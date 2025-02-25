8 of the Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time

Even the olfactory world has trends. In the ’90s, you couldn’t escape the scent of CK One in every suburban mall, just like in 2010, Santal 33 was the ubiquitous aroma in every NYC elevator. And it’s not a recent phenomenon. In the ’40s and ’50s, men wore citrus-heavy colognes, while 19th-century French aristocrats favored florals. Today (and as noted in our best colognes of 2024 piece) scents are bolder, indie perfumery continues to rise and vanilla and liquor accords are having a moment. But like the finest art (and fragrance is art), the best classic and popular colognes aren’t just trendy — they are trend proof.

Just like a songwriter can’t always predict which songs will stand the test of time, the same goes for fragrances. Almost everyone loves The Beatles, just as plenty enjoy Sabrina Carpenter, but there’s a difference between an enduring composition and a fleeting song of the summer. Taste is subjective, of course, but some colognes tap into something more profound, making them not just popular but future standards. When a fragrance becomes part of the zeitgeist, it often carries that indescribable “it factor,” a scent people want to wear and project. A classic cologne is timeless; a popular perfume is what everyone is wearing right now. The fragrances below are both — the ones many casual fans will recognize that will likely still be relevant a century from now. Because while “classic” and “popular” are distinct, when a fragrance manages to be both, it enters rare territory.

We all know the OGs — Polo Green, Acqua di Gio, Cool Water, Dior Sauvage — legends that revolutionized fragrance and cemented their status. No doubt, they changed the olfactory game. But if you’re even remotely into cologne, you’ve likely worn them already. This list takes a slightly different approach. Think luxe indie favorites, old-school Italian staples and Parisian stalwarts, each an enduring aroma or a modern icon shaping the scent landscape. And because tastes evolve, this list isn’t set in stone, so check back because we’ll likely add more. For now, here are eight of the greatest hits worth adding to your forever fragrance rotation.

Creed Aventus The renowned fragrance house Creed is a gateway into luxury scent for many, myself included. When I first experienced Millésime Impérial, I was taken aback by its complexity, regal character and intoxicating appeal, a far cry from the mass-produced perfumes I had grown up with. Creed’s reputation speaks for itself, boasting multiple icons in its canon, from the opulent Millésime Impérial, to the slightly sweet Green Irish Tweed, to the verdant Original Vetiver. But for my money, nothing commands universal admiration quite like their masterpiece, Aventus. It’s been my go-to for formal occasions ever since its launch in 2010, a fruity chypre that blends bergamot, black currant, apple, lemon and pink pepper with pineapple and patchouli, all resting on a base of birch, musk, oakmoss and cedarwood. The result is sophisticated, addictive and layered, the scent of a man with a purpose who’s moving through life with confidence. And, more importantly, it smells damn good on just about everyone. buy here: $265 – $1850

Acqua Di Parma Colonia Eau De Cologne When it comes to classic colognes (old-school, unmistakably gentlemanly), Colonia is always part of the conversation. First created in 1916, this Italian stalwart remains as relevant today as it was more than a century ago. The classic cologne category is often defined by citrus and floral notes, evoking a scent with history — think barbershops on cobblestone streets, an air of quiet sophistication. Colonia is that fragrance. While citrus plays a role, it’s not the star; instead, it melds with lavender, rosemary, musk, vetiver, Bulgarian rose and sandalwood before settling into a refined base of patchouli and amber. If a cologne were to be sealed in a time capsule and opened in the year 3000, this would be a worthy contender. Sophisticated, elegant and effortlessly chic, this scent will never go out of style. buy here: $154 – $285

Tom Ford Oud Wood Tom Ford has crafted many iconic scents, from the undeniably regal Tobacco Vanille to the summertime villa staple Neroli Portofino. But for my money, Oud Wood is the one every woodsy fan should have in their rotation. Oud has been making waves stateside for years, and naturally, Tom Ford puts his signature spin on it with a chic, alluring and refined scent. This masterpiece leans spicy, with cardamom and pink pepper setting the stage before drying down into a rich, warm blend of amber, patchouli and, of course, oud. Released in 2007 as part of the Private Blend collection (known for its elevated ingredients and sophisticated compositions), Oud Wood has never waned in popularity. It’s a modern woody oriental classic, encapsulating everything that makes Tom Ford’s fragrances so appealing in the first place. buy here: $75 – $890

Le Labo The Matcha 26 I’ve heard plenty of editors swear by Matcha over the omnipresent Santal, and honestly, I couldn’t agree more. I’m a Noir guy when it comes to Le Labo, but this list is about the popular and the enduring, and the fresh, fougère of Matcha has officially reached cult classic cool-guy status. I’m not usually a fig fan, and at first spritz, that note comes through strong alongside a hint of tea. But be patient, dear wearer, because the dry-down is where the magic happens. Cedarwood and bitter orange weave together into something intoxicating, complex and unmistakably Le Labo: indie, artisanal and effortlessly cool. I’ll admit Santal is a masterpiece, but at this point, it’s beyond played out. In 2025, let’s strive for more originality. Matcha is popular but not mundane, and it’s a future classic in training. buy here: $107 – $1095

Hermes Terre d’Hermes Terre d’Hermès smells like it should cost far more than it does, making it arguably the best iconic steal on this list. I first encountered this woody, ambery masterpiece while working as an editor at Esquire, and it quickly became a go-to. It’s versatile and wears well at the office and for a night out (a cliché, but true here). Released in 2006, it opens with citrus notes that don’t dominate so much as they soften the composition. Pepper and flint add a sharp, mineral-like spice, but the cedar and patchouli base brings this spicy, woody and subtly sweet fragrance to life. At some point in your olfactory journey, you need a bottle of Terre d’Hermès. It’s one of those rare, addictive scents that carries classic confidence, and no matter how often you smell it, it never gets old. buy here: $170 – $266

Xerjoff XJ 1861 Naxos Inspired by the 150th anniversary of Italy’s unification and its rich cultural heritage, Xerjoff’s Naxos has been a sensation since its 2015 launch. It holds an almost mythical status among younger fragrance enthusiasts on social media and anyone who appreciates olfactory artistry. Lavender takes center stage (fitting, given its recent resurgence), but what sets Naxos apart is its unexpected blend of vanilla, tobacco and honey, creating a citrus gourmand masterpiece. While the opening leans sweet, the dry-down unveils layers of complexity, where regal lavender melds with rich vanilla, warm honey and a masculine touch of tobacco. The projection is fantastic, and the hype shows no signs of fading. Anyone remotely into fragrance already knows about this gem, but it’s only a matter of time before it reaches an even wider audience, and rightfully so. It smells incredible. buy here: $270

Guerlain Vetiver In the 1950s, Guerlain introduced its now-iconic Vetiver, a masterful blend of citrus, spices and tobacco. The house’s perfumer at the time set out to create a subtle yet evocative Vetiver scent that captured the earth’s exhalations in the pale dawn light (talk about an olfactory painting). The result is a cologne that is fresh, woodsy, bare bones and undeniably classic. If you’re looking for a gateway into vetiver’s world, this is a fine place to start. Since its debut, it has set the standard, inspiring countless others. Timeless and refined, it’s a cologne that has lived in your dad’s and granddad’s medicine cabinets and deserves a spot in yours, too. buy here: $130

Byredo Gypsy Water Gypsy Water helped put Byredo on the map, making the brand a household name while still feeling like the most “indie” scent on this list. That tracks, considering Byredo was one of the first houses to blend luxury with artisanal fragrance pyramids and have it appeal to the masses. I love many of their scents, but Gypsy Water was the first I fell for. On paper, it’s a woodsy fragrance, but there’s so much more to it — a lemony, aromatic, citrusy-powdery twist on classic woods. It follows a somewhat traditional cologne structure yet introduces warm, balsamic, almost church-like undertones. Highly wearable yet distinctive, it’s been a favorite of stylish guys since its 2008 debut and will continue to be for years to come. Plus, the name is just undeniably cool. buy here: $230 – $320