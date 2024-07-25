Review: Jabra Drops an Excellent Upgrade to Our Favorite Earbuds

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Jabra’s Elite 8 Active were my favorite earbuds of 2023 and the brand’s Elite 10 were nearly as great. They offered superior noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio and a great fit. Add in rugged durability, tactile controls and an actually useful app, and the Elite 8 Active checked off every box in terms of what I was looking for in a pair of versatile earbuds.

So what could a sequel offer?

Jabra recently released Gen 2 versions of the Elite 8 and 10. Outside of some colorways, they appear pretty similar to last year’s model, though the company suggested some audio improvements and a “first-of-its-kind case.”

While I wasn’t looking to upgrade, I was happy to test out the Gen 2 versions of both earbuds for three weeks. Spoiler alert: Everything people liked about Gen 1 is here and better. As for that unique case? It has its uses, but it’s not the reason you should buy the Gen 2 earbuds.

You can use the new Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 on a plane’s entertainment system Jabra

Jabra Elite 8 and 10 Gen 2 Earbud Specs

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 Available in four colors

Wireless and USB charging

IP68 rated

Multipoint connectivity

Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

Six microphones

8 hours playtime (ANC on); 32 with case

Bluetooth 5.3

Operating range 33 feet

Spatial sound powered by Dolby

6mm drivers Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 Available in five colors

Wireless and USB charging

IP57 rated

Multipoint connectivity

Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation

Six microphones

6 hours playtime (ANC on); 27 with case

Bluetooth 5.3

Operating range 33 feet

Spatial sound with Dolby head tracking

10mm drivers

What works:

Everything about the previous versions of these earbuds still holds true. Great fit, long-lasting battery, excellent spatial audio, easy-to-master controls, fast pairing, etc. The brand suggests the noise cancellation is up to 2x stronger in this new version and I can’t disprove that; the already stellar ANC is now at a level where I can even block out all cars, conversation and the guy literally yelling next to me in the subway. It’s almost too good — you’ll want to use Hear Through when you’re on a busy street.

What might work:

The new smart case, when paired with an included cable, allows you to use the earbuds in places where that might normally be a problem: fitness equipment, airline entertainment systems, etc. (The case essentially becomes an AirFly.) The problem? Even going to a gym and taking these on a flight, I never encountered a system where I’d need to plug in the case to utilize. Unless you have a specific use case scenario in mind, the case itself is probably not the reason to buy or upgrade.

I honestly don’t know if I had issues with wireless charging or not. I didn’t use the Jabra-approved wireless pad (not included) and neither earbuds case lit up when I placed them on non-Jabra wireless mats, which seemingly suggests they weren’t powering up. But the app suggested otherwise, showing an increased battery level whenever I placed them on a charger.

What needs work:

Not a lot! Some of the colorways are less than exciting (I’m using an olive Elite 8 and an off-white Elite 10, and the former in particular is a bit off-putting — I’d call it puke green). The Elite 10 offers “head tracking” and it’s disorienting; the sound “moves” with you and comes from all directions. It feels less immersive and more invasive; I kept the spatial audio but the head tracking off.

Oh, and these aren’t cheap: They’re about $30 more than the Gen 1 versions, meaning you’ll be paying $280 for the Elite 10 buds.

Overall thoughts:

The improvements with Gen 2 are incremental; if you have last year’s model of either earbuds, there’s no reason to upgrade. But if you’re new to the Jabra Elite world, the relatively high price point is worth it (and worth the extra $30 over last year’s model). The Elite 8 in particular are standouts, as they’re built to use anywhere — work, gym, commute and beyond. The 10 is slightly more comfortable and offers superior sound and noise cancellation, but not to a level that differentiates it too much from the more rugged Elite 8.