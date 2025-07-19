Formula 1 Now Has an Official Whisky

Drinking whisky (or whiskey) while playing competitive sports is not a great idea; drinking either beverage while driving competitively is an absolutely terrible one. But as for having a drink when watching elite athletes compete — well, that’s another story. That might explain why different distilleries have been joining forces with sports leagues as of late, including Jameson’s partnership with Major League Soccer.



Now, they have some company. This month, Glenmorangie became the official whisky of Formula 1, with a literally star-studded announcement. You see, Harrison Ford became the distillery’s official spokesperson earlier this year. And while Brad Pitt is playing a Formula 1 driver on screen, his co-star in The Devil’s Own has been tasked with getting the word out about Glenmorangie’s new arrangement.



“We look forward to spectacular performances and imaginative serves and hope our collaboration will inspire and excite racegoers throughout Formula 1’s 75th anniversary year — and beyond,” said Glenmorangie President and CEO Caspar MacRae in a statement. This isn’t the first time Glenmorangie has teamed up with something vehicular; in 2017, the distillery teamed up with bicycle company Renovo.

The announcement also stressed that the distillery “strongly advocates only alcohol-free driving.” Late last year, Glenmorangie got high marks for a very different collaboration: a 23-year-old single malt made in collaboration with artist Azuma Makoto. Makoto has never teamed up with Formula 1, but he did once send a tree into space — another bold feat of engineering.