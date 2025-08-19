The Best Unisex Colognes

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ask any perfumer or fragrance fanatic, and you’ll likely hear the same thing: all fragrance is unisex, and if you like how a scent wears, that’s all that matters.



For most people, though, certain notes have become linked with gender over time. Woods, oud and deeper accords are often labeled “masculine,” while florals, citrus and lighter blends are seen as “feminine.” But that’s more a reflection of cultural conditioning than any rulebook. Remember, male French aristocrats of the 19th century wore florals, and citrus colognes were the standard for American men a century ago.

There may be some biological factors influencing preference, whether innate or not (Fragrantica, the premier fragrance review site, features a barometer by the community to determine whether a scent is more masculine or feminine). But in the end, it’s all debatable and subjective. Don’t bother with how a fragrance is marketed — wear what resonates with you. Period.

Now, how a fragrance wears is personal. It reacts with your skin chemistry and can influence your mood. And with many layers built into a fragrance pyramid (from top to heart to base notes), there’s nuance to how it wears on you. The popular fragrances today that are considered unisex tend to offer balance without going too sweet, or too woodsy, or too any one thing. They often blend notes of citrus, woods, florals, green accords, musks and vanilla, and imbue subtle combinations that wear well for many folks.

Below are four more considered unisex colognes that have, or likely will, stand the test of time.

Best Unisex Colognes

Best OG Unisex Cologne: Calvin Klein CK One What more can be said about the iconic CK One? Back in the ’90s, this scent was everywhere, from Wall Street execs to college grads. It was part of the zeitgeist, and everyone was rocking its intoxicating freshness. It was also one of the first mainstream fragrances to be labeled unisex, challenging gender norms and reimagining what fragrance could be. And, to my nose, it still smells just as fantastic today. Yes, it captured a time and place, but its citrusy, green, woodsy and lightly sweet profile gives it timeless crossover appeal. The blend is surprisingly complex: bright top notes of lemon, green notes, bergamot, mandarin orange, pineapple and papaya; a floral heart of lily-of-the-valley, jasmine, violet, rose, nutmeg, orris root and freesia; and a clean, woody base of green tea, musk, cedar, sandalwood, oakmoss and amber. It’s crisp, classic, and cool — perfect for daytime or nighttime, and on anyone. Buy Here : $81 – 100ML

Best Aromatic Unisex Cologne: Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt While many Jo Malone fragrances skew citrusy or floral, Wood Sage & Sea Salt is a perennial summer staple that works on just about anyone. Plenty of editor friends of mine — myself included — have worn this fresh, subtle stunner for years because it smells incredible and fits nearly any occasion. It’s aromatic and woodsy (think driftwood), with herbaceous, marine and citrusy undertones that give it mass appeal. Notes like sea salt, sage, grapefruit, musk, seaweed and wood blend to create a fantastic and subtle unisex scent for warm weather. Whether you’re headed to the office or lounging poolside, everyone’s invited. Buy Here : $168 – 100ML

Best Luxury Niche Unisex Cologne: Byredo Gypsy Water Byredo’s Gypsy Water is an aromatic, lemony, woodsy, bohemian dream that radiates effortless cool. It blends classic citrus and floral notes with woods and incense, giving it an edgy but wearable appeal. At its heart, it’s a dimensional skin scent with lemon, bergamot, incense, orris, sandalwood and vanilla that bloom beautifully as it settles. It’s elegant but unfussy, like a slow stroll through a pine forest near a lemon grove, with soft traces of vanilla and florals in the air. For the indie-leaning fragrance lover who wants to smell incredible without shouting, this one hits the mark. Buy Here : $330 – 100ML

Best Indie Unisex Cologne: Le Labo Thé Matcha 26 Sure, when you think of Le Labo, Santal 33 immediately comes to mind, but the new go-to for the cool crowd (and anyone, really) is Thé Matcha 26. It’s grassy, minty and woodsy, with a soft, meditative vibe that is modern and unisex. The opening has a damp, soil-like and smoky earthiness that gives way to velvety richness, thanks to the addition of fig. Bitter orange cuts through without ever feeling too sweet, while vetiver and cedar provide a woody backbone, and a matcha note keeps everything grounded in an herbal calm. Altogether, it’s fresh, introspective and quietly addictive — a new aromatic signature. Buy Here : $340 – 100ML