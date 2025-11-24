Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Texas A&M Athletics Now Has an Official Whiskey

Unreined Whiskey is debuting on a high-profile stage

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 24, 2025 3:00 pm EST
Unreined Bourbon
Texas whiskey meets Texas sports.
Corrine Vaz

Formula 1 has an official whiskey. So, too, does Major League Soccer. And now, another prominent name in the athletic world has linked up with a purveyor of distilled and aged spirits and, as they say, made it official. In the case of Texas A&M — specifically, its athletic department — that means a partnership with Unreined Whiskey, a relatively new entry to the spirits world, but also one with Texas roots.

More specifically, it’s a whiskey company with a deep connection to Texas A&M itself. As Ralph Green of the Houston Chronicle reports, the company’s seven founders are all university alumni. The partnership will involve Unreined’s bourbon being made widely available at the Aggies’ stadium, Kyle Field, along with sales of the whiskey at other Texas A&M athletic events.

In the spring of 2026, Unreined Whiskey will open a visitor center in College Station, Texas, which will allow Lone Star State bourbon enthusiasts a place to enjoy tastings and take in what is described in the announcement as a “Buzick-built 6,200-barrel warehouse.”

One interesting name on the aforementioned list of founders is Dr. Rob Arnold, whose other credits include being CEO of the bulk whiskey trading company Barrel Hub and writing the 2022 book The Terroir of Whiskey: A Distiller’s Journey Into the Flavor of Place.

The Best Texas Whiskeys, According to Texas Bartenders
The Best Texas Whiskeys, According to Texas Bartenders
 The Lone Star State is making some really good stuff, and these pros agree

“The vision at Unreined Whiskey is to bring the same world-class bourbon experience you’d find on the bourbon trail to Texas,” said the company’s Chief Marketing Officer and Blender, Nelson Ingram, in a statement. “Long term, we plan to build a brand that not only resonates with consumers but inspires a lifestyle.” There’s a lot of notable whiskey being made in Texas these days; with this announcement, Unreined Whiskey is making a high-profile push to join their ranks.



Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…


