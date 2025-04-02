On my first night in Port Douglas, I walked past the historic St. Mary’s by the Sea church, rebuilt after the 1911 cyclone that leveled the entire town. I followed the last rays of sun to the edge of the water and sat on a bench watching boats enter the harbor at sunset, lulled by the sounds of birds roosting for the night. At my feet was a plaque honoring a spear fisherman who had seemingly been lost to the sea. As a freediver myself, my interest was piqued and I searched the internet for his name. On a bench in paradise I read the story of 18-year-old Daniel Smith who in 2014 lost his life to a shark attack almost 10 years to the day another local man, Mark Thompson, had died in a similar incident. It’s likely that both of them watched a sunset or two in this very spot.