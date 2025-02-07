How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in San Antonio

Nestled in South Central Texas, San Antonio is a vibrant mix of history, culture and good times. From the iconic Alamo and the world-famous puffy taco to the five-time NBA champion San Antonio Spurs, it’s bursting with things to do, see and eat. Home to the third-best zoo in the contiguous United States, a calendar rife with festivals and the legendary River Walk — a 15-mile network of scenic paths that winds through the heart of the city — San Antonio has something for everyone. It’s no surprise it’s the top tourist destination in Texas.

Whether you’re dusting off your knowledge of its colonial past or cruising along the river with a Margarita in hand, San Antonio checks all the boxes as far as destinations go. Here’s how to make the most of a weekend in this unforgettable city.

Where to Stay

Located in the heart of downtown, just steps from the San Antonio Majestic Theater and the River Walk and only a 10-minute walk to both Historic Market Square and The Alamo, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk offers 213 rooms of refined luxury. “Boutique” barely captures it. After a complete top-to-bottom overhaul in 2017, internationally-renowned architect Lauren Rottet reimagined the space, blending the city’s heritage with the hotel’s prime River Walk location. It’s sophisticated without being over the top, and the service is second to none.

The amenities are impressive. There’s a 24-hour gym, in-room spa treatments and a standout restaurant in Dorrego’s. But the real gem is Naranja, the tequila and mezcal bar serving rare, one-of-a-kind spirits you won’t find anywhere else in the city. Plus, it has a stunning stone terrace with views to match. Hotel Valencia is the complete package, and when it comes to location, it doesn’t get any better.

Where to Eat

Good eats are in no short supply in San Antonio. In fact, per Visit San Antonio, it’s one of only two UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy in the country. With that in mind, start your day the Texas way with breakfast tacos from Pete’s Tako House (and they’re served all day if you’re not a morning person). It’s only a five minute drive from Hotel Valencia or roughly a 15- to 20-minute walk. If, after you’re done, you find yourself wanting a killer cup of coffee and don’t mind another four-ish minute drive, pop over to Local Coffee in the Pearl complex.

After that, the city is your oyster. The Friendly Spot has good beer — 300 bottles and cans and 76 taps — and great nachos. It’s a known for being a service industry hangout, as well as a place for locals to watch sports. So if you’re headed to San Antonio for, say, the Final Four this March, it’s an ideal spot to catch the games. Tito’s Mexican Restaurant is one of the oldest restaurants in the city and located a little off the beaten path for most tourists, while Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood has long been a favorite for locals and visitors alike. Here, USDA Prime beef is grilled over mesquite and available in a wide variety of cuts, including a ribeye, porterhouse and a chateaubriand for two. If you have room for dessert, Bakery Lorraine in the Pearl has great macarons, little cakes and house-made pop tarts.

If you’re ready to wind down (or turn up) with a tipple, Paramore is a rooftop bar within walking distance of Hotel Valencia with good cocktails. Alternatively, RD Speakeasy is reservations-only and has very limited seating, so it’s never crowded. The drinks, the bartenders and the vibes are all well worth the visit.

If after all that eating and imbibing the itch hasn’t been sufficiently scratched, you can check out a more comprehensive list of San Antonio’s bars and restaurants here.

What to Do

First, hit The Alamo — it’s a must, and even locals will tell you it’s worth the visit. For a more laid-back experience with fewer crowds, explore the other four historic missions: Mission Concepción, Mission San José, Mission San Juan and Mission Espada. These offer a deeper dive into the area’s history.

Next, swing by San Fernando Cathedral, one of the oldest in the United States, founded in 1731. It’s another cornerstone of San Antonio’s history. If you’re craving more after that, head to La Villita, an artisan village on the government’s National Register of Historic Places list, where you’ll find a whole slew of shops and restaurants.

For a taste of nature, Japanese Tea Garden is the spot. With year-round floral displays, shaded walkways, a 60-foot waterfall and koi-filled ponds, it’s the perfect place to soak up the city’s balmy weather. And if you’re a fan of wildlife, the San Antonio Zoo is right next door.

And just for kicks, San Antonio is home the world’s largest cowboy boots and the world’s largest mosaic of the Virgin Mary. So if keeping the grid fresh while on vacation ranks among your priorities, you may want to factor in a stop at those.

Lastly, don’t skip the River Walk. If you’re in San Antonio, you’re likely going to be spending an abundance of time there, but really see to it that you do. Despite the fact that it’s likely the most touristed spot in San Antonio, it’s beautiful and an experience unique to the city. Whether you’re strolling the pathways, taking a boat ride down the river or enjoying a nighttime dinner cruise, it’s an experience that really shouldn’t be missed.

By the way, Hoops HQ is hosting a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to San Antonio at the time of the men’s college basketball championship this April. If you want to put this weekend guide to good use, enter here.*

