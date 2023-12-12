The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her

Leisure > Gear

A sampling of the best stocking stuffers for women.
Skip the drugstore this year.
For those who celebrate Christmas, stocking stuffers are usually a last-minute get because you totally forgot about them. Which is funny, considering in some lores of Saint Nicholas and Father Christmas, the stocking (hung by the chimney with care) served as the original (and only) receptacle for gifts from ol’ Santy Claus.

But now with so many normal-sized gifts on your list, those smaller, stocking-sized goodies are often found on December 23rd at CVS. This predicament is especially unideal when you’re stuffing the stocking of a woman you love dearly and that last-minute stick of deodorant doesn’t exactly scream romance (however, completely necessary so still pick that up.)

It’s why we’ve handpicked some totally non-boring items that make for super thoughtful stocking stuffers or, just in general, great gifts she’ll love.

Best Women’s Stocking Stuffers

Glossier You Solid
Glossier You Solid

The beauty brand’s best-selling fragrance is designed to compliment her natural aroma, so what she (and you) will smell is the clean, warm, lovely scent that is her essence. The perfume’s solid formula is refillable and travel-friendly, so she can smell like the best version of herself everywhere she goes.

Buy Here : $30
Ouai Scalp Scrubber and Massager
Ouai Scalp Scrubber and Massager

A scalp scrubber is a shower essential. It helps get rid of buildup and stimulate hair follicles to help growth (all while giving her a soothing scalp massage).

Buy Here : $14
Friends NYC Martini Girl Earrings
Friends NYC Martini Girl Earrings

A charming pair of drop dangle earrings for the martini lover in your life.

Buy it now : $80
Saje Peaceful Warrior Natural Deodorant Spray
Saje Peaceful Warrior Natural Deodorant Spray

Why not elevate your toiletry purchases this year? Starting with that deodorant. This mineral salt-based deodorant goes on like a spray, so she won’t have to worry about pesky white marks on her dark clothing. 

Buy Here : $14
Calpak Portable Charger
Calpak Portable Charger

A slim, travel-friendly charger conveniently housed in a stylish luggage tag.

Buy it now : $32$19
Guinot Longue Vie Eye Cream
Guinot Longue Vie Eye Cream

Of the eye creams we’ve slabbed all over our lids this year, this formula from luxury French skincare Guinot, is one of our newfound favorites. It’s lightweight, creamy and leaves our eyes looking bright and lifted.

Buy it now : $58
Beauty Pie Fruits & Flowers Facial Sculpting Kit
Beauty Pie Fruits & Flowers Facial Sculpting Kit

The easiest way to achieve that snatched look? This facial sculpting kit, which includes a skim-plumping oil and luxury facial roller.

Buy it now : $160
Dune The Jetsetter Gelly Pack
Dune The Jetsetter Gelly Pack

With so many trendy SPF brands now on the market it can be hard to weed through what’s effective and what just looks nice. Luckily Dune has both on lock, and this travel-ready kit from the brand (that includes a face sunscreen, aloe and body sunscreen) is a must-have for holiday travel.

Buy it now : $30
Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips
Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips

If traditional whitening strips agitate her teeth, Lumineux’s non-toxic strips lift stains without the harsh chemicals.

Buy it now : $50
CUUP Thong Pack of 3
CUUP Thong Pack of 3

Gift a three-pack of CUUP’s super soft, super stretchy mid-rise thong, available in a variety of colors.

Buy it now : $48
Jones Road Fragrance in Shower
Jones Road Fragrance in Shower

Jones Road’s “Shower,” is perfect everyday, non-overpowering scent. As its name suggests, it’s light and fresh with notes of neroli, orange blossom and sea spray.

Jones Road : $42
Filthy Olive Brine
Filthy Olive Brine

Whipping up a deliciously dirty martini at home has never been easier thanks to Filthy’s olive brine pouches (each pouch makes about 15 martinis), which are produced with naturally cured olives.

Buy Here : $5
Miansai Pyper Huggie Earrings
Miansai Pyper Huggie Earrings

Non-basic gold vermeil hoops with a modern design. Perfect for daily wear.

Buy it now : $125
Bombas Women’s Lightweight Frill Quarter Socks
Bombas Women’s Lightweight Frill Quarter Socks

A party sock if we’ve ever seen one.

Buy it now : $18$14
Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Oil
Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Oil

This highly coveted lip oil from Lady Gaga’s beauty brand keeps lips hydrated while adding a subtle dash of color.

Buy it now : $24

