The Best Dive Bars in LA

Although the bar for drinking culture and high-end cocktails in America has risen quite high over the last couple of decades, there’s always going to be a moment when a cheap beer and a bowl of mixed nuts triumphs over clever mixology. Top shelf spirits, intricate ice and herbal infusions all have their place, but there’s nothing like a good old-fashioned dive bar when you need a place to kick back and relax.

Along with its plethora of excellent cocktail programs and meticulously curated wine lists, Los Angeles has its fair share of epic hole-in-the-wall dives, too. Here’s a rundown of some of the best in the business when you need a dark room, a cheap drink and a place to take the edge off.

Los Feliz

Ye Rustic Inn is a legendary dive bar, and it’s definitely the best one on the east side. This spot doubles as one of the best places to get Buffalo wings in the city, too, which makes it a pretty lively spot during the weekend and at the right time of night. Definitely a sports bar, expect it to be extra jammed when there’s a big game or special sporting event, but don’t be deterred — there’s also slow nights, trivia nights and plenty of booths if you want to stop by with a group. If you’re flying solo, grab a seat at the bar and order some wings and beer for a truly excellent weeknight moment.

1831 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Chez Jay is the reigning champion among West Side dive bars. Luis Vivar

Santa Monica

Because we just introduced the best bar on the east side, it’s only fair to acknowledge the reigning champ on the west side. Chez Jay is such a quintessential dive bar that there are likely to be literal peanut shells on the ground when you walk in. It has a starring role as a backdrop in the short-lived but excellent Goliath starring Billy Bob Thornton and provides a welcome old school atmosphere amid all the new hotels and fancy fine dining spots going up in Santa Monica. Established back in 1959, Chez Jay was officially declared a historic landmark in 2012.

1657 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Koreatown

If you ever find yourself in the middle of Los Angeles with an hour or two to kill, there’s no better place than HMS Bounty. Smack dab in the middle of Koreatown, this classic dive is a distinctly nautical-themed bar that opened in 1962 as part of then high-end apartment building, Gaylord Apartments. The apartment building still stands, and bar patrons have to walk through it to get to the bar’s bathroom. With a lengthy food menu and a whole lot of drink specials, this kitschy spot has become a perfect day drinker’s haven and after dinner hang. Food and grog will always be available here until midnight or 1 a.m. on the weekends.

3357 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Crawford’s is chock full of pool tables and the “best fried chicken in the city.” Crawford’s

West Lake

In this city, dive bars and fried chicken go together like sunshine and the beach. And while this dive is packed with pool tables and the self-proclaimed “best fried chicken in the city,” part of what makes it so good is the atmosphere — the Christmas lights, the $3 mugs of beer, the boiled peanuts, the exposed brick. If you’re feeling spicy, ask the kitchen for the “hot fried” version and see where the night takes you.

2616 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057

North Hollywood

Deep in the valley, FoxFire Lounge is just about as dive-y as they come. Tucked away in North Hollywood right near Studio City, this is one of those spots you go when you want to lose track of time or the distinction between day and night. Located on Magnolia Blvd, the bar is actually known for its appearance in the film Magnolia, as well as an excellent selection of bar games. There are Christmas lights, cheap eats and even the occasional karaoke night.

12516 Magnolia Blvd, Valley Village

Fairfax

It’s almost an understatement to call Kibitz Room a dive bar because this local venue that’s hidden inside Canter’s Deli is so much more than that. It’s a haven for anyone in the Fairfax area who needs a casual watering hole and a place to discover incredible live music, where bands can show up on their own terms and not a LiveNation dictated contract. You might hear an unknown crew of locals who are friends with the bartenders, or you might hear legends who decided to come in on their day off and put on a show. The likes of The Doors, The Byrds and Frank Zappa have all graced this impossibly small stage. Officially opened back in 1961, this tiny little room is ready for guests at 10:30 a.m. every day and serves until just before 2 a.m.

419 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

Cypress Park

Another bar that locals love, Footsies is always packed, but it’s somehow managed to escape the Instagramification that’s taken over some other old school east side spots. Classic leather booths, a massive main bar, a great patio in the back and excellent DJ nights make this an excellent place for music lovers and nightlife aficionados alike.

2640 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles

Playa Del Rey

Sometimes the best dive bars are really just about proximity, and if you’re way down near the Marina, well Prince O’ Whales is going to be your best bet. Because this is California, this is a dive bar with a vegetarian and vegan menu options, huge outdoor seating areas, and plenty of other food available, too. They also have darts, ping pong and 17 (!) TVs, so sports lovers frequent this spot on game day. They’re open by 4 p.m. on weekdays and starting by 10 or 11 a.m. on the weekends, running all the way until 2 a.m. every night.

335 Culver Blvd, Playa Del Rey

Mar Vista

Shuffleboard and billiards are two of the biggest draws at this west side haunt, which, despite its name, does not actually offer overnight options of any kind. A true dive bar, Cozy Inn opens as early as 6 a.m. and served patrons until 2 a.m., meaning there’s only four hours a day this place doesn’t have the lights on. That’s seven days a week, folks, so pull up a stool and get cozy.

11155 Washington Pl, Culver City