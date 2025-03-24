Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails

Pandan Is Having a Moment (Again)

You’re going to see the “vanilla of Southeast Asia” in more cocktails in 2025

By Kirk Miller
March 24, 2025 1:27 pm EDT
Pandan
It never went away, but pandan has made a huge comeback in cocktails
Getty / Photo iilustration

This article is part of The Spill Awards 2025, covering the best in spirits, cocktails, bartenders and drinks culture. Find all of the stories here.

Admittedly, I only started diving into pandan in the past year or so. But the Southeast Asian plant has been a trendy part of the drinks scene for a few decades. The New York Times labeled pandan as the “hot” cocktail ingredient back in 2017.

So why is pandan hot once again? Credit certainly goes to renowned mixologist and bar owner Nico de Soto (Mace, Danico), who discovered the fragrant plant when traveling through Indonesia in 2008. “Two years later, I was putting it in all my drinks,” he says. 

Nico de Soto and Pandan Liquor
Kota Pandan Liqueur founder Nico de Soto
Kota

Still, with 750 species of pandan available, de Soto noted that there was “no consistency” when it came to sourcing and utilizing the leaves. So he recently launched Kota Pandan Liqueur, a lovely spirit that captures the essence of pandan (“vanilla, hazelnut, matcha, cooked rice,” as de Soto explains) in a bottle. 

However bartenders use pandan, it’s certainly versatile. Daiquiris, Margaritas, Espresso Martinis and even Old Fashioneds are just a few of the drinks that get a boost from the plant’s use. It’s also great for tropical drinks; one good example can be found at San Diego’s tiki bar False Idol, which utilizes pandan in several cocktails on its recently revamped menu, including the Malambo (lime, coconut, mango, pandan and blend of pisco, cachaca and rum).  

“Pandan has a sweet, vanilla and coconut flavor,” says Ciarraí Kelly, a brand ambassador for Bacardi. “It can add an extra layer of flavor to a drink while not being overpowering. And there are many ways to use pandan in a drink — through a liqueur, homemade syrup or garnish. It’s a great way to highlight the sweet (and sometimes savory) aspects of a cocktail.”

Kota Daiquiri
Kota Daiquiri
Kota

“I discovered pandan through my trips to Asia — I think it was like a cooking class in Chiang Mai where I first used it,” says David Muhs, the co-founder and head bartender at NYC’s Monkey Thief (home to a pandan-infused Irish Coffee). “It’s a fun ingredient to play with — it’s approachable but exciting. The flavor isn’t outlandish, but it offers amazing cocktail applications.” 

One of the best places to experience pandan in cocktails is at New York’s trendy Bangkok Supper Club, where the plant shows up in multiple drinks, from an N/A lemongrass pandan tea to more unusual combinations, like the Mushroom (bourbon, mushroom liqueur, pandan) and the Truffled Pandan (gin fat-washed with white truffle oil, apple juice infused with coffee and thyme, pandan syrup, lactic acid). 

“We source our pandan frozen from Thailand,” says Suwincha (Chacha) Singsuwan, who runs the restaurant’s beverage program. “It’s an easy ingredient to work with. I love that it adds a silky smoothness to anything it’s in. It enhances the overall taste and texture of drinks and desserts.” 

More Like This

Spill Awards Best Brewery
Something for Everyone: Wild East Brewing Co. Brews It All With Tradition and Dedication
Champagne Billecart-Salmon is The Spill's Winery of the Year
Skip the Big-Name Champagnes: This Historic Brand Is All You Need 
Spill Awards Best Bottles
The Best Spirits Bottles of the Year
Sips by Esencia
Esencia by Sips Reimagines the Speakeasy

Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails
Leisure > Drinks
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

American Airlines flight
Airline Gate Agent Has a New Way of Discouraging Boarding Too Early
Britt Lower as Helly R. in the Severance season 2 finale "Cold Harbor"
10 Lingering Questions After the Staggering Season 2 Finale of “Severance”
A list of canceled flights
If You're Feeling Nervous About Flying Right Now, You're Not Alone
A fan holds a sign reading “NCAA End NIL” at a college basketball game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the DePaul Blue Demons at Prudential Center on January 8, 2025 in Newark, NJ
College Athletes Got Their Payday. Now Comes the Reckoning.
Paris Car Show
It Sure Looks Like the Collector Car Boom Has Subsided
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People

Recommended

Suggested for you

American Airlines flight
Airline Gate Agent Has a New Way of Discouraging Boarding Too Early
Britt Lower as Helly R. in the Severance season 2 finale "Cold Harbor"
10 Lingering Questions After the Staggering Season 2 Finale of “Severance”
A list of canceled flights
If You're Feeling Nervous About Flying Right Now, You're Not Alone
A fan holds a sign reading “NCAA End NIL” at a college basketball game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the DePaul Blue Demons at Prudential Center on January 8, 2025 in Newark, NJ
College Athletes Got Their Payday. Now Comes the Reckoning.
Paris Car Show
It Sure Looks Like the Collector Car Boom Has Subsided
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

The Spill Awards

The Spill Awards

detroit underrated drinks city

Why Detroit Should Be a Drinking Destination

judges

Meet the Judges of The Spill Awards

The Spill Awards for Best International Bar - The Spy Bar

The Spy Bar Takes Its Secrecy Seriously

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

A male athlete running on a grass field in a stadium under a partly cloudy sky, wearing a black training outfit.

Don’t Trust the Internet’s Viral Fitness Checklists

Nodus Obscura

If You’re a Camera Guy (or Gal), You Need This Watch

Spicy Thai Chili Scallops with Scallions from Vital Choice. We reviewed the sustainable seafood purveyor.

What It’s Like to Order Sustainable Seafood From Vital Choice

So you too can travel like Mr. Best Actor

Adrien Brody’s Partnership With Monos Luggage Has Landed