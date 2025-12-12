The 14 Best US Towns for Solo Travelers

There’s something therapeutic about traveling alone. Without agendas or expectations, nor other personalities to navigate, you can go at your own pace, sleep in as late as you’d like and eat as many bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dogs as your belt can bear. When I travel alone, I’m free.

Big cities are always the most accessible destinations for solo travelers, but small cities and towns are my favorites. These are places where, especially if I visit with any regularity, I can start to feel like a transient local. They’re easier to navigate and acclimate to, and residents — be it a bartender, barista or a stranger on the street — are often kind and welcoming, unstressed by frenzied tourism or stifling living costs. Like their more metropolitan counterparts, these communities have all the ingredients for a successful solo trip, including ample bar tops for solo dining, atmospheric accommodations, outdoor activities and trails, and inclusive environments that feel as safe as they do accommodating. Oh, and cocktail prices are often half of those in big cities.

From a Bavarian-style mountain town to The Last Frontier, these are the kinds of places where it’s easy to go at your own pace and do your own thing. These are the best places for solo travelers in the United States.

Anchorage floatplane Jody Overstreete

Anchorage, Alaska

A far-flung locale like Anchorage — a place riddled with preconceived notions and perceived barriers to entry — may not seem like the most obvious destination for solo travel. The location, the logistics and the climate all felt intimidating to me, until I visited for the first time and immediately felt right at home. There’s a palpable sense of community and resiliency here, stemming from its remoteness, that is warmly extended to visitors. I felt it at Mad Myrna’s, a longstanding gay bar with way better than expected food (get the Diva Balls, aka arancini filled with mozzarella) and a vibe that was totally approachable when I went right as they opened at 6 p.m. I felt it on the trails at nearby Chugach State Park and in the sky aboard my first seaplane with Rust’s Flying Service. Was I the only solo gay guy on that flight? Yes. Did I have the time of my life? Hell yes. The warmth was especially evident at The Wildbirch Hotel, Anchorage’s first new boutique property in 20 years, whose co-owner was the literal mayor of the city. His love for Anchorage and travel are as clear as the water in nearby Ship Creek, and its location in downtown’s Mushing District — a block from where the Iditarod starts — made it easily accessible to numerous bars, restaurants, shops and museums. The Smithsonian-affiliated Anchorage Museum even partnered with the hotel in curating authentic Alaskan art displays throughout the property. And if you still need a little extra companionship, there’s always the Balto statue down the street.

Rock Hill, South Carolina

Last year, on an extensive East Coast road trip, I discovered the Olde English District in South Carolina. A smattering of counties in the north-central portion of the state, including Lancaster and York, it sounds more like the English countryside than the the deep South, but I was utterly smitten with its endless sprawl of increasingly pastoral communities — all of which, quite frankly, would behoove a solo traveler looking for queer-owned antique shops, bourbon-splashed steakhouses and equestrian history. One highlight was Rock Hill, a small city of about 75,000, which wafted of inclusivity and warmth. It has its own Pride festival, held at The Mercantile, a modern general store, wine bar and coffee shop where guests can shop for groceries, gifts and candles, or customize their own hats, bouquets and soups at any of the shop’s DIY Bars. There’s also a gay bar, The Hideaway, that’s been open since 1989, whose mission is “to provide a safe, welcoming and inclusive space for the LGBT community and allies.” Even more so than most gay bars in most larger cities, that ethos — and its intentional emphasis on inclusivity — not only distinguishes it from the fray but makes it particularly comfortable for solo imbibers. Other solo-friendly amenities include Power House Food Hall, which also has a brewery and periodic events like jazz shows. And Kounter is the site of the Friendship 9 Civil Rights protest with an on-site exhibit and some of the most captivating cuisine I’ve seen — think fried ribs with burnt bourbon BBQ sauce and honey-vanilla glazed plantains, chicken and waffle sushi with maple-horseradish syrup, and cheesecake cannoli.

Harpers Ferry West Virgina Department of Tourism

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

On my travels, I find myself constantly yearning for that Schitt’s Creek high. Ya know, the kind of happy hamlet that’s a little bit worn and rickety but endearingly warm, welcoming and simple. I finally found my real-life Schitt’s Creek in Harpers Ferry, a river town in the corner of West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland at the convergence of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers, flanked by the Blue Ridge Mountains, hilly hiking trails and brick forts dating to the Civil War. Because of its strategic locale on the border of the Union and the Confederacy, the tiny town is best known for its Civil War history, most notably the slave revolt started by abolitionist John Brown in 1859. Today, travelers can check out the fort where Brown made his last stand, along with other hallowed Civil War-era buildings preserved within Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. All of this might not sound very Schitt’s Creek, but the tiny population of the town (less than 300), the preserved buildings and overall charm makes it especially befitting a solo traveler looking to dig into Appalachian sausage stew at the mercantile-like Snallygaster’s Cafe and Wine Bar or tap their toes to folksy live music at The Barn. Be sure to check out Bolivar Bread, a delightful women-owned bakery that sells Pride stickers and pretzel-wrapped pepperoni rolls. When I last visited, I booked a cabin at the local KOA, but the town also has cute B&Bs, like Stonehouse, the only inn located in the historic Lower Town of Harpers Ferry.

Tucson Desert Drones

Tucson, Arizona

One of my favorite cities, Tucson is a place I’ve mostly visited alone, accumulating traditions over the course of recurring visits. Such pastimes include staying in a rainbow-themed room at the artsy Hotel McCoy, walking along the dry riverbed trails and hiking in Saguaro National Park, and meeting my hot dog quota for the entire year (my faves, Ruiz Hot Dogs and Rollies West, both specialize in bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dogs). At night, I’d sip mezcal cocktails at the MSA Annex and watch movies in bed. These are some of my coziest memories and ones I’ve returned to time and again in a friendly and inviting city that makes it easy to go it alone. Even the fine dining scene is approachable. BATA, a wood-fired, veggie-centric gem offers solo-friendly counter seating overlooking the open kitchen, while BOCA — by local celeb chef Maria Mazon — is a fun and casual taco spot with a pitch-perfect patio. Later, sidle up to the bar at The Shelter Bar, a quirky dive bar in a mid-century bomb shelter, or find a candlelit nook at Bar Crisol for mezcal cocktails in a Southwest-chic space filled with various rooms, knickknacks and books.

Pāhoa, Hawaii

A small town on the Big Island, Pāhoa juxtaposes its diminutive population (just about 1,400) with enormous vibes. Nestled on the eastern side of the island, where the climate is rainier and the environment collides rainforests with volcanoes, it’s far quieter than the more touristy Kona coast. So, while you won’t find the kinds of white sand beaches, glitzy resorts and lavish luaus you recall from postcards, you’ll get a worthy tradeoff of serenity, friendly locals, farm-fresh dining and black sand beaches. Kehena Mauka Nui Club is a LGBTQ+ guesthouse that’s tucked away in the rainforest and operates as a blend of B&B and hostel, allowing guests to be as social — or as introverted — as they’d like. A five-minute walk down the street, you’ll find Kehena Beach, a clothing-optional black sand beach, while nearby Pohoiki Bay features the only natural hot springs on the island. In town, the main street is lined with colorful storefronts and restaurants, like Pele’s Kitchen, a mural-clad breakfast joint that grows produce on its own farm and serves dishes like macadamia pancakes, breadfruit waffles, and mango and coconut blintzes. Nearby is Ning’s Thai Cuisine, family-owned and operated since opening in 2002, while further towards the coast is The Oasis, a gay-owned outdoor restaurant that serves breakfast (try the Loco Moco breakfast sandwich with Portuguese sausage) and hosts drag shows. No matter how introverted you’re feeling, Uncle Robert’s Night Market is a great destination for solo travelers to mingle. Held every Wednesday evening, it’s a family-friendly affair with live music, a tropical bar and all manner of vendors slinging everything from grilled ahi tuna and fried bananas to jewelry and hats.

Bentonville Sophorn Ratana

Bentonville, Arkansas

The city that Walmart calls home also happens to be among the best — and artsiest — destinations for a solo getaway. Bentonville, a city of about 60,000 in Northwest Arkansas, boasts a legitimately fascinating Walmart Museum, but there’s so much more to do and see here than big-box lore. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is one of the most astounding art museums I’ve visited, with outdoor gardens and installations strewn across 120 acres of wooded wilderness (there’s even a reconstructed Frank Lloyd Wright house). Don’t miss The Momentary, a former cheese factory-turned-contemporary and performing art space near Crystal Bridges. Stay at the 21c Museum Hotel Bentonville, whose artsy vibe, 24/7 galleries and downtown location endear it to any traveler. Don’t miss a meal at The Hive, a striking space with equally striking “country cooking” by chef Micah Klasky where the hotel’s signature roving green penguins are happy to sit with you if you’re dining alone. In general, this small city punches way above its weight in the culinary department, from the gluten-free, farm-to-table stylings at Conifer, to the American brasserie-meets-gastropub fare at Tusk & Trotter (think pig ear nachos, catfish pastrami and bison burgers). I also love the modern Chinese stylings at Wu Zhao, where Chinese cooks fold dim sum like edible origami and partner Barry Furuseth supplies the immaculate seafood from his other restaurant, Blu Fresh Fish Market, to create sashimi so pristine you’d think you were in Tokyo. For drinks, hit up Celeste, a breezy rooftop bar, perched atop a restored historic church, and Lady Slipper, an art-filled basement bar and restaurant beneath the Massey building.

Pensacola Visit Pensacola

Pensacola, Florida

When I was traveling in my RV full-time, newly gone from Chicago and homesick for a sense of city, I scratched that itch someplace I didn’t expect it: the Florida panhandle. I was staying nearby around Miramar Beach for two months, but whenever I was able to get away for a few days, Pensacola was the closest sizable city. I had never been before and knew very little about it, aside from its Blue Angels and sugary-white beaches. Suffice to say, after my first solo visit, I was hooked and utterly smitten with its unassuming downtown. Unlike Pensacola Beach that’s bustling with tourists, downtown Pensacola teems with history (settled by Spanish explorer Don Tristan de Luna in 1559, it outpaces Saint Augustine as the oldest settlement in the United States). And considering its Gulf Coast perch, its facade bears a slight resemblance to New Orleans’ French Quarter, both in terms of wrought iron architecture and cuisine. The smaller size of the city makes it accessible for solo travelers, with plenty of friendly restaurants doling out fresh takes on fresh catch (go to Pearl & Horn, Atlas Oyster House and Carmen’s Lunch Bar & Tapas). My favorite place to stay is Lily Hall, an adorable boutique hotel in a former church with an on-site speakeasy. And be sure to catch a show or event at Pensacola Little Theatre, a non-profit cornerstone with shows ranging from Jekyll & Hyde to Camelot.

Saugatuck, Michigan

What Provincetown, Massachusetts is to New England and Wilton Manors is to Florida, Saugatuck is to the Midwest. A longtime LGBTQ+ getaway on Lake Michigan, the region — which also includes nearby Douglas and Fennville —is unabashedly inclusive and proud. The town itself, with a population less than 1,000, is small but mighty, boasting gobs of natural beauty, cultural amenities, wineries and events. All of which, while frequent fodder for groups traveling from nearby cities like Detroit and Chicago, are notably less intimidating for solo travelers. Chalk it up to that Midwest niceness, a genteel pace of life and the fact that the whole environment looks convincingly like Maine. For lodging, options run the gamut from cozy cottage rentals, like Butlers Quarters, or cabins at Campit LGBTQ+ campground. There’s also the Dunes Resort, among the largest LGBTQ+ resorts in the country. Open since 1981, it’s evolved into a Midwestern oasis of evergreen Pride, with bars, pools and drag shows that are open to the public. Other fun, solo-friendly activities include a winery tour with LGBTQ+-owned Coastal Tours, retro boat rentals on the Kalamazoo River and sunset cruises aboard The Flying Dutchman. For dinner, snag a seat or lounge on the tree-lined patio at Coast 236, where inventive surf and turf includes a foie gras PB&J, seared scallops with pancetta-braised chard and beef tartare with sweet tomato marmalade and tomato powder.

Asheville Explore Asheville

Asheville, North Carolina

A year after Hurricane Helene struck a devastating blow to western North Carolina, Asheville rose from the wake, joined together and rebuilt anew. That resilience is indicative of the city’s strong sense of community — so palpable that I almost moved there once upon a time. Nestled amidst the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains of eastern North Carolina, it’s easy to fall in love with the sheer beauty of it, but spend a little time here and you’ll find a community at once tight-knit and open-armed. It’s what endeared me to it on my first trip there, as I brewery-hopped by myself in South Slope and hiked along a portion of the Appalachian Trail, winding along the French Broad River. I toured the Biltmore Estate, which is a great activity for solo travelers who like to pretend they’re a character in America’s own Downton Abbey, and hung out at Ben’s Tune-Up, an auto shop-turned-sake brewery with a sprawling beer garden and Asian-fusion eats like ramen and panko-breaded tofu. The bar also hosts periodic events, like bingo, perfect for introverts itching for a smidge of socialization. To stay, The Radical is a stunning new boutique hotel with a rooftop bar and ample counter seats at Golden Hour. I’m also obsessed with Wrong Way River Lodge & Campgrounds, which brilliantly bills itself as an “outdoor cabin hotel” and played host to this year’s inaugural RISE: A Fly Fishing Festival, which sent proceeds to nonprofits working on recovery efforts from Helene.

Solvang Solvang USA

Solvang, California

If you’ve ever watched Sideways and thought, “I want to be here,” Solvang is the town for you. The Oscar-winning, merlot-slandering movie was filmed in and around the Santa Ynez Valley town, presumably drawn by its irresistible charm and singular scenery. Founded by Danish immigrants in the early 1900s, Solvang preserves and celebrates its heritage with windmills, Danish bakeries, aebleskivers and the Danish Days festival, marked by a parade, music, beer and wine gardens, and an axe-throwing area for guests to “unleash their inner Viking.” Oh and there’s a full-blown Viking Museum, in case 1,000-year-old Viking swords are on your travel bingo card. There’s also the Hans Christian Andersen Museum, with an upstairs book loft and a smaller version of Denmark’s Little Mermaid statue across the street. Another facet that makes Solvang particularly solo-friendly, aside from how picture-perfectly safe it is, is how unpretentious and fun the local wine scene is, including Final Girl Wines, a dimly-lit tasting room themed after iconic horror movies. High Roller Tiki Lounge is a tiki bar that makes tropical cocktails out of wine. Stay at The Landsby, a Scandinavian-style boutique hotel located right in the heart of town and conveniently close to my favorite farm-driven restaurant, Peasants FEAST.

Vail Oktoberfest Vail Local Marketing District

Vail, Colorado

When I’m not chasing that Schitt’s Creek vibe, I’m excited when I stumble across a place that feels like a real-life Disney setting. Solvang feels like The Little Mermaid on land, and Deadwood is like Frontierland in the wild, but few places conjure the magic quite like Vail, a Bavarian-style mountain town less than two hours west of Denver (unless, of course, Vail Pass is snowed out). The whole town, created by veterans of the Army’s 10th Mountain Division who used the area for backcountry survival training during World War II, looks like something out of a storybook — think timber structures, stucco walls, ornate trim and shutters. Coupled with its pedestrian-centric cobblestone streets and Alpine restaurants bedecked with antler chandeliers, Vail is a snowy fantasyland come to life. It’s also the perfect place to play your own Disney princess, as I’ve done on solo trips, eating spätzle and strudel at Alpenrose, sipping cocktails at Root & Flower and ascending the scenic gondola to hiking trails, tubing and even a forested mountain coaster. I’ve weirdly never visited in the winter, but I imagine the wonderland vibe is strong. The first time I visited was during Vail’s rollicking Oktoberfest, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year and offers a taste of tradition — and bratwurst — in September. And my favorite place to stay is Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, with a year-round heated pool and enough crackling fireplaces to warm a castle. And if you ever get lonely, you can always go on a hike with a llama.

Moab Moab Adventure Center

Moab, Utah

For a touristy town as small as Moab, where less than 6,000 people reside in Utah’s high desert, there’s no shortage of attractions, activities and abodes befitting of a solo traveler. I’ve visited Moab probably half a dozen times at this point, primarily alone, and felt serenity amidst the red rock dreamscape, carved by the Colorado River and strewn with otherworldly sandstone arches. Moab is particularly apt for solo campers, RVers and van-lifers, with plenty of campgrounds and roadside spots to pitch tents or park your rig. But my favorite place to dwell is Red Cliffs Lodge, where homey, jacuzzi-equipped cabins align the Colorado River in the decidedly less touristy area of Castle Valley. It’s the perfect quiet hideaway, yet still close enough to town for a countertop dinner at Sabaku Sushi (surprisingly great for the desert!) or bar seating at Birdy’s Finer Diner. It’s also refreshing to see, amidst the touristy souvenir shops, boutiques like Desert Wild, a women-owned store that proudly hangs Pride flags and donates proceeds to nonprofits like the Native American Club. By day, it’s all too easy to spend your time hiking and exploring, with two national parks — Arches and Canyonlands — located in and around Moab.

Deadwood, South Dakota

One of the first trips I took during my divorce was to the rootin’ tootin’ Black Hills town of Deadwood. I had spent plenty of time in western South Dakota on previous trips, but this marked my first time to Deadwood, an authentic Wild West town known for its casinos, saloons and gold rush lore. And for a community that looks like a lawless version of a land at Disney World, I felt strangely at peace. It’s a popular road trip destination for families and motorcyclists, but it’s just as accommodating for solo travelers, as at historic Saloon No. 10, the site where Wild Bill Hickok was shot in the back of the head while playing poker. Nowadays, it’s a lot friendlier, with spirited live music and one of the largest craft beer selections in town. Simply strolling Main Street offers plenty of fodder, from a genuinely fascinating brothel museum to the Belle Jolie Winery Tasting Room. Stay at the Silverado Franklin, one of the most historic and enduring hotels in Deadwood, which recently underwent a nearly $10 million renovation (its first major update since opening in 1903!), blending rich history with 73 contemporary guest rooms, 14 suites and a color palette of green and light wood to evoke the pine forests of the Black Hills. The property, which has hosted Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and William Taft, offers the rare opportunity to step back in time while straddling the present, with restaurants like Legends Steakhouse and the largest gaming floor in Deadwood.

Santa Fe Cathedral New Mexico True

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Every weekend is a perfect weekend in Santa Fe, no matter the size of your travel party. Being a drivable distance, this New Mexican oasis of arts and culture is a frequent getaway for my husband and me (we even honeymooned here), but it’s a place I used to visit mostly alone. Nowadays, I share my solo traditions with my husband, but for years they were rituals of pure comfort, like staying at El Rey Court, a retrofitted motor court with a twee agave bar, and walking along the Santa Fe River Trail to snag blue corn donuts from Whoo’s Donuts or Polish tea cookies at Dolina Cafe & Bakery. If you have the time and the lung capacity, I recommend packing a breakfast burrito from Betterday Coffee and hiking up Atalaya Mountain in Santa Fe National Forest. Overlooking the city, the views from the peak are well worth the grueling final ascent. Even some of Santa Fe’s most popular attractions, like the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum and Meow Wolf, are fun to do alone. After an afternoon wandering the historic, adobe-clad downtown, I love winding down with Margaritas and braised pork nachos at Coyote Cantina, where rooftop bar stools overlook downtown, or catching a solo dinner-and-a-movie at Sky Cinemas.

