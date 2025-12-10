A Guide to Watch Storage and Travel

Wanna know the difference between a horological noob and veteran nerd? The former still scoffs at the idea of traveling with more than one watch, while the latter accepts that he has a sickness and invests in a good watch roll.

Well — that, plus a good watch box. Because common knowledge dictates that a first watch is simply a clear pathway to many more watches. Before you know it, a practical timekeeping device has morphed into a full-blown collection of antiquated mechanical knickknacks that function more as status symbols and totems than as genuinely useful pieces of accurate technology.

But I digress! (Also, that doesn’t mean we love them any less.)

Their practical utility aside, we still need a way to both safely travel with as well as store these little devices that occupy so much of our collective mindshare. If you’re off on adventurous vacation, a single pouch might do the trick — with a padded interior and handsome exterior, it can keep your dress watch safe while you’re off SCUBA diving, then hold onto your Submariner while you put the dressy piece on for a nice dinner, for example. Meanwhile, if for any reason you need a travel solution for a bunch of watches, a leather or canvas watch roll with a simple cord closure can easily do the trick.

When it comes to keeping your watches safe and organized at home, meanwhile, there are all manner of watch boxes, winders and even safes that are designed to do this job in style. Ranging from a few hundred bucks — less, if you’re willing to sacrifice some quality and aesthetics — to several tens-of-thousands of dollars, these storage solutions run the gamut from simple wooden or cork housings to full-on burglar- and fire-proof containers with biometric access and individual watch winders controllable via Bluetooth. (We’re not joking. Keep scrolling for confirmation.)

Whatever your watch travel and storage needs, there have never been more companies and products ready to service them. From local American makers to high-end European manufacturers, everyone and their mother has seemingly gotten into the watch accessories game — and that’s great news for the humble collector.

Types of Watch Storage

Pouch: A small container made of leather or other fabric that generally holds one or two watches. Great for holding a second watch while a primary is on your wrist during travel.

A small container made of leather or other fabric that generally holds one or two watches. Great for holding a second watch while a primary is on your wrist during travel. Tube: Generally a rigid, leather-clad storage solution that opens with a snap or other closure to reveal space for up to three watches.

Generally a rigid, leather-clad storage solution that opens with a snap or other closure to reveal space for up to three watches. Roll: A series of compartments made of leather, canvas or other material that folds over upon itself, rolls up and is secured with a leather or paracord cinch. Similar to a tool roll for wrenches, these are excellent for either travel or long-term storage, though they lack rigidity.

A series of compartments made of leather, canvas or other material that folds over upon itself, rolls up and is secured with a leather or paracord cinch. Similar to a tool roll for wrenches, these are excellent for either travel or long-term storage, though they lack rigidity. Box: Made of metal or leather-clad wood, a watch box has individual compartments set with small pillows to hold watches in long-term storage. Many have glass tops for easy viewing of the watches inside.

Made of metal or leather-clad wood, a watch box has individual compartments set with small pillows to hold watches in long-term storage. Many have glass tops for easy viewing of the watches inside. Case: A water- and shock-proof storage solution, generally lockable, for traveling with multiple watches. Often uses a ready-made box such as those from Pelican and combines it with a customized foam insert.

A water- and shock-proof storage solution, generally lockable, for traveling with multiple watches. Often uses a ready-made box such as those from Pelican and combines it with a customized foam insert. Winder: A box, often with a glass front, that rotates an automatic watch in order to keep it wound. Can be made for a single or multiple watches.

A box, often with a glass front, that rotates an automatic watch in order to keep it wound. Can be made for a single or multiple watches. Safe: Either a dedicated fire- and burglar-proof solution for watches — sometimes with built-in winders — or a general solution made safely securing valuables.

The Best Watch Storage and Travel Solutions

Crown & Buckle Canvas Watch Roll For a storage solution that holds up to six timepieces, try the Crown & Buckle Canvas Watch Roll, available in four subdued colors. Manufactured from hard-wearing nylon canvas with tone-on-tone stitching and a hook-and-loop closure, it features a microsuede interior lining in a contrasting color divided into six compartments, each of which measures approximately 63mm wide. Rugged and cool, this affordable roll also makes an excellent gift for a fellow collector. Buy Here : $70

Rickshaw Bag Works Timekeeper 2 A clever design, high-tech materials and good looks separate this dual-watch travel pouch from similar fare. Made in San Francisco and available in multiple colors, it consists of an ultragrid nylon exterior closed via a #5 Zipper with a paracord zipper pull. Inside, dual pockets with soft Ultra Plush lining — plus added foam — prevents accidental scratches. Offset from one another by 180 degrees, the two pockets are designed to fit watches up to 45mm in diameter. Buy Here : $60 $57

Bulang & Sons Blue Camo Leather Watch Pouch If you travel with more than just the watch on your wrist, then something like the stylish Blue Camo Leather Watch Pouch from Bulang & Sons is an ideal piece of kit. Handmade from suede tanned in a cool blue camouflage pattern, it features a detachable piece of leather to prevent your watch’s buckle from scratching its caseback. Large enough to accommodate a single timepiece up to 51mm in diameter, it closes with a metal button. Buy Here : $58

Monochrome Canvas Watch Roll Another canvas watch roll option for travel or home storage comes from Monochrome, a OG watch blog based in Europe. Available in four colors, it features a 12 oz. canvas exterior finished with a handsome leather strap to cinch it closed. Inside, microfiber suede lines the roll’s five watch compartments, each of which can accommodate a timepiece up to 47mm in diameter. Simple and handsome, its good looks are ideal for a collection of classic tool watches. Buy Here : $123

Analog:Shift Vintage Collection 3-Piece Hex Travel Tube Developed with Wolf — the famed British manufacturer of watch storage solutions — this handsome, hex-shaped tube takes influence from vintage designs to offer a clever solution for traveling with three watches. Open the snap closure on the green leather case to reveal an ultrasuede-lined tube with watch guards to separate three timepieces. Meanwhile, a secret compartment within the tube itself holds an extra strap or strap-changing tool. Learn More : $145

W.O.E. The Diplomat 4-Watch Roll Hand-sewn in the U.S.A, the Diplomat 4-Watch Roll from Watches of Espionage is perfect for transporting or storing multiple tool watches. Manufactured from green ripstop canvas and brown leather, it features a leather and steel D-ring closure and is intended to patina over time. Inside, it’s lined with suede and features four compartments for storing watches up to 44mm, plus an extra compartment for a strap-changing tool or an extra strap. Buy Here : $150

The Everest Watch Portfolio The Watch Portfolio from Everest Bands, an American watch strap manufacturer, is among the more unique watch storage/travel solutions available on the market today. Made of naturally tanned calf leather, it takes the form of a portfolio with an outer zippered compartment. When opened, it reveals a microfiber-lined interior with three removable watch pouches and attachment points for both straps or bracelets as well as strap-changing tools. Buy Here : $285 $172

Bulang & Sons Dark Brown 2 Watch Leather Zip Pouch Also from Bulang & Sons is the 2 Watch Leather Zip Pouch. Made of dark brown full-grain natural leather secured with a heavy-duty zipper, it opens to reveal dual molded slots with two keepers each separated by a soft suede divider. Lined with dark blue suede, the compartments hold watches with case diameters up to 46mm, making this an ideal travel solution for someone who wants to bring, say, both a tool and a dress watch on an international trip. Buy Here : $230

WOLF x Analog:Shift 1976 Collection 8-Piece Cork Watch Box You may recognize the cork inspiration on the WOLF X Analog:Shift 1976 Collection 8-Piece Cork Watch Box from the packaging of a certain seminal 1976 luxury sport watch release — but said packaging certainly never before took the form of a box intended to store a large collection. With stainless steel trim and a transparent glass top, this handsome storage solution boasts eight padded watch cushions to safely and securely house your best timepieces. Buy Here : $265

Monochrome Peli Watch Case 18 In addition to the aforementioned canvas travel rolls, Monochrome also offers several locking, water-resistant Pelican cases customized for transporting or storing your favorite watches in inauspicious fashion. The Peli Watch Case 18 is ideal for someone with a larger collection — or who’s perhaps a vintage watch dealer! The foam insert has been customized with 18 individual compartments, each of which can accommodate a timepiece up to 45mm in diameter. Buy Here : $418

Wolf Silver Watch Jewellery and Legacy Box This gorgeous watch and jewelry box from specialist maker Wolf is ideal for storing not only watches, but all manner of precious items, EDC and more. Silver-plated with an engine-turned pattern, it opens via a hidden hinge to reveal a large inner compartment covered in fine purple ultrasuede lining. Three separate inserts stack together to offer storage space for watches, rings, cufflinks, necklaces and other jewelry, while a subtle wolf insignia on the exterior adds a touch of class. Buy Here : $733

Rapport Romer Six Watch Winder Looking for an elegant way to keep a small collection of automatic watches fully wound? If so, try the Romer Six Winder from British marque Rapport. Lined in pebbled black leather and fitted with a transparent window, it opens via a fingerprint reader to reveal six individual watch winder compartments with adjustable leather cushions. A touchscreen control panel allows for easy control of the box’s settings, while a handsome studded exterior with steel hardware lends a professional and sturdy appearance. Buy Here : $5,950

Wolf Atlas 12 Piece Winder Safe For certain hardcore collectors, only the best will do. In that case, there’s the Wolf Atlas 12 Piece Winder Safe, a heavy-duty safe forged from American steel and certified against theft and fire. Available in three colors, it features 12 individual watch winders as well as three drawers lined with LusterLoc fabric that prevents tarnishing. Even cooler? The watch winders are individually controllable via a special Bluetooth-connected app. Pretty neat! Buy Here : $38,009

Meet your guide Oren Hartov Oren Hartov writes about watches — and occasionally menswear, design, travel and other things — for InsideHook and other publications. He tries to blend his deep love of history with a fascination with horology, focusing on military watches, tool watches and the beautiful dress watches of the mid-20th century. A gigging musician, SCUBA diver and military veteran, he has a particular love for purpose-built timepieces such as the Rolex Submariner or Omega Speedmaster — but feels just at home writing about an elegant Patek Philippe Calatrava. More from Oren Hartov »