The Best Colognes for Men

We tapped two of the best olfactory creatives in the game — Carlos Huber, a fragrance developer and founder of Arquiste, and Daniel Patrick Giles, founder of Perfumehead — to graciously lend their expertise for our cologne primer. Huber and Giles are masters of their craft, and their respective houses are among the most renowned in the market. Here, they break down what you need to know about choosing, wearing and understanding scents. As you’ll see, they align on the fundamentals, just with their distinct spin. Whether you’re just getting into colognes or already have a curated shelf, the guide below will help you navigate the ever-expanding world of fragrances and find the scents that suit you.

Q: How should I apply cologne, and how much is too much?