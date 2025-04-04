9 Fresh Colognes to Welcome Spring

Hot take: Spring is criminally underrated in the fragrance world, often overshadowed by winter’s cozy woods and summer’s breezy aquatics. For most of my life as an editor and fragrance fanatic, warm-weather colognes never quite fit my vibe. But after testing more scents than I can count (job perks), I’ve grown to appreciate the uniqueness of spring colognes and those earthy, herbaceous notes that thrive in this in-between season. Spring scents have a pestle-and-mortar quality, blending elements from different fragrance families: bright citruses, verdant mossy tones, lavender, eucalyptus, aromatic herbs and florals, all weaving into woodsy, grounding compositions. While winter leans into deep woods, fall embraces spicy gourmands, and summer thrives on crisp citruses and aquatics, spring scents are just as nuanced and complex. Vetiver, with its slightly smoky, sweet, fresh, green and complex notes, has captivated perfumers for ages and exemplifies the season’s uniqueness.

We’ve rounded up nine of the best spring colognes, spanning fresh fougères to woodsy florals. Whether you prefer established fragrance houses, indie labels, brand-new launches or timeless classics, there’s a verdant scent to match your vibe. Spring is all about renewal and growth — your fragrance should reflect that.

Boss Bottled Bold Citrus Fresh off the perfume press, Boss just dropped a scent that perfectly captures the essence of the season — a bright, citrus-forward composition with floral touches and an earthy, verdant base. It opens with zesty bergamot and lemon before settling into a slightly spicy, minty geranium heart. But the real depth comes from the base, where two of my all-time favorites — patchouli and vetiver — add a smoky, sweet and woodsy bohemian edge. If a cologne could pull MVP notes from every season and make them unmistakably spring (fresh, vibrant and effortlessly wearable), this would be it. And with its eye-catching deep green bottle, it doesn’t just smell like spring, it looks the part, too. buy here: $170 $145

D.S. & Durga Coriander If I had to sum up D.S. & Durga’s cult-favorite Coriander in one word, it would be aromatic, but that doesn’t quite do it justice. It’s fresh yet distinctive, a scent for those who want to stand out in the spring crowd. D.S. & Durga is known for crafting some of the most fantastic artisanal fragrances, and this one is no exception. The vibe is cool, spicy and green, with an herbal, unique edge. Coriander opens with a bright mix of juniper, pepper, lemon and rosemary before mingling with lavender, clove and clary sage, resting on a soft musk base. It’s for the artful wearer who wants something wearable yet unique. Wear it while flipping through vinyl at your favorite record shop or heading to an indie concert this spring. buy here: $75 – $300

Diptyque Vetyverio It was tough to pick just one Diptyque fragrance for this list. I love the floral-woodsy allure of Orphéon, and L’Ombre Dans L’Eau is a rose masterpiece that easily deserves a spot. But because this is all about spring, I had to go with another fantastic vetiver classic. Vetyverio has rightfully earned its cult status, revealing a different side each time you wear it — sometimes verdant and bright, sometimes floral. This ever-shifting character comes from its standout raw material: Haitian vetiver blended with Turkish rose, grapefruit and carrot seed. And like all Diptyque scents, it carries that signature smoky undertone and is housed in the brand’s unmistakable oval bottle with iconic typeset. buy here: $240

Ranger Station 1992 (feat. Ernest) Ranger Station might not be the first name that comes to mind for spring colognes, but after spending time with their new-ish, nostalgic 1992, I had to include it. The Nashville-based house is a vibe, and its fanbase swears by its wearable, well-crafted colognes, each with an indie edge. This one is for the rock ‘n’ roll spring wearer — fresh yet earthy with moss and patchouli (two of my go-to spring notes) that give it a verdant kick. A burst of citrus adds brightness, while tobacco brings a sultry depth, making it perfect for a crisp spring evening. It’s a scent that feels like a time warp to a simpler era. buy here: $94

Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme Intense Issey Miyake’s L’Eau d’Issey is a stone-cold classic, and for 2025, this new EDP builds on the original while keeping that unmistakable DNA — this time, with a woodsy, ambery twist. Spicy pepper, aromatic fir and soft cedar form the heart, while the signature Issey aquatic note lingers beneath warm amber undertones, making it both familiar and refreshingly new. It’s a refined juxtaposition; balsam fir gives cool weather vibes, yet the scent still feels fresh and vibrant for spring. Housed in a sleek, modernist bottle with a minimalist wood cap, it looks as elegant as it smells. And this cologne is refillable, an intentional nod to sustainability as a defining theme lately, and we’re here for it. buy here: $110 $94

Creed Original Vetiver I write about Parisian luxury fragrance house Creed so much you’d think I was on their payroll, but it’s purely out of fondness. Their colognes are effortlessly regal and complex, with a spritzer for every season. I’ve covered many of their icons, from Aventus for summer to Centaurus for winter to Green Irish Tweed for the warmer months, but let’s talk about Original Vetiver. Creed’s iconic take on vetiver uses the actual leaves and roots for exemplary crisp green notes with fresh lemon and spicy ginger. Cypress and coriander round out the heart, while musks and rich woods provide a regal base. It balances vetiver’s earthy, leathery roots with rich, woody warmth, orange zest and sweet-salty ambergris. The result is a fresh, intoxicating scent that’ll have you sniffing your shirt and garnering compliments along the way. Ideal for summer weddings and black-tie affairs, this one’s a must for springtime elegance. buy here: $345 – $1205

Atelier Materi Cedre Figalia Osswald NYC is one of the best perfumeries in New York and my secret weapon for discovering niche and luxury fragrances, including the Parisian house Atelier Materi. Their chic blue bottles hold just as striking scents, and while I have a soft spot for the woodsy charm of Santal Blond, Cedre Figalia is my selection for springtime. I’m not usually drawn to fig, but this sweet, tart and slightly woody take is both verdant and luxuriously blended. A bright burst of bergamot meets the herbal edge of basil and a touch of black pepper spice, while unexpected vegetal notes of spinach (yes, more greens!) rest over a cedarwood base. It’s a subtly sweet, green composition that works just as well for workdays as it does for date nights. buy here: $260

Loewe Un Paseo por Madrid Casa de Campo I always look forward to a Loewe fragrance launch, and Casa de Campo is the latest from the Spanish luxury house. Inspired by Madrid’s famous park of the same name, and once a royal hunting estate, it captures the lush scenery, trees, water, and wildlife in a bottle. The woodsy floral cologne opens with a blossom burst before a dry down that evokes verdant foliage. Musky artemisia and creamy sandalwood intertwine with fresh greens and florals, creating a scent that isn’t overly complex but feels expertly crafted with high-quality notes. It’s an ideal daytime fragrance that embraces the full bloom of spring with just enough woodsy depth. buy here: $355

Trudon Absolu Spring citrus lovers, rejoice! Leave it to the iconic Parisian fragrance house, Trudon, to craft a citrus scent with as much depth as its winter counterparts. Absolu pays homage to Louis XIV and his love for the orange blossom. It opens with a bright burst of mandarin and orange. As it dries down, it becomes woodier and more powdery, with guaiac wood, frankincense, and cedar lending an almost ecclesiastical undertone. Saffron and cardamom add a subtle gourmand warmth, making this an incredibly complex and luxurious composition. Like all great fragrance houses, Trudon has a signature – an incense-like depth – that combines with citrus in this scent to linger beautifully for Spring. buy here: $52 – $260