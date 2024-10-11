For Travelers. Not Tourists.

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in New River Gorge, America’s Newest National Park

New park, maybe, but the New River is among the oldest rivers on the continent

By Caroline Eubanks @cairinthecity
October 11, 2024 10:49 am
Along the cliff lines of Beauty Mountain in New River Gorge
For travelers to the newly minted national park, the New River Gorge, Fayetteville, West Virginia is one of several gateway towns to base yourself. Not only is it easily accessible, around two hours’ drive from the Charleston airport in the capital city, but it’s also a destination in its own right, populated with outdoors lovers and creatives. 

Country Road Cabins' new African themed luxury glamping tent “Safari Sun”
Where to Stay

As you might imagine, most of the accommodations options are on the rustic side, and even the chain hotels are scarce. Instead, try a cabin like the wide range of options at Adventures on the Gorge, an outdoors resort in Lansing, or the safari-style glamping tents from Country Road Cabins in Hico. 

The national park has eight official primitive campsites and there are several independent campsites beyond the park. Hawks Nest State Park also has a lodge and camping. Fayetteville also has a handful of rentals if you’d rather stay downtown, like the Lafayette Flats.

New River from Turkey Spur
What to Do

The main draw to the region is the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, but there’s an abundance of things to do while you’re there. There are several beginner-friendly hikes like the Endless Wall and Long Point trails. You can also check out the Sandstone Falls and the preserved family farms. 

You’ll also find numerous local outfitters offering ziplines, whitewater rafting and other adventurous activities. Nearby Hawks Nest State Park has even more hiking trails and a jet boat tour of the river. Detour to the ghost town of Thurmond, once a bustling railroad town that relied on coal from nearby and is now managed by the national park. 

Take a spin around downtown to pick up essentials or souvenirs like locally made shirts and prints at Lost Appalachia Trading Company, secondhand clothing at Very Rare Vintage and outdoor gear at Waterstone, which also has a beer garden out back for when you’re shopped out. The galleries at the Love Hope Center for the Arts are also worth a wander. 

Cathedral Café
Where to Eat and Drink

Start your day with a cold brew from Range Finder Coffee, a small-but-mighty shop popular with the climber crowd. Cathedral Cafe is another option, set inside a former church and offering bagels, pastries and paninis. And while it’s a chain, Tudor’s Biscuit World is rightfully recognized as having the best biscuit in the region

Skyline Drive In won’t win any awards for atmosphere, but the simple bar is known as the last stop of Hank Williams, who died in nearby Oak Hill. Stop by for a beer and a West Virginia-style hot dog, topped with mustard, onions, chili and coleslaw. 

Most of the lunch and dinner options are fairly casual and feature versions of bar food. The offerings at Secret Sandwich Society and Southside Junction Tap House are great, best paired with a West-Virginia made beer. If you’d rather go straight to the source, the Freefolk Brewery is a short drive away. 

Swiftwater General Store in Lansing is the best place to grab essentials before heading into the national park. It has grocery items as well as all-day breakfast, local coffee, sandwiches, hot dogs and pepperoni rolls, a West Virginia delicacy. 

Caroline Eubanks is the Lowell Thomas award-winning author of This Is My South: The Essential Travel Guide to the Southern States. A freelance writer, her work has appeared in Garden & Gun, Atlas Obscura, Architectural Digest,...Read More

