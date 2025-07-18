The Best In-Flight Drinks to Sip at 35,000 Feet

Lately, taking a flight — no matter how long it is or where you’re going — has become increasingly stressful. Whether it’s the unusually high number of incidents that have happened this year or the baby crying a few rows behind you, in-flight drinks can take the edge off. But if you want to enjoy what you’re sipping, consider which airline you book. From luxury wines to expertly-crafted cocktails, these airlines have the best libations to enjoy at cruising altitude.

Archer Roose, JetBlue

The wine selection on JetBlue flights offers more than your standard choice between red or white. Though actor Elizabeth Banks joined in 2021 as chief creative officer, it’s more than a celebrity-backed beverage brand, as Archer Roose has always sought to source vegan wines from the best regions around the world. Packaged in single-serving cans, the four Archer Roose wines available in-flight include sauvignon blanc from Chile, malbec from Argentina, rosé from France and bubbly from Italy.

Those lucky enough to hold Mosaic status with JetBlue receive up to three free alcoholic beverages on flights. Passengers without status can purchase the airline’s EvenMore fare add-on for benefits including free alcoholic beverages. Wine is also free with meal service on international flights. Otherwise, expect to pay $11 per can.

Crafthouse Cocktails, United Airlines

Created by James Beard Award-winning mixologist and official bartender of the Oscars and Emmys, Charles Joly, Crafthouse Cocktails offers the mixed drinks of inflight dreams. While well drinks usually fall flat at cruising altitude, the cocktail selection on United flights is hard to beat. The lineup includes pineapple Daiquiris, Espresso Martinis, classic Mai Tais and a chamomile-lavender vodka spirit, and they effortlessly elevate the mid-flight refreshment. With more than a decade of experience designing and perfecting canned cocktails, the new addition to United’s menu is well worth ordering.

Though first, Business and Premium Plus classes receive free alcoholic beverages, those who purchased lower fares can buy Crafthouse Cocktails for $12 each. Frequent fliers with Premier 1K status may also receive one free drink. And it’s worth noting that only wine and beer are complimentary on United’s international flights.

Chandon and Moët Champagne, Emirates

Emirates is one of the most luxurious airlines in the skies, and that reputation extends to the Champagnes offered onboard — namely Chandon and Moët. Emirates buys more Champagne than any other airline, thanks to its decades-long collaboration with Moët Hennessy. The airline even has exclusive rights to serve 12 bottles, with a few of the most notable labels including Moët and Chandon Brut Imperial, Moët and Chandon Imperial Rosé, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015. And if finding these high-end bottles onboard isn’t enough, guests can pour a glass in every Emirates lounge, too.

Though there’s no shortage of Champagne to go around, it isn’t complimentary for all Emirates passengers. While those in First and Business class can choose from a selection of complimentary wines, including exclusive Moët and Chandon for first class and Veuve Clicquot for business, Premium Economy does not have the same access. Instead, they are served sparkling wine, Chandon Vintage Brut 2017, which is still a great option. Though Economy passengers must book in advance and pay $43, they too can enjoy Moët and Chandon onboard, served with vanilla or chocolate cake, for a little luxury.

Du Nord Social Spirits Vodka on Delta

Delta serves a variety of spirits from well-known distilleries (think Buffalo Trace, Woodford Reserve and Bombay Sapphire), but the onboard vodka stands out for good reason. Du Nord Social Spirits vodka comes from the first Black-owned distillery in the United States. But what makes this award-winning spirit so special is that the Minneapolis-based business honors George Floyd through the Du Nord Foundation, established after his murder. Of course, those who enjoy the spirit have more room to customize how they enjoy it — over ice, with a mixer or in a DIY cocktail.

Delta passengers ranging from Delta One down to Comfort Plus can enjoy complimentary alcoholic beverages during service, but those in the main cabin must purchase Du Nord for $11. Spirits, beer and wine are, however, complimentary for all passengers of age on long-haul international flights.

How to Best Enjoy In-Flight Drinks

No matter which airline you fly, most people who take advantage of premium drink menus in the air will want to enjoy their beverages as much as possible. But what many passengers might not realize is your sense of taste changes while you’re flying at altitude. Because meals and drinks are served inside a pressurized cabin with low humidity, aromas become harder to smell. This ultimately mutes sweet and salty flavors, dampening the profile of your cocktail or wine. There are, however, ways to ensure the drinks are just as delicious at 35,000 feet as they are on the ground.

Of the basic tastes people experience, one is amplified while flying: umami. This is usually present in foods like tomatoes, aged cheeses, mushrooms and cooked vegetables. So to best enjoy in-flight drinks, it’s important to order well when pairing your snacks or meal with a cocktail or wine. Dishes with these ingredients — such as pasta with tomato sauce, meat with cooked vegetables or a cheese plate — will help to enhance the flavor of the drink. Emirates even curated 18 new starters and main courses to accompany its Champagnes and wines.

Take a moment to glance over the menu after boarding a flight, and think through what you want to eat and drink. Choosing dishes and drinks that pair well can maximize the overall experience of the best in-flight drinks available.