Want Your New Year’s Resolution to Stick? These Products Will Probably Help.

The transient nature of the New Year’s resolution is a well-documented phenomenon, with some estimates suggesting that as little as 9% of resolvers actually complete their premeditated goals. The reasons for this annual boom-and-bust cycle have been similarly examined; the aspirations are often too big, the change too sudden, the framework for success nonexistent.

And yet, in the spirit of the human condition, folks continue to make goals every Jan. 1. Is this stubborn, bordering on foolhardy? Probably. But given that you’re going to do it anyway, we here at InsideHook have long been invested in ways to help you achieve your dreams, from providing you with the framework to set realistic intentions to helping you discover sustainable ways to enjoy a new sport or hobby.

One such obvious way to improve your chances of resolution follow-through is investing in the proper gear — the necessary planners and devices and running shoes to best set you up for the unlikely outcome of success. That’s where I come in. Using 10 classic New Year’s resolutions as a jumping-off point, I’ve identified the gear that’ll make sticking to your goals — be it a journaling practice or a 5K PR — that much easier. Find them below. Oh, and good luck.

If You Resolved to Start a Journaling Habit, Try…

Journaling — as both a reflective exercise and as a productivity hack — has long been associated with a bevy of positive outcomes, ranging from stress reduction to tangible cognitive benefiets like improved memory. Getting into the habit, however, can prove difficult, especially for those who haven’t picked up a pen and paper since their college days.

Rather than try and word-vomit the next great American novel, prompt-guided journals serve as an easy, time-effective way to reap the benefits of writing without making your head explode. If you’re really intent on freestyling, a writing tablet can be a surprisingly effective way to integrate and catalogue your journaling journey.

If You Resolved to Get Organized, Try…

On the flip side of the notebook coin, analog planners are associated with some of the same constructive effects as journaling (namely, if you write something down, you’re more likely to remember it) and a simple way to keep your thoughts, tasks and social calendar in one place. Brands like Hobonichi and Smythson offer planners in a variety of formats and sizes — pick the one that you’re most likely to remember to actually use.

If You Resolved to Try Running (Again), Try…

Whether you want to shed a few pounds, rediscover your love for movement or simply find the love of your life, running has long been a popular New Year’s promise. But, as anyone who has actually tried to get into the sport can attest to, resolving to run is more difficult that it appears, especially if you don’t really know where to start. (Luckily for you, InsideHook has a guide for that.)

In an era of performance goos and carbon-plated super shoes, (pricey) gear can feel all but mandatory for getting started. Trust me when I say that it’s not. A solid pair of daily trainers — one of my favorites, the breakout Adidas Evo SL, pairs a snappy cushion with a palatable price tag — and a little injury prevention know-how is all you really need to get out there and log some miles.

If You Resolved to Properly Hydrate, Try…

Drink more water. How hard can it be? Harder than you’d think. Recommended water consumption for an average adult man has been calculated as high as 104 oz — over six average-sized plastic water bottles — and that’s before introducing environmental factors or strenuous exercise. (This is where electrolytes also come into play.)

You know what they say: fight fire with fire. Er, water with a big-ass water bottle. Many brands now offer easy-clean, stainless steel, BPA-free bottles in downright massive sizes, meaning you only need one or two refills to meet your daily quota.

If You Resolved to Pick Up Your Phone Less, Try…

The numbers around screen time are staggering. The average American now spends six-plus hours a day looking at some sort of screen; what’s worse, they don’t even seem to want to. According to a recent survey, 46% of Gen Zers are taking measures to limit their phone usage with varying levels of success; average usage hasn’t shown much signs of slowing down, even as more and more people yearn for a more analog experience.

There are plenty of apps and native programs that help limit screen time, but a physical tool, like the charmingly functional Brick blocker or the ingenious method of stashing your phone in a literal lockbox, can work wonders for getting your phone out of your hand and your mind off of the endless scroll.

If You Resolved to Cook at Home, Try…

Cooking at home isn’t just a way to save a few bucks; from better understanding what is actually going into your body to entering flow state, cheffing it up can offer a host of ways to improve food hygiene and overall health.

There are recipe resources aplenty out there, but all seasoned home chefs will agree that one of the biggest upgrades amateurs can make in the kitchen is investing a set of quality (read: sharp) knives and some appropriate (read: not non-stick) cookware.

If You Resolved to Hit the Gym, Try…

The age-old resolution: get absolutely shredded this year. My first word of advice? Start smaller. And more realistic. My second? If you are genuinely committed to a (sustainable) gym routine, you’ll need a well-fitting, sweat-wicking kit that makes you feel comfortable and confident. After all, “look good, feel good” is a real thing…science said so.

If You Resolved to Up Your Book Count, Try…

No one is arguing that reading more is bad for you, and, with more great works out there than even, trying to finish a few more books this year seems like a fairly straightforward task. However, finding the time (not to mention the pocket space to lug around your perforative male paperback of choice) seems to account for a large part of why less than 50% of adults read a full book for pleasure last year.

Rather than set a lofty book count goal, carving out a specific time to read each day — with coffee, before bed, on the train — is an easy way to read more books than ever this year. With access to an expansive digital library and a fraction of the heft of a traditional hardcover, a lightweight e-reader makes the task more accessible and comfortable than ever before.

If You Resolved to Prioritize Your Sleep, Try…

Sleep is one of the key factors in living a longer, stronger, healthier life, but recent data suggests upwards of 40% of adults aren’t getting the adequate amount of rest they need. Falling asleep is just as much of a struggle for the average American, with one in three people reporting symptoms of insomnia.

Among the many practical solves to help correct your sleep cycle, making sure that your bedding and, yes, pillows, are cool enough can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Sleep trackers can also serve a useful purpose, less for a green sleep score that you can brag about than for identifying unhealthy patterns or latent problems.

If You Resolved to Be More Mindful, Try…

As far as wellness industry buzz words goes, “mindfulness” is up there with the most popular…and the most abstract. It’s universally agreed that paying attention to one’s thoughts and grounding one’s self in the present is a worthy pursuit; it’s much less clear how to go about doing that effectively.

As wellness editor Tanner Garrity points out, achieving mindfulness doesn’t have to be involve a serene, nature-filling setting or monkish behavior. Incorporating simple tools that allow you to create a calm space — this can be as simple as your favorite candle, or as high-tech as a vibrating smart mask — can be a game-changer for your practice.

