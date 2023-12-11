Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Cannabis accessories have come a long way from blacklight posters and acrylic bongs. Since legalization has started sweeping the nation, smokers are being graced with all manner of fine accessories, from high-tech vaporizers to ashtrays that fit in seamlessly with the chicest home decor. If you’re searching for a perfect gift for the cannabis enthusiast in your life, look no further — these 21 gifts are sure to enhance their blaze session, whether they’re just getting into weed or are a seasoned veteran.

Snugbox Palm Springs Stash Box Bring the swinging ‘60s vibe into their smoke sesh with this ultra-suede, smell-proof stash box. It features a removable storage tray with pockets, and a back grommet lets you charge devices inside, even when it’s locked. Snugbox : $159 $128

Houseplant Standing Ashtray This handsome retro standing ashtray is made for “people who like sitting.” It’s crafted from sleek, durable materials but tucks neatly between furniture when you need it out of the way. Huckberry : $295

Tsubota Pearl’s Queue Polished Metal Lighter This long, sleek lighter is just as great for lighting a bowl as it is for igniting a candle without burning your fingers. Laundry Day : $30

Edie Parker Glass Tabletop Lighter Session Goods’ streamlined gear is proof that not all weed products have to skew frat-rat. Their best-selling bong has a minimalist aesthetic and easy-to-clean functionality and is certainly the most mature way we’ve found to partake in the ripping of fat clouds. Edie Parker : $195

Dad Grass Parent Pack This dynamic duo contains 10 Dad Grass joints (CBD) and 10 Mom Grass joints (CBG) so they can light up their choice when they need to chill out or get happy, respectively. Dad Grass : $140 $128

Session Goods The Festival Kit This on-the-go pipe comes with a silicone carry sleeve and keychain clip to keep the glass safe in transit. The accompanying vials are perfect for bringing flower along, too. Session Goods : $60 $55

Ardent FX If they’re short on space but want to make their own edibles, this portable device decarbs cannabinoids to easily infuse butter and oil with the literal push of a button. Ardent : $299

Kannastör Gr8tr Jar Body Grinder This grinder’s micro teeth grinds weed perfectly, and the user can adjust how fine or course they want it to be. The mesh screen catches that precious keef, and it even has a storage compartment to save some for later. Ryot : $95

Honest Doob Tube & Refillable Lighter Introducing StashLight, perfect that someone who’s ride-or-die for on-the-go tokes. This unbreakable doob tube, ready for a keychain, boasts waterproof, smell-proof armor and a wind-resistant refillable lighter. Going beyond a mere stash holder, it turns into an airtight vault to keep your joints fresh. Honest : $30

Gossamer The Nesting Set The Nesting Set is an ideal gift for the sophisticated smoker who appreciates both form and function. This trio of glass essentials includes a lidded ashtray, a standing pipe and a matching one-hitter. Gossamer : $155

Stundenglass Gravity Infuser The Stündenglass® Gravity Infuser is a cutting-edge, 360° rotating glass infuser that’s ideal for enthusiasts seeking a smooth, contactless smoking experience. Stundenglass : $600

GRAV Milk Carton Grav offers some of the best glass you can buy for the price point, and this quirky milk carton bubbler comes in an array of colors. It’s the nostalgic cafeteria throwback that’s perfect for a wake and bake. GRAV : $100

Cha Cha Chainz Emerald Stellaz Charlene Foster, aka Cha Cha Chainz, has been working with glass for decades, and her hand-blown Stellaz are the most beautiful joint holders we’ve ever seen. They come in an array of colors to match any personality. Cha Cha Chainz : $30

Rogue Paq Full Ritual Gift Set Keep even the most scatterbrained smoker organized with this full-service, monogrammable leather kit. It’s stocked with a refillable lighter, crane trimming scissors, glass storage jars and more, all in a handsome black and gold package. Rogue Paq : $458 $430

Kushkards Trippin Over U Gift Box If your sweetheart likes a little microdose every now and then, this gift box will light up their day with its cheerful design. Kushkards : $75 $50

Budwell Classic Buddy Have you ever seen a one-hitter look so good? This U.S.-made, matte black beauty holds three to five puffs and can be engraved for an extra special touch. Budwell : $30

Yew Yew Wavy Ashtray These stunning stackable ashtrays come in a variety of colors and are perfect for resting joints or holding a few matchbooks. If you can’t decide on a hue, snag multiple for an extra cool look. Yew Yew : $45

Summerland Fruit Fantasy Apple Pipe Who hasn’t smoked out of an apple at some point in their life? Feed the nostalgia with Summerland’s beautiful apple pipe, available in three sleek, minimalist colors. Summerland : $95

Puffco Peak Pro This is the gold standard for concentrate consumption. The new and improved Peak Pro is designed with laser-cut perc slots for advanced water filtration, extended battery life and a customizable experience via the Puffco Connect app. Puffco : $420

For the social justice-minded who has all the smoking accessories they need, make a donation in their name to the Last Prisoner Project, which helps fund programs to make prisoners “fully free,” clear records and help with society reentry after incarceration.