12 of the Best Grooming Sets to Gift This Season

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Unless it’s a seriously elevated moisturizer or a next-level electric shaver, gifting a single grooming product can feel a little underwhelming. A well-curated grooming set, on the other hand, feels intentional, thoughtful and usually delivers better value to match. Plenty of our go-to brands, especially this time of year, take the guesswork out of it with handsomely-packaged kits that cover everything from skincare and shaving to hair and styling. In other words, they’re just as strong for the grooming-savvy guy as they are for the novice. With so many options, even within a single brand, we narrowed it down to 12 standout grooming sets that’ll help him look and feel his best, elevate his grooming game and score something he might not buy for himself, which is still the best kind of gift to give.

The Best Grooming Brands to Know Right Now In this edition: two varying but highly effective brands that will help your skin stay fresh this holiday season

Shop the Best Grooming Gift Sets:

For the Skincare Novice: Horace The Complete Face Kit

Why We Love It: For a well-curated, complete skincare solution, I really dig the Complete Face Kit from the Parisian brand I’m always raving about, Horace. It’s got everything he needs to level up his routine and feel cool about it in the process, including a purifying facial cleanser, a mattifying moisturizer, a face scrub, an under-eye treatment to fight bags and, drum roll, a face mask because he’s earned it. Consider this your in to introduce him to a new grooming standard.

What’s Included: Face Cleanser, Mattifying Face Moisturizer, Face Scrub, Under-Eye Moisturizer, Purifying Face Mask

For the Gym Devotee: Oars+Alps Locker Room Kit

Why We Love It: Oars+Alps epitomizes that elevated-meets-approachable vibe, thanks to its great scents and on-the-go sensibility. Their deodorant spray is one of our all-time favorites, but paired with a muscle-recovery balm, body powder and lineup of hardworking cleansers, it gives him everything he needs to handle post-workout upkeep from head to toe. Bonus points: It all comes packed in a sleek Dopp kit, making it especially clutch for gym runs and locker-room living.

What’s Included: Muscle Recovery Balm, Body Powder, Aluminum-Free Deodorant Spray, Hydrating Shampoo, Hydrating Conditioner, Body Wash, Dopp Kit

For the Natural Creative: Wonder Valley A Better Bath

Why We Love It: I always have at least one of California-cool Wonder Valley’s olive oil–infused essentials in steady rotation, and for a bathing-centric gift, you can do no better than A Better Bath kit. From the hinoki body wash and soap bar to the deeply-satisfying seaweed scrub, everything smells incredible and leaves skin noticeably healthier and softer. It’s indulgent yet practical with artful, display-worthy packaging to boot.

What’s Included: Two Deserts Soap, Hinoki Bar, Seaweed Body Scrub, Hinoki Body Wash

For the Everyday Shave Minimalist: Harry’s Plus Shave Set

Why We Love It: After putting Harry’s new Plus razor through its paces this past year, I can confidently say it’s their best to date. The reengineered blade system, ultra-streamlined cartridge and comfortably weighted handle work in tandem to deliver an impressively-close, smooth shave. The polished yet practical set includes the razor, a travel cover, extra blades and a tube of their exemplary lathering shave cream, all at a price point that’s easy on the wallet.

What’s Included: Razor with premium metal handle with matte finish and rubber grip, three cartridges, Foaming Shave Gel, travel cover

For the Skincare Aficionado: The Grey The Starter Set

Why We Love It: Known for its high concentrations of performance-driven ingredients, IYKYK European house The Grey is tailor-made for anyone who takes skincare seriously. The Starter Set is a stellar introduction, featuring a charcoal face wash for deep cleansing and a true powerhouse 3-in-1 face cream (one of my all-time favorites for its ability to hydrate, smooth and support skin renewal). Everything arrives in a sleek toiletry bag for one of the most curated, luxe, skincare-centric gifts you can give.

What’s Included: The Grey Toiletry Bag, Charcoal Face Wash, 3-in-1 Face Cream

For the Winter-Skin Survivalist: Kiehl’s Mini Moistures, Big Benefits

Why We Love It: If the current temps in NYC are any indicator, it’s about to be a cold winter (not complaining, I love the season, but my hands and face sometimes do not). This mega-moisturizing kit from the tried-and-true OGs at Kiehl’s covers all the hydrating bases with their stellar hand salve, body squalane cream, Ultra Facial Cream and eye cream. It’s a full-on moisturizing and barrier-boosting lineup that doesn’t just heal but also adds an extra layer of protection.

What’s Included: Mega Moisture Squalane Body Cream, Ultra Facial Cream, Eye Treatment, Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

For the Scent-Driven Ritualist: Flamingo Estate Douglas Fir & Peppermint Morning Set

Why We Love It: Anything from Flamingo Estate is an exemplary aromatic choice, bringing spa-level indulgence and a lush, verdant vibe into any grooming ritual. Their cult-classic brick soap lasts forever, lathers like a dream and, when paired with the body wash, turns your daily rinse into a full-on sensory ritual. The peppermint scent is awakening, while the Douglas Fir & Ancient Vetiver candle is transportive, blending crisp fir needles, juniper berry, lavender and smoky vetiver for a grounded, meditative aroma.

What’s Included: Peppermint Juniper Berry Body Wash, Exfoliating Peppermint Soap Brick, Douglas Fir Vetiver Candle

For the Beard Loyalist: Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit

Why We Love It: You really can’t go wrong with any of Jack Black’s gift sets, but it’s their beard grooming kit I’d like to spotlight. First, the curation is spot-on: Beards need specific care, and inside you’ll find a conditioning shave, beard wash and oil to keep everything clean and hydrated, and a handy little comb for daily upkeep. It’s also a kit he might not get for himself, which makes it worth its weight in facial-follicle dividends.

What’s Included: Beard Wash, Beard Lube Conditioning Shave, Beard Oil, Beard Comb

For the Skincare Science-Obsessed: Lab Series Life of the Party Set

Why We Love It: If your giftee is remotely grooming-savvy, chances are he’s used Lab Series at some point. The brand delivers on science-backed effectiveness, and this set neatly covers the essentials for cleansing, toning and hydrating. Inside you’ll find the classic Daily Rescue Cleanser, the Water Lotion to refresh and help minimize pores, and their MVP 24-Hour Moisturizer, which not only hydrates but also gives post-holiday skin a much-needed energy boost.

What’s Included: Daily Rescue Gel Cleanser, Daily Rescue Water Lotion Toner, Daily Rescue Energizing Face Lotion

For the Frequent Flyer: Malin+Goetz Best Sellers Travel Kit

Why We Love It: We’ve all been there: packing for a trip and hoping our grooming products are TSA-friendly. Thankfully, the grooming gurus at Malin+Goetz make it easy with this convenient, travel-ready set, which includes six essentials in carry-on–approved sizes: facial cleanser, moisturizer, body wash, body lotion, shampoo and conditioner. It neatly covers all the grooming basics he’ll need for whatever work trip or New Year’s excursion is on the horizon.

What’s Included: Grapefruit Face Cleanser, Vitamin E Face Moisturizer, Bergamot Hand + Body Wash, Vitamin B5 Body Moisturizer, Peppermint Shampoo, Cilantro Conditioner

For the Shaving Traditionalist: The Art of Shaving Essential Shaving Collection Sandalwood

Why We Love It: If he’s into a classic shaving ritual, few brands are as giftable as shaving stalwart and perennial favorite The Art of Shaving. While this set doesn’t include a razor, it delivers on all other elements with a pre-shave oil, their standout shave cream, a soothing 2-in-1 post-shave balm and a proper shaving brush to upgrade the lather. We recommend the sandalwood, a rich, woody scent crafted from real essential oils that feels especially right for winter.

What’s Included: Sandalwood Pre-Shave Oil, Shaving Cream, Shaving brush, 2-in-1 After-Shave Balm, Daily Moisturizer

For the Well-Coiffed: Highland Discovery Kit

Why We Love It: Level up his hair health and styling with a brand that’s topped more “best of” lists than I can count (including plenty I’ve written): Highlands. This kit features the cult-favorite wash that’s mega-hydrating and non-stripping, the Glacial Cream that pulls double duty as a leave-in conditioner and texturizer, and the Glacial Clay for that piece-y, matte finish that works across a wide-range of hair types. Best of all, it’s all built around scalp-friendly ingredients, which is where great hair starts.

What’s Included: The Wash, Glacial Cream, Glacial Clay Pomade

Why You Should Trust Us

InsideHook is committed to the highest standard of independent, unbiased and trustworthy product journalism. With a team of field experts and industry veterans who routinely research and test new products, we offer in-depth and cutting-edge coverage, with the specific intention of delivering accurate, relevant and honest reviews of products we endorse and often personally use. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you purchase products through our links, but items featured are always independently selected.