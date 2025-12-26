Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Must-Have Items for Your New Year’s Self-Care Routine

Our top five bath and body products from Flamingo Estate to ring in the new year

By Shelby Slauer
December 26, 2025 5:14 pm EST
flamingo estate collage on textured background
Make your bathroom the coziest place in the house.
Flamingo Estate/InsideHook

It’s been a year. Now that the holidays are over, whether you’re planning your New Year’s resolutions or not, we hope you’re taking some time for self-care, now and into 2026. When we find ourselves in dire need of R&R, there’s one place that never lets us down: the beloved Los Angeles apothecary, Flamingo Estate.

For the uninitiated, Flamingo Estate offers a well of unique artisanal home goods perfect for gifting yourself or others, from candles to pantry items to an entire product line dedicated to yes, tomatoes (they invented the original Tomato Candle). Our favorite items of theirs, however, come from the delightfully luxurious bath and body section, where nutrient-rich soap bricks, bath sets and haircare products await your discovery.

To start your new year off strong (or should we say rested and moisturized), we’ve done the honor of rounding up our favorite Flamingo Estate bath and body products here:

Shop Flamingo Estate Bath & Body:

Flamingo Estate Douglas Fir & Peppermint Morning Set
Buy Here: $174

Why We Love It: This set became an instant favorite of mine. The Body Wash feels wonderfully cooling, the Exfoliating Peppermint Soap Brick employs poppy seeds that comfortably scrub your skin, and the candle, like all their candles, smells great.

Flamingo Estate Manuka Rich Cream
Buy Here: $48

Why We Love It: Our go-to hand and body cream.

Flamingo Estate Lavender Activated Charcoal Soap Brick
Buy Here : $46 $37

Why We Love It: Charcoal is so great for your skin, and we love it in the form of this luxurious soap brick, second only to Flamingo Estate’s unbeatable Exfoliating Peppermint Soap Brick.

Flamingo Estate Green Goddess Duo
Buy Here : $122

Why We Love It: Another lovely soap brick, with a candle that fills your home with the delicious smell of basil.

Flamingo Estate Rosemary & Clary Sage Body Wash
Buy Here : $48

Why We Love It: There’s a reason our Grooming Writer put this in his roundup of best body washes. This body wash has a lush and honey-like texture that smells like it’s straight from the garden.

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
