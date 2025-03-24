With all the doom and gloom hovering over the drinks industry (sales down, tariffs, etc.), it’s time to remember something a very smart editor once told us: “Drinking is supposed to be fun.” With that in mind, we present The Spill Awards, the second annual ode to all the things we love in the drinks world, from favorite bottles to the best winery to our favorite viral drinks moment. Helping us for the first time? A team of superstar drinks professionals (bartenders, bar owners, distillers, execs, publicists and more) and journalists, who you can meet here.
How did we choose the following categories and nominees? It was a three-month process that involved selecting the judging panel and having each person fill out a comprehensive questionnaire. From there, the editors at The Spill curated a list of finalists and (along with a few of our journalist friends) set about interviewing the winners.
There were a lot of worthy nominations. Some categories had no consensus; others (like “Best Bar Bathroom”) seemed to have one obvious standout. We argued, did a little extra research and then selected a champ in each nominated section.
So click on the category winners below, and you’ll get a deep dive into these Spill Award-winning distillers, mixologists and drinks masters. And if you get a chance, visit these amazing people and places and buy a drink or two in appreciation.
The Best Viral Moment: Guinness “Splitting the G”
“If you’ve explored Allegory’s previous menu, you know you’re in for something carefully crafted, with every flavor and detail thoughtfully considered. But what sets this experience apart is how they approach the topic of social justice — it’s woven directly into how guests engage with the menu. This team has worked hard to transform the bar into a space that’s not only safe but also one for reflection and meaningful conversation.”
