From Our EIC: My Go-To Gift for Home Cooks

Is the Männkitchen Pepper Cannon a ludicrous name? Yes. But it’s also a brilliant design.

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
December 5, 2025 4:00 pm EST
The Männkitchen Pepper Cannon, an overbuilt pepper mill that our editor-in-chief recommends as a great gift for home cooks
They'll never have to buy a pepper mill ever again.
Männkitchen

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For years now, I have sung the praises of one exorbitantly expensive kitchen item: the ludicrously named Männkitchen Pepper Cannon, which, yes, I realize sounds like something you’d hear advertised on the Joe Rogan Experience.

To clarify, though, this isn’t some dopey tough-guy “kitchen gear for real men” situation. Translated from Old Norse, Männkitchen simply means “My kitchen.” If you’re anything like me, this will come as a huge sigh of relief.

So what is it? Well, it’s a pepper mill. But to be more specific, it is the Platonic ideal of a pepper mill. It’s made from a solid piece of aerospace-grade aluminum, giving it a very serious and significant feel in the hand. Its features and performance are what really make it stand out, though.

First, you’ve got a “button-enabled quick-release top,” so you don’t have to worry about unscrewing annoyingly small toppers when it’s time to refill. Then you’ve got a nifty removable base cup that allows you to pre-grind up to ⅓ cup of pepper for bulk seasoning. Most impressive of all, though, is how easy it is to get a frankly ridiculous amount of pepper out of it: I keep mine on a fairly coarse setting, and I’m not joking when I say I season a full pan of scrambled eggs with less than a full turn.

These Are Our Editor-in-Chief’s Most Used Kitchen Items
These Are Our Editor-in-Chief’s Most Used Kitchen Items
 Rugged aprons, automatic pepper mills and more

Now, back to the “exorbitantly expensive” thing. Is $200 a lot for a pepper mill? Yes, it is. But consider this: I’ve had mine for going on eight years now, and there is literally no indication that I will ever have to replace it. And as they say in the FAQ on the Männkitchen website, “A Ferrari is expensive compared to a Volkswagen.”

If you’ve been thinking about pulling the trigger, today’s the day. It’s currently 10% off, so the ultimate buy-once-cry-once item can be yours for a mere $180. It is also a perfect gift for anyone who’s even moderately serious about cooking. Man or woman.

Männkitchen Pepper Cannon
Männkitchen Pepper Cannon
Buy Here : $200 $180

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin is InsideHook’s Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men’s Journal.
