Leisure > Watches

The 13 Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Including new straps and storage, the first-ever book from Rolex and even a couple choice timepieces

By Oren Hartov
December 3, 2024 2:56 pm
A Man & His Watch; Tissot PRX 35mm Quartz Blue Dial; Billet Spring Bar Tool; Analog:Shift Autosport Collection 10-Piece Watch Box
The best gifts for the watch aficionado in your life.
Amazon/Tissot/Crown & Buckle/Analog:Shift

With the holidays upon us, it’s time to start considering the watch lovers in your life. Sure, you might not fancy dropping $10K on a fancy new diver for your best buddy from high school, but there’s plenty of other horologically-inspired gear that’s eminently more affordable — and just as much fun. (Well, almost as much fun.) 

Consider the excellent straps and watch storage solutions from vintage watch specialists Analog:Shift, or the small accessories from strap specialists Crown & Buckle; indeed, products from these brands make excellent stocking stuffers. And what about the true watch nerds who like to read? (Remember reading — that thing we all did before Instagram?) How about a history of the Rolex Submariner, or a copy of the modern classic A Man & His Watch? While we’ve thrown in a couple of actual watches for good measure, the truth is that there are so many good watch-related gifts out there that you don’t remotely need to gift someone an actual timepiece this winter…

But if you want to, we won’t try to stop you!

Oyster Perpetual Submariner: The Watch That Unlocked the Deep
Oyster Perpetual Submariner: The Watch That Unlocked the Deep

If you can believe it, this is an officially authorized biography of the Submariner — meaning that author and noted watch expert Nicholas Foulkes was given exclusive access by Rolex to its archives. Produced and published by Wallpaper, it’s the perfect gift for someone obsessed with dive watches in general or simply with the Sub itself. (Heck, given the Sub’s position as perhaps the world’s most recognizable watch, it’s the perfect gift for someone who loves watches, period.)

AMAZON : $125 $89
Convoy Co. Watch Pouch
Convoy Co. Watch Pouch

If you need a way to transport a single watch in style — perhaps a precious-metal watch for dressier occasions on a business trip — you could do little better than this handsome leather pouch from Convoy Co. Made of Italian full-grain Nappa leather lined with waterproof suede, it’s stitched with German Ritza thread and features an extra layer of backing that extends to the brass snap closure. Available in green, navy or black, it will patina over time.

WINDUP WATCH : $80 $72
Analog:Shift Hawksbill Brown Vegan Leather Strap
Analog:Shift Hawksbill Brown Vegan Leather Strap

Love the look and feel of leather but prefer a watch strap that isn’t made from an animal? Then try these vegan leather straps from Analog:Shift. Available in 18mm, 19mm, 20mm and 22mm widths and regular and short lengths, they’re actually made from — if you can believe it — apple core waste, but fine details such as signature cork backing, white contrast stitching and steel hardware make them just as elegant and refined as their animal-leather equivalents.

ANALOG:SHIFT : $49
Mainspring London Guardian Dual-Slot Watch Winder
Mainspring London Guardian Dual-Slot Watch Winder

This handsome dual-slot winder from Mainspring London is the perfect way to ensure that each automatic watch in a small collection remains consistently ready for wear: Equipped with room for two watches, it features simple front-panel knobs for controlling the winding direction of each slot. Made of steel, glass, wood and PVC, it’s an undeniably good-looking object that’ll perfectly complement a bookshelf or table. (It’s also available in three colors.)

WINDUP WATCH : $164
Tropic Rubber Dive Strap
Tropic Rubber Dive Strap

Several decades ago, many of the world’s top dive watches shipped on Tropic rubber dive straps. Now, the brand has been resuscitated and is available in the United States by the good folks over at Analog:Shift. The perforated, vulcanized rubber with its signature “tapestry” surface is present and accounted for, as is the stainless steel hardware and comfortable, embossed back. Choose a black model for flying under the radar or a bright color for excellent visibility while diving!

Analog:Shift : $79
Seiko 5 Sports X HUF SRPL33
Seiko 5 Sports X HUF SRPL33

Everyone’s favorite maker of affordable watches has teamed up with the skating and streetwear geniuses at HUF on a special version of the Seiko 5 Sports watch. Measuring 42.5mm in stainless steel, it features a brightly colored, fully graduated timing bezel and rehaut, plus an automatic movement, a matching steel bracelet with a three-fold clasp, and 100m of water resistance. If you’re looking to get a friend their first automatic watch, it’s the perfect candidate.

SEIKO : $380
Analog:Shift Autosport Collection 10-Piece Watch Box
Analog:Shift Autosport Collection 10-Piece Watch Box

Once you’ve got a respectable watch collection going, you need an inspired storage solution in which to house it. Try the Autosport Collection 10-Piece Watch Box from Analog:Shift. Featuring blue vegan leather and wood exterior, it has room for 10 timepieces atop individual watch pillows. Its hinged glass top allows you to easily view the collection within, while its checkered black and white racing stripe is reminiscent of midcentury chronograph boxes.

ANALOG:SHIFT : $575 $271
A Man & His Watch
A Man & His Watch

Seven years after its publication, A Man & His Watch remains one of the best books on watch collecting in the world. Amply illustrated with excellent photos, it highlights timepieces both extraordinary and common, as well as the men who collected them. Beautifully designed and laid out, it’s an important reminder that the watch itself is much less important than its history with its owner. Give one to every watch lover in your life!

AMAZON : $45 $23
Crown & Buckle Billet Spring Bar Tool
Crown & Buckle Billet Spring Bar Tool

A small spring bar tool is to the watch collector what a bottle opener is to the frequent imbiber — an essential piece of kit that one must never be without! This excellent version from Crown & Buckle features an ingenious design: When not in use, the forked and pusher caps can be stored within the aluminum housing so that they don’t poke or tear into their surroundings. Best of all, the tool measures just 3.25” with both tips in place and ⅜” in diameter.

CROWN & BUCKLE : $24
Crown & Buckle Olive U.S. Military NATO Strap
Crown & Buckle Olive U.S. Military NATO Strap

Fine, the Olive U.S. Military NATO isn’t a “NATO strap” in the classic sense of the term. However, there’s no denying that this one-piece band — which is inspired by the U.S. military MIL-S-46383 specification for watch straps — is the ideal accessory for your everyday tool watches. Made of a special cotton-nylon blend, it’s single-layered, 10” long and features brushed stainless steel 316L hardware. At just 1.2mm tall, it’s both comfortable and discrete.

CROWN & BUCKLE : $26
Crown & Buckle Fat Spring Bars
Crown & Buckle Fat Spring Bars

We know, we know — they’re just little bits of metal that attach your watch to its strap. But don’t underestimate the Fat Spring Bars from Crown & Buckle. These diminutive little bits — which are based on OEM spring bars from Seiko — are thicker than the standard-issue versions that shipped on many vintage watches. However, given their 0.7mm tips, they can be used with just about any watch, turning even a dressier piece into a much more durable package.

CROWN & BUCKLE : $2.50
Tissot PRX 35mm
Tissot PRX 35mm

If the 35mm Tissot PRX isn’t the perfect unisex watch for everyday wear, we don’t know what is. With its stainless steel case, integrated bracelet, smooth bezel and simple, date-equipped dial, it’s got Genta looks and Seiko pricing. The quartz version — at under $400 — is the perfect gift for the budding watch lover, while 100m of water resistance and a lumed dial offer plenty of utility for someone who needs a no-nonsense timepiece.

TISSOT : $395
The James Brand x Timex Daily Essentials Capsule
The James Brand x Timex Daily Essentials Capsule

If you really love someone, you’ll get them this collection from The James Brand and Timex. This incredible kit has an automatic GMT watch with an emerald dial, a titanium twist-retractable Bolen pen, and a limited-edition Chapter 2 knife in The James Brand’s signature minimalist style. Each one on its own is sure to excite the EDC aficionado, but all three together make for the perfect traveler’s accessory set. You might just have to buy a second capsule for yourself…

THE JAMES BRAND X TIMEX : $1299

Leisure > Watches
Oren Hartov covers the watch industry for InsideHook, Gear Patrol, Robb Report, Worn & Wound, Analog/Shift, HODINKEE, MONOCLE and more, and has also written extensively about military subjects for Special Operations Report and others. A songwriter,...Read More

A Man & His Watch; Tissot PRX 35mm Quartz Blue Dial; Billet Spring Bar Tool; Analog:Shift Autosport Collection 10-Piece Watch Box

