water Resistance: 100m

BHINDI : $36,200
Marathon OSAR-D (Original Search and Rescue with Date)
Marathon OSAR-D (Original Search and Rescue with Date)

If you’re a tool watch nut, Marathon’s SAR line probably needs no introduction. This new entry in the collection celebrates the very first SAR model from the early 2000s. Issued to Canada’s Search and Rescue teams, it features a MIL-SPEC Type I dial with a cyclops date display and full luminous geometric hour markers. Unlike many other Marathon watches, it uses Maraglo lume rather than the tritium tubes for which the brand is well known.

Diameter: 41mm

Movement: Sellita SW200-1 automatic

Water Resistance: 300m

MARATHON : $1,380 – $1,680
Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Monoface
Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Monoface

The Reverso — a dressy-looking watch whose case flips over in order to protect the dial, revealing a caseback that can be easily engraved — is perhaps the world’s most unsuspecting sports watch. Designed for polo players in India in the early ‘30s, it now comes in a new midsize model, which measures 24.4mm wide and just 7.56mm tall — very close to the original’s dimensions. It’s also powered by a manually-wound JLC movement. 

Diameter: 24.4mm

Movement: Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 822 hand-wound

Water Resistance: 30m

JAEGER-LECOULTRE : $8,900
Grand Seiko’s New Releases Are Some of My Fall Favorites
Grand Seiko’s New Releases Are Some of My Fall Favorites
 The watches include two new takes on the 45GS, plus entries in the Evolution 9 and Heritage collections
Norqain Independence Skeleton Flyback Chrono
Norqain Independence Skeleton Flyback Chrono

Norqain’s rapid ascent to the top of the independent watch world’s peaks is no surprise once you handle their excellent products, not least of which is the Independence Skeleton Flyback Chrono. After all, it’s not every day that a brand produces a lightweight, skeletonized chronograph with flyback capability and sells it for well under $10,000. Available in titanium on rubber or steel with a matching bracelet, it’s an impressive feat for such a young company.  

Diameter: 42mm

Movement: Norqain 8K Manufacture Calibre (NK24/1) automatic

Water Resistance: 100m

NORQAIN : $6,190 – $6,490
Louis Erard 2300 Sport Chronograph Rainbow
Louis Erard 2300 Sport Chronograph Rainbow

Speaking of rainbow-themed watches, check out this 2300 Sport Chronograph Rainbow from Louis Erard. Measuring 44mm in stainless steel, it’s on the larger side, no doubt, but its awesome black dial features rainbow-colored indices as well as a day-date display and a dual-register chronograph in an “up-down” configuration. Powered by the famed Valjoux/ETA 7750 automatic movement, it’s a relatively affordable way to get into the “rainbow” watch game. 

Diameter: 44mm

Movement: Valjoux/ETA 7750 automatic

Water Resistance: 50m

LOUIS ERARD : $3,937
G-Shock GM2110D
G-Shock GM2110D

The “CasiOak” — an ana-digi G-Shock that bears more than a passing resemblance to a certain Gérald Genta-designed sports watch — has long delighted watch fans for its looks, utility and affordability. Now, it’s available in five new metal dial colors, plus a matching steel bracelet to give those “luxury sports watch” looks. This being G-Shock, the GM2110D features a host of alarms and timers as well as 200m of water resistance and Super Illuminator tech.

Diameter: 44.4mm

Movement: Quartz

Water Resistance: 200m

G-SHOCK : $300
Christopher Ward C65 Desk Diver Limited Edition
Christopher Ward C65 Desk Diver Limited Edition

“Desk diver” is a semi-pejorative term applied to a dive watch that likely won’t be used for its intended purpose, but rather, will sit on the wrist of an office worker. This supremely fun (and literal) take on the desk diver from Christopher Ward features lots of little Easter eggs on the dial and bezel to help one time the monotonous tasks inherent in office life. Of course, it’s also fully water resistant to 200m — which makes it ready to time an underwater power nap. Brilliant!

Diameter: 41mm

Movement: Sellita SW200-1 automatic

Water Resistance: 200m

CHRISTOPHER WARD : $1,195 – $1,395
Bell & Ross BR-03 Horizon
Bell & Ross BR-03 Horizon

Bell & Ross’s instrument cluster-inspired watches were all the rage in the early 2000s, and they continue to delight in smaller case sizes as the brand finds new ways of displaying the time. The BR-03 Horizon, housed in a 41mm, micro-blasted black ceramic housing, features a dial designed like an artificial horizon indicator — as it rotates around a central axis, a pointer indicates the appropriate hour. Limited to 1,000 pieces, it’s one of the brand’s best recent releases.

Diameter: 41mm

Movement: Bell & Ross Calibre BR.CAL-327 automatic

Water Resistance: 100m

BELL & ROSS : $4,500
TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green
TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green

The Heuer Monaco, outfitted with Heuer’s Calibre 11 automatic movement, marked a turning point in the history of the chronograph. Still an important part of the modern TAG Heuer catalog, the new Monaco Chronograph Racing Green (limited to 1,000 pieces) adds a touch of verdant coloring to the typically bluesy sports watch. Inspired by the livery of vintage British race cars, it features green chronograph totalizers and a matching green leather rally strap.

Diameter: 39mm

Movement: TAG Heuer Calibre 11

Water Resistance: 100m

TAG HEUER : $9,300
Raven Trekker Gloss Grey 
Raven Trekker Gloss Grey 

Raven is a classic microbrand making affordable tool watches with killer looks, solid movements, and plenty of dial and case configurations to choose from. The Trekker in gloss grey, limited to 100 examples, is the sort of sub-$1,000 dive watch that you can’t help but love: Measuring 39mm in stainless steel with a matching bracelet, its grey ceramic bezel insert and matching dial are simply beautiful, and the automatic Miyota movement is a workhorse. 

Diameter: 39mm

Movement: Miyota 9015/9039 automatic

Water Resistance: 200m

RAVEN : $650
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon SORAI
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon SORAI

The new Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon SORAI marks the fourth collaboration between Hublot and Save Our Rhinos Africa and India, an organization that protects rhino populations around the world. Measuring 42mm in grey ceramic and featuring a matching grey camouflage strap, its skeletonized, hand-wound movement powers a tourbillon as well as basic timekeeping and power-reserve indicator functions. The movement, sandwiched between dual sapphire crystals, is observable from the front or back of the watch. 

Diameter: 42mm

Movement: Hublot HUB6020 hand-wound

Water Resistance: 30m

HUBLOT : $110,000

More Like This

Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz in blue, black and light and dark brown
Hamilton Is Offering New Versions of One of Its Best Watches
Five of the best perpetual calendar watches, from A. Lange & Söhne, Bulgari, Jaeger-LeCoultre, F.P. Journe and IWC
The World’s Best Perpetual Calendar Watches
Three new watches from Doxa, A. Lange & Söhne, and IWC, which were some of our favorite new watch releases of August 2024
The 14 Best Watches of the Past Month
SIlver lighter with a white clock face
If You Love Cigars and Watches, Then You Have to Check Out This Lighter

Leisure > Watches
Oren Hartov covers the watch industry for InsideHook, Gear Patrol, Robb Report, Worn & Wound, Analog/Shift, HODINKEE, MONOCLE and more, and has also written extensively about military subjects for Special Operations Report and others. A songwriter,...Read More

Most Popular

A man pressing an old-fashioned stopwatch.
Short, Sweaty and Sweet
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
Heat in Las Vegas
Lethally Hot Weather Won't Leave Arizona and Nevada Alone
James Dean on the set of "Giant." A new biopic, based on the memoir "Surviving James Dean," will focus on the actor's gay romances.
New James Dean Biopic to Explore His Gay Romances
Pete Rose, 1970s
Pete Rose, Controversial Baseball Player, Dead at 83
The Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive 5 Days SLGA025, one of my favorite watches of fall 2024
Grand Seiko’s New Releases Are Some of My Fall Favorites

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man pressing an old-fashioned stopwatch.
Short, Sweaty and Sweet
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
Heat in Las Vegas
Lethally Hot Weather Won't Leave Arizona and Nevada Alone
James Dean on the set of "Giant." A new biopic, based on the memoir "Surviving James Dean," will focus on the actor's gay romances.
New James Dean Biopic to Explore His Gay Romances
Pete Rose, 1970s
Pete Rose, Controversial Baseball Player, Dead at 83
The Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive 5 Days SLGA025, one of my favorite watches of fall 2024
Grand Seiko’s New Releases Are Some of My Fall Favorites

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Watches, Right This Way

G-SHOCK GM2110D; Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton Bhindi; Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Monoface Midsize; Raven Trekker Gloss Grey; Norqain Independence Skeleton Flyback Chrono

The 11 Best Watches of the Past Month

The Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive 5 Days SLGA025, one of my favorite watches of fall 2024

Grand Seiko’s New Releases Are Some of My Fall Favorites

Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz in blue, black and light and dark brown

Hamilton Is Offering New Versions of One of Its Best Watches

Five of the best perpetual calendar watches, from A. Lange & Söhne, Bulgari, Jaeger-LeCoultre, F.P. Journe and IWC

The World’s Best Perpetual Calendar Watches

Explore More Watches

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer