The Best Grooming Brands to Know Right Now

Here, we highlight brands that should be on your radar, featuring Blu Atlas and Selahatin in this edition

By Michael Stefanov
June 5, 2024 11:43 am
Blu Atlas and Selahatin are two of the best grooming brands you should know about
New men’s grooming brands are launched all the time nowadays, and with more guys putting thought into their moisturizers, shaving creams, and grooming tools, it’s only natural that the market is expanding. It can often be tiring and sometimes challenging to weed through the buzz and find effective brands or products that cater to your specific needs and, overall, which ones are worth your investment. Thus, we aim to simplify and spotlight grooming brands that should be on your radar. We do the leg work because looking better makes you feel better, and every guy should have a grooming routine with products that work for him, tailored for him.

These brands might offer a full line of products to stock your medicine cabinet, while others may specialize in one product and excel at it. Some brands may contain their own proprietary ingredients, while others use tried and true formulations. Many put just as much thought into the presentation that will enhance the aesthetics of your medicine cabinet, while others opt for more understated packaging. Some range from the highest end of the market (if we feature it, we can vouch for it) to more accessible options that perform exceptionally well. Some might work for you, some might not, but all are worth checking out.

Regardless, knowledge is power. In this article, we feature one brand that covers the full lifestyle gamut via natural simplicity and one that specializes in oral care, bringing it to another level with fragrance and style.

Blu Atlas collection
Blu Atlas main collection
Blu Atlas

With its high-quality, effective ingredients, remarkable scents and handsome packaging, the brand is a new go-to for daily routine premium skincare that can be summed up as “simple sophistication.” Their range includes moisturizers, shaving creams, serums, deodorants, shampoos, exfoliators, hair styling products, fragrances and more, all crafted without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates and made in the USA. Their instantly recognizable cobalt blue bottles add a modern, apothecary-esque flair to any medicine cabinet, appealing to those who want targeted, simple, and effective products that look and smell great.

Blu Atlas incorporates unique, naturally derived ingredients like Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, a natural moisturizer that provides soothing, anti-inflammatory benefits for conditions such as acne, sunburn, and itchy scalp. Coffea Canephora, rich in caffeine, also offers anti-aging antioxidants that brighten the skin, increase firmness, and boost circulation. Volcanic Ash, or Bentonite Clay, another key ingredient, is packed with minerals and antibacterial properties that support skin health by removing excess oil and impurities, leaving pores looking and feeling tighter. Blu Atlas is committed to clean beauty, ensuring that every product comprises 96-100% naturally sourced ingredients, thoroughly vetted through scientific research. 

Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser
Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser
Blu Atlas : $25

This daily facial cleanser removes grime while detoxifying your skin. With its highly absorbent fine particles, Volcanic ash removes excess oil, while Pomegranate seed oil, rich in vitamins A, C, and K, provides regenerative and anti-inflammatory properties. And the bottle looks darn cool.

Blu Atlas Deodorant
Blu Atlas Deodorant
Blu Atlas : $15

This award-winning deodorant effectively prevents odor and sweating, while the subtle coconut and apricot scent smells so good that it could almost replace your cologne. It is aluminum-free and uses Volcanic Ash to absorb sweat and Bamboo Extract and Sage Leaf to neutralize odor. 

Blu Atlas Shave Cream
Blu Atlas Shave Cream
Blu Atlas : $30

This shave cream offers the best soothing experience, reducing irritation while preventing nicks and cuts. Enriched with Oat Bran Extract and a blend of antioxidants, it combats inflammation and shields the skin from irritants, while Aloe, a natural moisturizer, soothes. 

Blu Atlas Body Wash
Blu Atlas Body Wash
Blu Atlas : $25

This body wash is infused with antioxidant-rich green tea extract to reduce puffiness, diminish redness, and protect against free radicals. Aloe leaf moisturizes, while coconut-derived emollients calm the skin and cleanse impurities. It also smells fantastic.

Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick
Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick
Blu Atlas : $35

Blu Atlas’ eye stick provides a much-needed boost during long summer days. Its nutrient-dense formula is enriched with rose water to help relieve puffiness and algae extract, vitamin C, and caffeine to target dark circles, leaving you refreshed and revitalized.

Selahatin Collection
Selahatin Collection
Selahatin

We are fans of artisanal toothpaste, but the Stockholm-based brand Selahatin takes luxury oral care to the next level. Described by many as “perfume for your mouth,” Selahatin enhances the emotional experiences of everyday rituals through its series of whitening toothpaste, mouthwashes, and oral sprays. Each toothpaste, with its catchy name and a stylish tube, has its own fragrance pyramid, essentially bringing luxury, effectiveness, and style to oral care.

Sometimes, beautiful ideas are born out of tragedy. Founded by Kristoffer Vural in 2016, who experienced a stroke shy of 30, he claimed that it heightened his senses and underscored the importance of daily routines. Thus, the brand strives to create products that provide functional benefits and emotional connections. Vural’s vision stems from his journey, as he sought products to offer a sense of escapism and improve his well-being during his recovery.

There are brains behind the beauty, too. The toothpaste features a four-dimensional rejuvenating whitening process that is gentle enough for daily use. It combines deep cleansing, exfoliating, polishing, and enamel-bleaching with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties from ingredients like Limonene, Edelweiss extract, and 1100 ppm fluoride. With a commitment to sustainability, their products are housed in recyclable aluminum tubes. These vegan and dermatologically tested toothpaste can be ordered from the Selahatin site and will be more widely available in the U.S. soon.

Selahatin Hypnotist Toothpaste
Selahatin Hypnotist Toothpaste
Selahatin : $24

“Hypnotist is made to use in the PM. It explores if toothpaste can induce a slumber-like state and is inspired by shiny, seductive characteristics that puts you in a trance. Evocative anise, mesmerising honey and soft peppermint elicits a soft grunge experience.”

Selahatin Steam Will Rise Toothpaste
Selahatin Steam Will Rise Toothpaste
Selahatin : $24

“‘Steam Will Rise’ depicts fall through a refined blend of aromas. The name connotes a dissociative state and is about how to disappear. I’ve always wanted to be able to lose myself in our products, like I lose myself in music. I decided to make the tube for ‘Steam Will Rise’ in raw aluminium because the aroma tastes silver,” says Vural.

Selahatin High On The Beach Toothpaste
Selahatin High On The Beach Toothpaste
Selahatin : $24

With notes of Grapefruit Oil, Cassia Vera Cinnamon, and Peppermint, “High On The Beach” is an ode to Summer- “a time to live, psychedelia, long nights, short days, electricity in the air, freedom, and escape.”

Selahatin Snowfall Toothpaste
Selahatin Snowfall Toothpaste
Selahatin : $24

With peppermint, sweet mint, and menthol notes, “Snowfall” is shaped by the “calm and subtle character brings a meditative ritual, soothing as watching white flakes swaying from a nighttime sky.”

Selahatin Escapist Mouthwash
Selahatin Escapist Mouthwash
Selahatin : $28

“An unconventional blend that solidifies the brand’s vision to integrate fantasy and reality. Selahatin’s leading aroma Escapist takes on a new shape when translated into a mouthwash. The orange further blossoms, becoming pulpier and fruitier, while lush cinnamon teeters between warm and cool on icy and refreshing peppermint.”

Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer and musician. He was previously the market editor at Esquire and fashion contributor at Men’s Health. His articles have appeared in Robb Report, Inside Hook, and Men’s Journal. ...Read More

