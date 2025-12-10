The Best Colognes for Men

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Welcome to the InsideHook Colognes Hub. Here, our grooming writer Michael Stefanov provides everything you need to know about every family of fragrance — earthy and ambery, unisex and sweet, citrus and aquatic, leather, woody, gourmand. We delve into best colognes of the year, best colognes of all time, best colognes for every season. We’ve even got answers to all of your questions about fragrance, in conversation with the fragrance developers themselves. Go ahead and dive in.
A Vetiver Cologne Is Forever in Scent Style
Vetiver is an unique olfactory note that transcends seasonal boundaries, occupying a fragrance category entirely of its own accord. It is a blend of earthy smokiness, fresh greenery and sweetness all at once — a rich, complex, intoxicating scent. Here are some of our favorite vetiver bottles that are versatile enough to be worn year-round.
The Best Grooming Brands to Know Right Now
New men’s grooming brands launch all the time nowadays, and with more guys putting thought into their moisturizers, shaving creams and grooming tools, it’s only natural that the market is expanding. It can often be tiring and sometimes challenging to weed through the buzz and find effective brands or products that cater to your needs and, overall, which ones are worth your investment. Thus, we aim to simplify and spotlight grooming brands that should be on your radar.
Fragrance 101: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About Cologne
We tapped two of the best olfactory creatives in the game — Carlos Huber, a fragrance developer and founder of Arquiste, and Daniel Patrick Giles, founder of Perfumehead — to graciously lend their expertise for our cologne primer. Huber and Giles are masters of their craft, and their respective houses are among the most renowned in the market. Here, they break down what you need to know about choosing, wearing and understanding scents. As you’ll see, they align on the fundamentals, just with their distinct spin. Whether you’re just getting into colognes or already have a curated shelf, the guide below will help you navigate the ever-expanding world of fragrances and find the scents that suit you.
8 of the Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
We all know the OGs — Polo Green, Acqua di Gio, Cool Water, Dior Sauvage — legends that revolutionized fragrance and cemented their status. No doubt, they changed the olfactory game. But if you’re even remotely into cologne, you’ve likely worn them already. This list takes a slightly different approach. Think luxe indie favorites, old-school Italian staples and Parisian stalwarts, each an enduring aroma or a modern icon shaping the scent landscape.
Seasonal Scents
The 9 Best Colognes to Rock This Winter
Winter, dear readers, is a time for heavier, more complex colognes, scents that might be overwhelming in summer’s stifling humidity but fit right in in the crisp, cool air. Lower temperatures allow top notes to dissipate slowly, unveiling intricate heart and base notes that unfold into layered compositions. While the following colognes can be worn year-round, we especially recommend them for winter.
9 Fresh Colognes to Welcome Spring
We’ve rounded up nine of the best spring colognes, spanning fresh fougères to woodsy florals. Whether you prefer established fragrance houses, indie labels, brand-new launches or timeless classics, there’s a verdant scent to match your vibe. Spring is all about renewal and growth — your fragrance should reflect that.
The Best Colognes to wear all Summer Long
Summer colognes are known for being lighter, brighter and an olfactory reflection of the longer summer days. Warm-weather compositions typically use top notes like citruses, florals, aquatics or lush greenery. The nine colognes listed here epitomize warm-weather sophistication, and we recommend trying one or a few to find the right scent for you.
The 9 Best New Colognes to Wear This Fall
There’s something about wearing our favorite colognes when the weather cools that allows them to resonate. Colder temperatures slow evaporation, letting prominent scent notes cut through the crisp air, and fall fragrances tend to be warmer, richer and more resinous. The fragrances listed here are perennial favorites; a curated list of woodsy, boozy scents to complement your autumn vibe.
The Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far)
Putting together a “Best Colognes (So Far)” list can be a bit tricky. There’s always that knee-jerk impulse to spotlight a scent just because it’s new, as if a recent launch automatically earns a spot. (Folks love a shiny new bottle.) That said, I’ll admit that when a brand I like releases something new, I usually enjoy it. And even if it’s not in my preferred fragrance family, I can still appreciate a well-crafted scent that’s likely to resonate with others.
