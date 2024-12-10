Smarten Up Your Space With Coffee Table Books This Holiday Season

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
It’s an undeniable fact that everyone loves a coffee table book. Whether it’s because the big format grabs your attention, or the feel of the glossy pages between your fingers takes you back to a pre-digital, tactile time, you simply can’t help picking them up. And showing them off — on bookshelves, mantles or, of course, coffee tables.
On top of these universal facts, they also make great gifts. And because of that, we at InsideHook think you should purchase (at least) one ahead of the holidays. We took the liberty of rounding up the best new(ish) books on the market from some of the industry’s top publishers including Assouline, Phaidon, Rizzoli and Taschen.
Pop Culture
LEE JAFFE
Hit Me With Music
A fabulous and first-hand look into the founding fathers (and mothers) of reggae music, from the lens of Lee Jaffe. A former musician and producer himself, Jaffe spent years managing Bob Marleys’ band The Wailers — who are the main subject of this book.
J.W. RINZLER AND LEE UNKRICH
Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining
Equal parts text and photos (or pretty close, at least) this stunning behind-the-scenes look at the production of Kubrick’s iconic film is a must for cinema lovers. The book is full of exclusive interviews with cast and crew members, and never-seen-before photographs from the set.
LYNN GOLDSMITH
Patti Smith: Before Easter After
A towering figure of American pop culture over the past 50 years, Patti Smith is the subject of multiple books — coffee table and otherwise. This new one, featuring rare photographs by Lynn Goldsmith, is perhaps the most intimate of all of them.
DOLCE & GABANNA
Monica
A love letter to the Italian goddess from the gods of Italian fashion. This massive over-sized tome of Bellucci’s years-long collaboration with Dolce&Gabbana measures 14.5 inches x 19.7 inches. (Feel free to insert your own pun about women’s fashion and unnatural measurements.)
THE PLAYERS’ TRIBUNE
I’ve Got a Story to Tell
The premise of The Players’ Tribune is simple: Founded by an athlete (Derek Jeter), the media company gives all types of athletes the space to tell their own stories. This book collects the best of those narratives, with lush photographs to provide a wonderfully intimate look at our modern-day heroes.
LINDY HEMMING & DYLAN JONES
James Bond Style
This book is a license to thrill — and a gorgeous collection of Bond’s greatest looks, from his immaculately cut suits to his barely-there swim suits. Every stylish man on your holiday shopping list would appreciate pouring through this one. No doubt with a Martini, shaken, not stirred.
Art
DAVID DAWSON & JENNIGER HIGGIE
Tracey Emin Paintings
Journey through the career of British abstract artist Tracey Emin, as you flip through 300+ images of her haunting paintings — from the 1990s through the present day. An immersive and powerful tribute to one of the most important artists of our time.
BRADLEY DAVIS
Propagandoplis
Have a history buff on your shopping list? Well then Propagandopolis is for you. (Well, them.) This is a smart — and affordable — book that examines political propaganda over the past century; its purveyors, its impact and its beauty.
RYAN MCGINLEY
Yearbook
Brooklyn-based photographer Ryan McGinley attempts to defy modern beauty standards with his stripped-down nude portraits, previously on exhibit in Switzerland, Spain and New York City. Coupled with interviews of his subjects, McGinley’s book is a modern — if not SFW — classic.
KEHINDE WILEY
Colorful Realm
You’ve seen Wiley’s stunning portrait of President Barack Obama — a work so atypical from those that preceded it, that it earned the painter widespread acclaim. This book features his newest work — a series of portraits highlighting Black creatives, with backdrops inspired by Edo era Japanese nature paintings.
PAUL-MAXIME KOSKAS
Sevilla Arte
A sumptuous journey into Andalucia’s most beautiful city. It’s all here: Seville’s architecture, a vibrant mix of Moorish and Catholic style and fashion; food and dining; art; religion and culture — from bullfighting to Flamenco. Prepare to be transcended.
ANDREAS MARKS
Hokusai
You’re no doubt familiar with The Great Wave off Kanagawa, Katsushika Hokusai’s most famous work. This appropriately oversized book covers the late-18th and early-19th century Japanese pinter and printmaker’s entire life’s work. Stunning.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.