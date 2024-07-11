How to Spend a Perfect, Low-Key Weekend in Las Vegas

When most people think of Las Vegas, they envision blinding neon lights, packed casinos, kitschy wedding chapels and nightlife that lasts till sunrise. And rightfully so, as those things are a large part of the Vegas charm. But what if you could enjoy all the magic of the Strip without constantly being in the thick of it?

A low-key weekend in Vegas offers the perfect blend of excitement and relaxation. From cool spots to lay your head to laid-back activities and restaurants that don’t require a reservation months in advance, here’s your guide to experiencing a different, more mellow side of Sin City (from someone who appreciates all sides of Sin City).

The exterior of The Cosmopolitan The Cosmopolitan

Where to Stay in Las Vegas

People tend to gravitate towards the Bellagio for a quintessential Vegas Strip experience, but I recommend staying next door at the Cosmopolitan. It’s ideal if you like being in the heart of the action, but prefer a more relaxed vibe at the end of the night.

The Cosmopolitan offers the best of both worlds with easy access to the Bellagio via a connected walkway. While still central, the Cosmo has fewer attractions and can offer a much-needed break from the chaos around more touristy destinations. Here, you’ll enjoy residential-styled spaces with private terraces and amazing views. You can even book a room with a totally unobstructed view of the Bellagio fountain. The decor is kitschy and fun, reminiscent of Sex and the City from the early aughts, my personal favorite feature being the cascading crystal chandelier.

“O” by Cirque du Soleil at the Bellagio Tomasz Rossa

What to Do in Las Vegas

My standard course of action in Vegas is to squeeze in as many live performances as I possibly can. The one I’d recommend above all is “O” by Cirque du Soleil, a water-themed show at the Bellagio. It combines acrobatics, synchronized swimming and special effects on an aquatic stage for an unforgettable experience. I’ve heard stories of people who go every single time they’re in town, which sounds a little ridiculous — until you’ve actually seen it. But you can’t go wrong with any Cirque du Soleil performance, and the comedy scene is a pretty safe bet as well. For something a little different, Criss Angel’s Mindfreak is mesmerizing, if only for the incredible athleticism required for his illusions.

The Sahra Spa at the Cosmopolitan Thomas Hart Shelby

During the day, you should be doing one of two things: relaxing in a pool or luxuriating at a spa. The Cosmopolitan’s Sahra Spa is on the smaller side, but has everything you need close by — massages and other treatments, steam rooms, saunas and a small pool to soak in. I recommend relaxing with a massage early in the day, leaving yourself enough time to catch an afternoon nap before you head out for the night. As for pools, you can stay local and reserve a cabana at Cosmo’s Chelsea Pool or venture over to the Bellagio for their newly renovated aquatic complex, which features an Italian-style deck with multiple pools, including an adults-only oasis tucked away in a private garden. You can even turn your pool day into a spa day, as one of their private cabanas offers poolside spa services.

The Cosmopolitan is also bringing back its popular Dive In Movies series. As of May 20, guests can unwind at the hotel’s Boulevard Pool and enjoy a selection of films projected on a 65-foot digital marquee every Monday evening until September 9.

The Chandelier Bar at the Cosmopolitan Tom Shelby

Where to Eat and Drink in Las Vegas

The first place you should grab a cocktail when you arrive is situated beneath the Cosmopolitan’s stupendous chandelier, aptly named the Chandelier Bar. It’s a glitzy, three-story lounge offering a wide range of specialty cocktails. There’s nothing wrong with ordering the classics, but a particularly intriguing option is the “secret cocktail” they serve called the Verbena, which is garnished with a Szechuan button — an edible flower that leaves a tingling sensation on your tongue.

Another great spot to imbibe is the Vault, a hidden cocktail lounge in the Bellagio. To get there, follow the main walkway through the casino. You’ll pass the Baccarat Bar on your left and eventually live roulette tables to your right. Behind the table games, there will be an unmarked golden door that grants entry. Inside the Vault, it’s an intimate experience with very limited. They serve small bites and meticulously crafted cocktails featuring rare spirits from the mid-20th century. It’s definitely worth stopping by, even if just for one drink.

For daytime eats, walk over to the Park MGM to grab something at Eataly, where you can always find reliably tasty, quick bites, and there is a ton of variety for different tastes. It’s perfect for when you don’t want to commit to a whole brunch or lunch experience. As an added bonus, Park MGM is the lone smoke-free resort-casino on the strip, if you want to take a break from the cigarette-scented air.

Bardot Brasserie MGM Resorts International

If you do want to tackle brunch, I’d do so at Bardot Brasserie at the Aria. Close to the Cosmopolitan and connected by a walkway, so it’s an easy commute if you’re feeling a little sleepy for your brunch reservation. They offer a Parisian menu with delectable offerings like their French toast with vanilla mascarpone and almond brittle, three variations on a croissant Benedict (ham, salmon, crab) and their Hunter’s Waffle, topped with duck confit, a soft poached egg and hash browns. Come for the food, stay for the bottomless rosé carts that wheel around the dining room.

For dinner, LPM Restaurant and Bar and the Mayfair Supper Club are essential. LPM’s French Riviera-inspired concept promises an exquisite culinary journey, harmonizing Mediterranean ingredients at their peak. Each table is set with beautifully ripe tomatoes on the vine and a lemon to enjoy with your meal. Every dish that I’ve tried at LPM has blown me away. Don’t skip the starters menu, as you’ll find many stars of the show there. The escargots, every carpaccio they offer and the thinly sliced octopus are some of the best bites I’ve ever had in my life.

Back over at the Bellagio, the Mayfair Supper Club serves up live entertainment and gourmet cuisine set against the backdrop of their iconic fountain. For me, dining here fulfilled the same needs as a night at a Cirque show. A variety of musicians, singers and dancers perform throughout the evening while you enjoy excellent food — an encapsulation of Vegas nightlife, all from the comfort of a dining table.