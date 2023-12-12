The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
For those who celebrate Christmas, stocking stuffers are usually a last-minute get because you totally forgot about them. Which is funny, considering in some lores of Saint Nicholas and Father Christmas, the stocking (hung by the chimney with care) served as the original (and only) receptacle for gifts from ol’ Santy Claus.
But now with so many normal-sized gifts on your list, those smaller, stocking-sized goodies are often found on December 23rd at CVS. This predicament is especially unideal when you’re stuffing the stocking of a woman you love dearly and that last-minute stick of deodorant doesn’t exactly scream romance (however, completely necessary so still pick that up.)
It’s why we’ve handpicked some totally non-boring items that make for super thoughtful stocking stuffers or, just in general, great gifts she’ll love.
Best Women’s Stocking Stuffers
Glossier You Solid
The beauty brand’s best-selling fragrance is designed to compliment her natural aroma, so what she (and you) will smell is the clean, warm, lovely scent that is her essence. The perfume’s solid formula is refillable and travel-friendly, so she can smell like the best version of herself everywhere she goes.
Ouai Scalp Scrubber and Massager
A scalp scrubber is a shower essential. It helps get rid of buildup and stimulate hair follicles to help growth (all while giving her a soothing scalp massage).
Friends NYC Martini Girl Earrings
A charming pair of drop dangle earrings for the martini lover in your life.
Saje Peaceful Warrior Natural Deodorant Spray
Why not elevate your toiletry purchases this year? Starting with that deodorant. This mineral salt-based deodorant goes on like a spray, so she won’t have to worry about pesky white marks on her dark clothing.
Calpak Portable Charger
A slim, travel-friendly charger conveniently housed in a stylish luggage tag.
Guinot Longue Vie Eye Cream
Of the eye creams we’ve slabbed all over our lids this year, this formula from luxury French skincare Guinot, is one of our newfound favorites. It’s lightweight, creamy and leaves our eyes looking bright and lifted.
Beauty Pie Fruits & Flowers Facial Sculpting Kit
The easiest way to achieve that snatched look? This facial sculpting kit, which includes a skim-plumping oil and luxury facial roller.
Dune The Jetsetter Gelly Pack
With so many trendy SPF brands now on the market it can be hard to weed through what’s effective and what just looks nice. Luckily Dune has both on lock, and this travel-ready kit from the brand (that includes a face sunscreen, aloe and body sunscreen) is a must-have for holiday travel.
Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips
If traditional whitening strips agitate her teeth, Lumineux’s non-toxic strips lift stains without the harsh chemicals.
CUUP Thong Pack of 3
Gift a three-pack of CUUP’s super soft, super stretchy mid-rise thong, available in a variety of colors.
Jones Road Fragrance in Shower
Jones Road’s “Shower,” is perfect everyday, non-overpowering scent. As its name suggests, it’s light and fresh with notes of neroli, orange blossom and sea spray.
Filthy Olive Brine
Whipping up a deliciously dirty martini at home has never been easier thanks to Filthy’s olive brine pouches (each pouch makes about 15 martinis), which are produced with naturally cured olives.
Miansai Pyper Huggie Earrings
Non-basic gold vermeil hoops with a modern design. Perfect for daily wear.
Bombas Women’s Lightweight Frill Quarter Socks
A party sock if we’ve ever seen one.
Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Oil
This highly coveted lip oil from Lady Gaga’s beauty brand keeps lips hydrated while adding a subtle dash of color.
