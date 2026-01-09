Leisure > Travel

Did Influencers Diminsh Part of a National Park?

When a hidden gem becomes a go-to destination

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 9, 2026 5:37 pm EST
Delta Lake
A view of Delta Lake.
Abby Santurbane/Unsplash

It’s a tale as old as time, or at least as old as social media: someone finds themselves in a space that hasn’t gotten as much foot traffic as one might expect. They share details of the place online, and suddenly, what was once a well-kept secret becomes a destination. For some bars and restaurants, this can mean the difference between success and failure. When it comes to parks, though, the lines turn blurrier.

This week, SFGate’s Kylie Mohr explored a particular corner of Grand Teton National Park and, specifically, how influencers have altered the experience of being there. Mohr’s reporting focuses on Delta Lake, described as “an icy turquoise lake, opaque with glacial silt” and “a hidden gem.” At least, there was a time when the latter description could be used to describe the lake, but that era seems to have passed.

While Delta Lake is still somewhat off the beaten path — Mohr notes the lack of an official trail leading to it — things have changed. Mohr mentioned that “the lake is now one of the park’s most photographed destinations” and points to the “maze of paths stomped into the vegetation” that one sees when traveling there.

What happened? Social media. Mohr cites data to the effect that traffic has increased to this destination by 440% in the last ten years. Understandably, the sight that one person finds stunning might be found equally compelling by other people. And social media makes it that much easier to share a seemingly out-of-the-way destination with the world.

Unfortunately for Grand Teton National Park and the aficionados of Delta Lake, this is far from the only park, national or otherwise, to experience this issue. In 2022, reports out of Joshua Tree National Park alluded to overcrowding there. Finding a balance between an appealing destination and an overcrowded one is a global dilemma — and there’s no easy solution, whether that destination is in Wyoming or Italy. That said, there are still useful steps to keep in mind when visiting.

Did Influencers Diminsh Part of a National Park?

