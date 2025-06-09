An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Some books lead you by the hand. Others clamp down, like a roller coaster lap bar, and send you flying off on a predictable track. A Girl Is a Half-Formed Thing places you on a cliff at the edge of an ocean; there’s no choice but to dive into the depths. To tell the story of an Irish girl whose life is torn in a million pieces — from single digits to young womanhood, the unnamed narrator must reckon with her disabled brother, an unmoored mother and a lecherous uncle — McBride writes in a wholly original style that stretches meaning, eschews conventional sense and breaks down traditional language into something as singular as the voice inside your own head. In doing so, the most pivotal moments of this story obliterate the remove normally offered by a novel. You feel as if the trauma is, in some small way, happening to you. The question is, are you willing to take that leap? — AL