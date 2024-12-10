Culture > Books

Smarten Up Your Space With Coffee Table Books This Holiday Season

12 gorgeous coffee table books to get for someone you love — including yourself

By Hanna Agro
December 10, 2024 12:32 pm
The best coffee table books to gift this season
The best coffee table books to gift this season
InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s an undeniable fact that everyone loves a coffee table book. Whether it’s because the big format grabs your attention, or the feel of the glossy pages between your fingers takes you back to a pre-digital, tactile time, you simply can’t help picking them up. And showing them off — on bookshelves, mantles or, of course, coffee tables.

On top of these universal facts, they also make great gifts. And because of that, we at InsideHook think you should purchase (at least) one ahead of the holidays. We took the liberty of rounding up the best new(ish) books on the market from some of the industry’s top publishers including Assouline, Phaidon, Rizzoli and Taschen.

Pop Culture

The best pop culture coffee table books
From James Bond Style to Monica Bellucci — the best pop-culture coffee table books
InsideHook

hit me with music

LEE JAFFE

Hit Me With Music

A fabulous and first-hand look into the founding fathers (and mothers) of reggae music, from the lens of Lee Jaffe. A former musician and producer himself, Jaffe spent years managing Bob Marleys’ band The Wailers — who are the main subject of this book.

BUY HERE: $58

J.W. RINZLER AND LEE UNKRICH

Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining

Equal parts text and photos (or pretty close, at least) this stunning behind-the-scenes look at the production of Kubrick’s iconic film is a must for cinema lovers. The book is full of exclusive interviews with cast and crew members, and never-seen-before photographs from the set.

BUY HERE: $125

LYNN GOLDSMITH

Patti Smith: Before Easter After

A towering figure of American pop culture over the past 50 years, Patti Smith is the subject of multiple books — coffee table and otherwise. This new one, featuring rare photographs by Lynn Goldsmith, is perhaps the most intimate of all of them.

BUY HERE: $65 $51

DOLCE & GABANNA

Monica

A love letter to the Italian goddess from the gods of Italian fashion. This massive over-sized tome of Bellucci’s years-long collaboration with Dolce&Gabbana measures 14.5 inches x 19.7 inches. (Feel free to insert your own pun about women’s fashion and unnatural measurements.)

BUY HERE: $250

THE PLAYERS’ TRIBUNE

I’ve Got a Story to Tell

The premise of The Players’ Tribune is simple: Founded by an athlete (Derek Jeter), the media company gives all types of athletes the space to tell their own stories. This book collects the best of those narratives, with lush photographs to provide a wonderfully intimate look at our modern-day heroes.

BUY HERE: $120

LINDY HEMMING & DYLAN JONES

James Bond Style

This book is a license to thrill — and a gorgeous collection of Bond’s greatest looks, from his immaculately cut suits to his barely-there swim suits. Every stylish man on your holiday shopping list would appreciate pouring through this one. No doubt with a Martini, shaken, not stirred.

BUY HERE: $120

Art

These are the best art coffee table books to buy
From destination highlights to artists profiles — these are the best art coffee table books to buy
InsideHook

DAVID DAWSON & JENNIGER HIGGIE

Tracey Emin Paintings

Journey through the career of British abstract artist Tracey Emin, as you flip through 300+ images of her haunting paintings — from the 1990s through the present day. An immersive and powerful tribute to one of the most important artists of our time.

BUY HERE: $100

BRADLEY DAVIS

Propagandoplis

Have a history buff on your shopping list? Well then Propagandopolis is for you. (Well, them.) This is a smart — and affordable — book that examines political propaganda over the past century; its purveyors, its impact and its beauty.

BUY HERE: $26

RYAN MCGINLEY

Yearbook

Brooklyn-based photographer Ryan McGinley attempts to defy modern beauty standards with his stripped-down nude portraits, previously on exhibit in Switzerland, Spain and New York City. Coupled with interviews of his subjects, McGinley’s book is a modern — if not SFW — classic.

BUY HERE: $58

KEHINDE WILEY

Colorful Realm

You’ve seen Wiley’s stunning portrait of President Barack Obama — a work so atypical from those that preceded it, that it earned the painter widespread acclaim. This book features his newest work — a series of portraits highlighting Black creatives, with backdrops inspired by Edo era Japanese nature paintings.

BUY HERE: $45

PAUL-MAXIME KOSKAS

Sevilla Arte

A sumptuous journey into Andalucia’s most beautiful city. It’s all here: Seville’s architecture, a vibrant mix of Moorish and Catholic style and fashion; food and dining; art; religion and culture — from bullfighting to Flamenco. Prepare to be transcended.

BUY HERE: $105

ANDREAS MARKS

Hokusai

You’re no doubt familiar with The Great Wave off Kanagawa, Katsushika Hokusai’s most famous work. This appropriately oversized book covers the late-18th and early-19th century Japanese pinter and printmaker’s entire life’s work. Stunning.

BUY HERE: $200

More Like This

The best gifts from HigherDOSE
The Best Gifts for The Wellness Guru From HigherDOSE
a collage of bespoke post presents in the back of a car
22 Unique Gift Ideas From Bespoke Post
American Tall
The Best Gifts for the Vertically Blessed People in Your Life
A mini-fridge like you've never seen
Your College Mini-Fridge, Upgraded: Meet the Rocco Super Smart Fridge