The 10 Best Men’s Grooming Products From Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul

As with our New Year’s grooming cabinet refresh, the beginning of summer is another opportune time to assess your medicine cabinet and consider restocks, upgrades or seasonal additions (hello sunscreen!). And what better timing than today, coinciding with Amazon’s popular Summer Beauty Haul? Unlike typical discounted sales, this event presents a unique offer: spend $50 or more on beauty products shipped and sold by Amazon and receive a $10 promotional credit. This promotion is then seamlessly applied to qualifying orders and can be redeemed on Beauty or Premium Beauty items shipped and sold by Amazon. The key here is to purchase a few grooming products that add up to at least $50, and we are sure your medicine cabinet or travel dopp kit has the room.

As always, we aim to simplify, so we’ve curated 10 men’s grooming favorites to consider. These picks may introduce something new into your routine, but they will help you to look (or smell) your best this season. Beyond our selects, the overall list is here, where you’ll find a diverse range of skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance, sunscreen and value packs available. There’s something for everyone — including gifts for your partner. The Summer Beauty Haul starts today and ends on Sunday, May 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST. So treat yourself to some new body wash, moisturizer or fragrance; your upcoming summer self will thank you.

Nivea’s Active Clean 3-in-1 is a no-brainer if you are a body wash guy. Enriched with natural charcoal to draw out dirt and impurities, this body wash actively cleanses your skin without drying it out. Not only does it leave your skin feeling revitalized and clean, but it also helps prevent body odor, offering a long-lasting scent of vanilla and bourbon.

Summer is the season for embracing lighter citrus or floral-based colognes, and L’Homme by YSL is a classic in this category. Bright citrus notes of bergamot and ginger mix with sensual vetiver, resulting in a fresh, masculine aroma with a bit of woodsy zest. It’s a refreshing citrus peel fragrance in a size perfect for travel and on-the-go use.

Every guy should have a Philips OneBlade in his grooming arsenal. Its waterproof design and compact footprint bridge the gap between electric razors and traditional face shavers. This iteration is tailored for face shaping, featuring the innovative 360 Blade that flexes in all directions to adapt to your facial contours. Its 5-in-1 open comb design allows for an efficient trim without clogging, even on long and thick hair.

CeraVe’s Facial Cleanser is a clear gel that transforms into a light foam as you lather, providing a thorough cleanse without leaving your skin feeling tight, dry or stripped. It’s fragrance-free, paraben-free and non-comedogenic, suitable for all skin types. Gently refreshing and built for removing excess oil and dirt, it’s a versatile addition to your skincare routine, doubling as a face and body cleanser or even a hand wash.

La Roche-Posay is renowned for its skincare products, and this moisturizer lives up to that reputation. Formulated with ceramide-3 to retain moisture, niacinamide to restore the skin’s barrier and visibly fade discolorations and glycerin to hydrate, its lightweight cream texture absorbs quickly into the skin, providing immediate comfort and hydration. Suitable for all skin types, it is fragrance, paraben, oil and alcohol-free, and non-comedogenic.

If you are looking for a new electronic toothbrush without wanting to spend too much, the Sonicare 4100 is a solid choice. It has all the basics: a battery indicator light, pressure sensor, two intensity settings, brush head replacement reminder and a two-minute timer with QuadPacer to prevent overbrushing. An electronic brush removes up to seven times more plaque, and with this model’s longer battery life, it’s a no-brainer.

Innisfree’s Lip Balm is infused with rare canola flower honey to provide deep hydration and protect dry, chapped lips. It leaves lips feeling soft and supple with a subtle, healthy shine. Harvested only once a year, the canola flower yields its honey for an intense moisture formula, perfect for replenishing your lips throughout the long summer days.

Purador’s shampoo and conditioner set is a bare-bones cult classic, and for good reason. Their thickening shampoo and conditioner are formulated with biotin and a proprietary blend of 17 DHT blockers, including nettle extract, pumpkin seed and black cumin seed oil. Clinically tested to reduce thinning hair and promote hair strength, the formula increases volume and reduces breakage. I also appreciate the convenient pump design and how long they last.

Especially as the hottest days approach, a refreshing splash of toner, post-cleansing, can be an unlikely hero in your grooming arsenal. Revision Skincare’s Facial Rinse is an alcohol-free toner that hydrates and refreshes your skin while maintaining its optimal pH. Unlike toners that leave skin feeling dry or tight, this gentle formula is enriched with arnica montana extract, vitamin K, grape seed extract and other soothing, moisturizing ingredients.

Don’t forget the sunscreen! This travel-size bottle from Neutrogena boasts Dry-Touch technology for fast absorption, leaving behind a matte finish. Formulated with Helioplex, it offers superior sunburn protection (that goes six layers deep!) against skin-aging UVA and skin-burning UVB rays. The non-greasy and non-comedogenic formula is also fast-absorbing and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.