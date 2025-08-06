Our 11 Favorite Body Washes, From Mainstream Brands to Indie Standouts

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When it comes to your shower routine, you’re either Team Bar Soap or Team Body Wash. I’ve always leaned toward bar soap (chalk it up to the nostalgic charm and the eco-friendliness), but I also get the appeal of a rich lather from a great body wash. And that’s not all: today’s best body washes go beyond basic cleansing. They hydrate, soothe, protect and can leave your skin feeling healthier after just one shower.

How do you find the best body wash for you? There are formulas tailored for different skin types. Many are loaded with natural ingredients and some combo of the hydration trifecta of humectants, emollients and occlusives (look for at least two). Some smell as good as cologne, thanks to intricate fragrance pyramids, while others tackle acne or exfoliate. Spend five minutes scrolling Amazon or Target, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

To make it easier, I’ve broken down my favorites by category: mainstream standouts, indie favorites, buzzy newcomers and luxury formulas that I’ve personally tested over the past year. These are 11 of the best body washes to lather up and cleanse with right now.

Best Drugstore Aisle All-Star Body Washes

Dove Men+Care Relax Body Wash – Eucalyptus & Cedar Oil One of my favorite no-fuss washes, Dove Men+Care combines science-backed ingredients with natural elements in an accessible body wash that cleanses and smells darn good, too. This body wash contains hydrating glycerin and other plant-based ingredients, along with essential oils for added moisture. The pump bottle is generously sized, and the eucalyptus-cedar scent smells way more luxe than its price tag suggests. Buy Here : $1 1

CeraVe SA Body Wash I always recommend CeraVe’s body washes as they’re affordable, effective and easy to find, and they feature formulas for just about every skin type. If you’re dealing with breakouts, the SA Body Wash is clutch. Salicylic acid helps unclog pores and clear up blemishes, while ceramides maintain your skin’s moisture barrier. For best results, let it sit on your skin for 15 to 30 seconds before rinsing, giving the active ingredients a chance to work their mojo. And don’t just reach for it during flare-ups — using it consistently can help keep breakouts at bay. Buy Here : $14

Native Unscented Body Wash Another drugstore mainstay, Native might be best known for its deodorants, but don’t sleep on the body wash. While it comes in a range of scents (from Cashmere & Rain to Cherry & Vanilla Macaron), the unscented version is a standout for sensitive skin. It skips sulfates, parabens, phthalates and dyes, yet still delivers a solid cleanse thanks to coconut-based surfactants and plant-derived ingredients like citric acid to help balance pH. It’s gentle, lathers well and acts as proof that, sometimes, less is more. Buy Here : $10

Best Indie Stalwart Body Washes

Malin+Goetz Eucalyptus Hand and Body Scrub Exfoliating once or twice a week is essential to keep skin smooth and healthy, and to promote cell renewal. Malin+Goetz’s Hand and Body Scrub combines chemical exfoliants (lactic and mandelic acids) with pumice, a gentle physical exfoliant, to dissolve and sweep away dead skin. Niacinamide, vitamins and antioxidants help brighten and soothe, while the eucalyptus scent adds an herbaceous aroma. It lathers up like a wash, scrubs like a polish and even doubles as a hand scrub. All in a chic M+G style pump. Buy Here : $36

Jack Black JackZen Renewing Body & Hair Cleanser A rare 2-in-1 that I actually recommend, Jack Black’s JackZen wash is tailor-made for rushed mornings, with a body-and-hair cleansing formula that pulls double duty surprisingly well. Aloe vera and glycerin help keep skin soft, while pro-vitamin B5 delivers lightweight moisture for your hair. A calming blend of cardamom, bamboo, clary sage and patchouli make this smell like a spa in a bottle. Buy Here : $52

Best Niche Newcomer Body Washes

Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash An eco-minded favorite with pop-art packaging and a clean formula, Bathing Culture skips the synthetic stuff. Inside, you’ll find a natural blend of aloe, shea butter and olive oil that leaves skin soothed. The scents are perfume-grade blends of essential oils — Cathedral Grove, my favorite, smells like a foggy redwood forest with just a hint of ocean air. The refillable glass bottles are handsome AF, and you can get gallon refills to cut down on waste. Buy Here : $36

Wonder Valley Hinoki Body Wash Wonder Valley’s body wash feels like a stroll through a Japanese forest thanks to a blend of hinoki, cedarwood and Siberian fir. It’s a multitasker, too — cleansing, hydrating and supporting your skin’s microbiome. The formula features soothing aloe, antioxidant-rich olive oil, willow bark to improve tone and ashwagandha to help boost collagen production. Wonder Valley is proof that the niche grooming movement is worth paying attention to. Buy Here : $34

Saltair Black Tide Serum Body Wash Saltair nails the balance of accessibility and affordability without skimping on quality. While it’s housed in a sleek pump, it’s the formula inside you should care about: microalgae balance the skin’s microbiome, Brazilian andiroba oil calms irritation, antioxidant-rich Brazil nut oil hydrates and squalane moisturizes. The scent is moody, mineral and atmospheric — crashing waves and ocean air bottled for your shower. Buy Here : $13

Best Luxury Aromatic Body Washes

Flamingo Estate Rosemary & Clary Sage Body Wash Best known for its coveted olive oils, Flamingo Estate’s body wash is just as indulgent. Crafted with nourishing olive and babassu oils and thickened with natural sea salt for a lush, honey-like texture, it comes in a scent that’s downright transportive. The rosemary and clary sage blend smells like you’re showering in a lush garden — earthy, aromatic, and herbaceous. Housed in a chic green bottle with an olive oil base and rich scent profile, it’s a splurge, but worth every drop. Buy Here : $48

Salt & Stone Bergamot & Hinoki Body Wash Salt & Stone’s body washes smell so good that you might just skip the cologne. But it’s not just stellar scents — each formula is packed with skincare heavy-hitters like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and antioxidant-rich extracts such as blueberry and vitamin C to hydrate and nourish. Santal & Vetiver leaves an amber-green trail; Saffron & Cedar blends gourmand warmth with jasmine; Bergamot & Hinoki pairs bright citrus with hinoki wood; and Black Rose & Oud delivers a deep, rich aroma made for colder months. Impressive scents, impressive washes. Buy Here : $36

Sachajuan Shiny Citrus Body Wash Innovation in grooming can sometimes feel gimmicky, but Sachajuan’s Earth Silk Technology is legit. The famed Swedish haircare brand brings its signature proprietary blend to the shower with a body wash powered by oat beta-glucan (sourced from Scandinavian-grown oats) to deeply hydrate and soften skin. The gel lathers beautifully and leaves your skin noticeably smoother. Add in a bright yet heady floral scent of citrus and jasmine, and you’ve got a formula that turns your daily rinse into a quiet luxury ritual. Buy Here : $51