Well, that took a while. In 2019, I was writing about the potential of a new official drinks category — American Single Malt — and it was an “any day now” proposition. Just a scant five years later (ha), the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) issued an unpublished rule scheduled to be published on Wednesday, Dec. 18, officially recognizing the American Single Malt category.

“This final rule amends the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) regulations that set forth the standards of identity for distilled spirits to include ‘American single malt whisky’ as a type of whisky that is produced in the United States and meets certain criteria,” the TTB wrote in a briefing. “TTB proposed the new standard of identity in response to petitions and comments submitted by several distillers and the American Single Malt Whisky Commission. TTB is finalizing the amendments to the regulations to establish the standard of identity with some changes to reflect comments received.”

The final rule is effective on Jan. 19, 2025.

A petition to recognize American Single Malt Whiskey actually began in October 2017, when three distilleries on behalf of the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission (ASMWC) — an association of at least 75 producers in the United States — petitioned the TTB for an “establishment of a standard of identity to define the ‘American single malt whisky’ category.” (And while we’re here, yes, some brands in this category use “whiskey” and some use “whisky” so we’ll use both.)

How did we get here? And what does the new ruling mean? Let’s take a quick look back (and forward).

What is American Single Malt Whiskey?

For a whiskey to qualify as an American single malt, it must be made at one U.S. distillery (including mashing, distillation and aging), feature a mashbill of 100% malted barley produced in the U.S. and the liquid aged in oak barrels no larger than 700 liters, distilled at no less than 80% ABV and bottled at no less than 40% ABV. The whiskey can also get a “straight” designation if it’s sat in barrels for at least two years, and caramel coloring is allowed if it’s made clear on the label.

How do American Single Malt whiskey producers feel about this ruling?

Obviously, most are on board. “Americans have been distilling whisky for centuries, and I’m so thrilled to see that the TTB has finally announced American Single Malt as an official and protected category of American Whisky,” says Virginia Distillery Company’s CEO Gareth H. Moore and ASMWC Treasurer. “As one of the co-founding members of the ASMWC, this monumental moment is very important to me. The American Single Malt category will further broaden the view of the American whisky consumer and fuel innovation and premiumization across domestic products.” (Virginia Distillery Company offers a good educational resource for the category here.)

“We have long thought that American Single Malt is one of the most exciting and exceptional styles of whiskey in the entire world, and this long-sought recognition will dramatically boost the category’s visibility with whiskey lovers all around the world,” says Adam Polonski, co-founder of Lost Lantern, an independent bottler of American whiskey (single malts and otherwise). “This monumental recognition not only honors the rich heritage and uniquely innovative character of American distilleries, but also heralds a new era of innovation and excellence in whiskey-making.”

“American Single Malt is the next big thing in whiskey. It has been one of the fastest-growing categories of whiskey in the world for several years now and promises to expand even more with this new ruling,” says Jared Himstedt, Vice President of the ASMWC and Head Distiller at Texas’s Balcones Distilling.

Vermont’s Lost Lantern has released a number of unique American Single Malt bottles Lost Lantern

What are the American Single Malt producers and bottlers we should know about?

Besides the aforementioned brands (Balcones, Virginia Distillery Company, Lost Lantern), I’d suggest pretty much any whiskey brand on the ASMWC — Westland (Washington), Westward (Oregon), Stranahan’s (Colorado), Tenmile (New York), FEW Spirits (Illinois), etc. We’ve also bottled some of our own (coming soon!). And also recognize that some of these producers also make other whiskey styles besides American Single Malt and, conversely, some domestic bourbon and rye brands have dipped their toes in the new whiskey category, as we’ll see below.

What are some issues with the American Single Malt Whiskey category?

Last year, the James B. Beam Distilling Co. released Clermont Steep, an American Single Malt Whiskey. At the time, Master Distiller Freddie Noe suggested a more narrow definition of the category. “Scotch does a great job with single malts, and so does Japan. But to be an American Single Malt, I think you have to pick up on core elements that can fit into the American whiskey category,” he said. “I think American whiskey was built on the use of a new cask. I’m not against used casks but I think it’s misleading not to have that on a label.”

In the current definition, the TTB has said the barrels could be “used, uncharred new, or charred new,” which gives producers a lot of leeway on how they’re aging the whiskey and puts the category more in line with more lenient Scotch whisky maturation rules. The rule also doesn’t state anything about how the use of barrels needs or doesn’t need to be labeled.

Brother Justus founder Phil Steger, who opposes aspects of the new category Brother Justus

A more direct opposition comes from the Minnesota-based Brother Justus. Specifically, the distillery takes aim at the 160-proof distillation limit. “As a small, craft producer who has worked more than a decade to develop full-flavored and groundbreaking American Single Malt recipes, we do not support the TTB’s inclusion of a 160-proof distillation cap — a restriction no other country imposes on single malt distillers,” as Phil Steger, founder and CEO of Brother Justus, tells InsideHook. “We believe it limits creativity, innovation and freedom of the distiller, the flavor, quality and variety of the whiskey, and the choices of the consumer. Fundamentally, it doesn’t account for the nuances in the character of barley, which have never been fully explored in American whiskey until now.”

“While having a legal definition is a good thing, having the wrong definition that stifles innovation and limits the freedom to craft better flavors for consumers is worse than no definition at all,” he adds. “The big losers will be consumers, who had their choice taken away from them before most of them even knew they had one.”

What’s next for American Single Malt?

While the category has essentially existed for about seven years — even with TTB-approved labeling on bottles — drinks consumers are probably still in for a long, slow introduction and plenty of brands presenting their whiskeys within an educational or instructional context.

Per a press release, the ASMWC will be marking the new whiskey designation by hosting events across the country “to celebrate the ratification and educate consumers directly on the category and its members’ whiskies.” It also launched a certification program with retailers and bars/restaurants, part of which requires dedicated American Single Malt Whiskey shelves and menu listings. The commission also claims it is working to further solidify the category outside of the U.S. by seeking similar definitions with governing bodies abroad.

“While single malt has been made in America since the 1990s, the category is really hitting its stride now,” says Steve Hawley, President of the ASMWC. “This is still just the beginning of big things to come. Now that the category is formally defined, we’ll see current single malt producers expand production, many more of the nearly 3,000 distilleries in America adding single malt to their portfolios, and more American Single Malt finding its way to shelves overseas.”