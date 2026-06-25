The Best Dress Watches, From Affordable to Untouchable

Watch guys tend to idealize “the one-watch collection” — the idea that there’s one watch out there to rule them all, one watch a person can own and wear in just about any situation, every day, forever. For me, that watch is a Rolex Submariner. I’ve owned one for 20 years now, and I’ve worn it in an office, SCUBA diving, during live fire exercises in the military, and to galas and events. Just about everything and everywhere.

There’s one situation in which I wouldn’t wear my Sub, and that, folks, is with a tuxedo. And listen, I get it — James Bond wore a Sub on a regimental nylon strap with a white tie in Dr. No. Daniel Craig wears his Seamaster with a tux while playing baccarat, etc., but as James Bond. James Bond can do whatever the hell he wants, mostly because he’s not real. That said, you need a dedicated dress watch.

We’ve examined some of the best dress watches currently on the market from brands big and small, at prices both affordable and not. Your mission, should you to choose to accept it, is to pick one for yourself and impress that chargé d’affaires at the next embassy gala. And if you find one you like better that’s not on this list, more power to you! We’re just here to offer some suggestions. (And also to suggest ridiculous, fictitious situations in which you might wear said suggestions.)

In This Guide

Sub-$1,000

When this baby hit the shelves back in 2017, it caused an utter sensation. Not only is the Marlin Hand-Wound virtually a one-for-one recreation of a vintage Timex model, but it maintains the original’s 34mm size and features a hand-wound movement. (Chinese-made, but still — and whaddya expect for less than $300?) Playful, stylized typography, a highly legible dial design and a two-piece leather strap with steel hardware rounds out a highly versatile release from a brand that’s been hitting it out of the park time and again. (Should you desire, the Marlin is also available in a larger automatic version.)

A general watch-world tip: If you’re ever looking for the best possible watch at any given, relatively affordable price point — try Seiko. The SRPB43 from the Presage line is a perfect example: Where else are you going to find a watch with an in-house, automatic movement, a beautifully balanced dial, and a leather strap with a deployant clasp for under $500? Its 40.5mm diameter makes it perfect for medium-to-large wrists, while a stainless steel case and a Hardlex crystal lend it robustness with a sense of vintage style. And best of all? Plenty of other cool dial colors are available, as are versions on bracelets.

French outfit Baltic designs modern watches that borrow heavily from vintage tropes without looking like reissues or look-alikes — a difficult feat of horological arms, to be sure. The brand’s MR Classic Salmon, for example, measures a perfect 36mm in stainless steel and features a salmon-colored, grained dial with an outer 1/5th-seconds track, applied Breguet indices, a sharp lead handset and a sub-seconds display at 7-8 o’clock. Responsible for this cool and off-kilter display is the Chinese-made Hangzhou CAL5000a, an automatic micro-rotor movement with 34 jewels and a beat rate of 4 Hz. Available in numerous colorways and strap/bracelet combinations, it’s far and away one of the best dress-watch buys for under $1K.

Finally, we’re entering Swiss-made territory. The Tissot Heritage Visodate Powermatic 80 represents the entry point into the Swatch Group’s vast catalog, but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch. In its silver colorway, it boasts an elegant circular-brushed dial with applied gold-tone baton hands, a luminous sword handset, a framed date window at 3 o’clock and an outer minute track in black along the rehaut. Measuring 39mm in diameter in stainless steel, it’s an upsized design that plays well on larger wrists, while the automatic Powermatic 80 movement packs an impressive 80-hour power reserve. Paired to a handsome brown alligator-embossed leather strap, it’s a versatile choice for everyday (or more formal) wear.

Sub-$5,000

Among the German watchmakers, perhaps none offers better value for money than NOMOS, which outfits each of its watches with an in-house movement of its own design. The Club Campus collection — geared at young graduates and professionals but appropriate for any age group — remains an excellent choice. Reference 736, with its galvanized, ruthenium-plated dial, mix of luminous Arabic and Roman indices, sword handset, and sub-seconds display, is a potent mix of 1940s dial design and modern proportions. Powering it is the NOMOS cal. DUW 4001, a hand-wound movement with a 53-hour power reserve. Though numerous strap choices are available, we personally recommend the simple anthracite-colored vegan leather option.

In 2021, Cartier revived its Must de Cartier line from the 1970s and ‘80s in the form of several new Tank Must watches. The coolest (in our humble opinion) uses a photovoltaic cell to power its quartz movement for a wildly long 16 years. How does it do this? It takes in light via several small perforations in the classic Roman numerals. (So dope.) The SolarBeat model, as it’s called, is available in both small and large versions with multiple dial options, though we, for one, recommend the more petite size with a classic Roman-numeral dial — you can never go wrong, after all, with a diminutive rectangular watch on a black leather strap. And did we mention that said strap is actually vegan leather, and made of recycled apple cores?

Grand Seiko’s beautiful designs are inspired by Japanese landscapes, history and culture and are some of the most compelling buys in the dress watch world. The ref. SBGW281 from the brand’s Elegance Collection is particularly well-suited to someone who appreciates midcentury aesthetics but prefers something with certain concessions to modernity. In this particular instance, you get a rather contemporary-feeling 37.3mm stainless steel case with beautiful Zaratsu polishing, but a classic stepped bezel reminds you of vintage Swiss horological tropes. The champagne-toned dial is reminiscent of the Japanese Bantō toward the end of winter, while the hand-wound cal. 9S64 movement provides 72 hours of power reserve.

$5,000+

JLC’s Reverso was designed for polo players in India who were destroying the crystals on their watches — its flip-over case design meant that the dial could be protected during play. These days, however, the model is a fine choice for a dress watch, with the best part being that you can engrave the back. For a classic choice, we recommend the stainless steel Monoface model in the brand’s smaller size. Powered by the Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 846/1 hand-wound movement and featuring a gorgeous, brushed silver dial with a textured guilliché center, black Arabic indices, and blued steel feuille hands, it’s a watch that will simply never go out of style.

Modeled on classic references from the 1950s, the Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Manual-Winding ref. 1410U/000G-H017 marries midcentury elegance with a larger diameter geared toward the modern collector. Cased in 18K white gold, it features handsome polishing, a smooth bezel and a height of just 7.7mm, making it an ideal accompaniment to black tie or other formalwear. The silver dial, meanwhile, is a thing of restrained beauty, its subtle design complemented by applied gold wedge and dot indices, plus an elegant gold pencil handset. (Delightfully, it features no seconds hand.) Powering the watch is the Vacheron Constantin cal. 1440 hand-wound movement, an in-house design beating at 4 Hz with a 42-hour power reserve.

Since we published the first version of this guide in 2022, the vintage ref. 96 — which birthed the “Calatrava” form back in the early 1930s — has utterly taken over dress watch mindshare. So imagine the delight when, at Watches and Wonders 2025, Patek Philippe debuted the ref. 6196P-001, a modern reimagining of the 96 upsized for modern tastes. Measuring 38mm, it’s cased in platinum (as evidenced by the small diamond set into the caseband at 6 o’clock) and features a trendy rose-gilt opaline “salmon” dial with faceted white gold obus indices; charcoal grey white gold dauphine hands; and a sub-seconds display. Its movement, the hand-wound Patek Philoppe cal. 30-255 PS, is visible from the watch’s caseback and packs a 65-hour power reserve. Once you get past the price, there’s not a lot to dislike here!

Dress Watch FAQ

What Is a Dress Watch?

While there aren’t any hard and fast rules, a dress watch is generally something thin — possibly due to the presence of a hand-wound movement, though it could be quartz-powered — simple, elegant, possibly of the precious metal persuasion, and paired to a leather strap.

How Are Dress Watches Different From Tool Watches?

A big, thick, burly tool watch on a metal bracelet is large and noticeable — this is not the purpose of a dress watch. A dress watch is for telling the time in the most unobtrusive way possible — namely, by barely doing it. Many dress watches even lack a second hand, because who needs this kind of precision whilst exchanging pleasantries with the chargé d’affaires at the French embassy whilst nibbling canapés whilst in white tie?

What Are Common Dress Watch Materials?

The fine leather band is to keep the watch beneath the cuff, where it belongs, and the precious metal is to introduce a little elegance into the equation to pair with your dinner jacket — though stainless steel is perfectly acceptable. Certain watches admittedly play with the aforementioned codes a bit and are still often considered dress watches, the Rolex Datejust on its steel Jubilee bracelet being a fine example. (Still, I would be reluctant to wear one of these with a tux. Suit? Absolutely.)

What to Look for When Buying a Dress Watch

Materials: Dress watches are very often offered in precious metals, but this isn’t exclusively the case — no one in his or her right mind is going to knock a steel-cased Calatrava worn with a tuxedo, for example. Buy something that compliments what you wear when you’re at your dressiest.

Water Resistance: Dress watches typically don’t boast a ton of water resistance — think 30m or 50m — due to their remit, which doesn’t generally include diving, driving, shooting, skiing, and mine-laying, unless one’s last name is Bond and one has a license to kill.

Bezels: Dress watches often have a fixed, polished bezel for simplicity’s sake — there’s no need to time laps, measure decompression stops, etc when in black tie. (Again, unless you’re James Bond.)

Hands: If you don’t see a second hand on your dress watch, don’t panic! There’s no need for one. Admittedly, this can make it more difficult to tell if your watch is running, but not to worry — just hold it up to your ear to see if it’s ticking, either mechanically or quartz-ily.

Lume: There’s a healthy chance your dress watch might not be lumed, or it might not be lumed to the degree that your dive watch is. This really depends on the make and model of the watch, but don’t expect lume on something like a vintage Patek Philippe Calatrava reference 96, for example.

Thickness: A dress watch is meant to be thin to fit under a cuff, and to that end many feature either hand-wound movements — which are thinner than their automatic counterparts — or quartz movements. Some specialist, ultra-thin automatic dress watches do exist, however.

Diameter: We recommend keeping dress watch diameter small such that the watch doesn’t interfere too much with your cuffs, but there are plenty of 40+mm dress watches, even from the likes of top-tier makes such as Vacheron Constantin.

Straps: Again, most dress watches tend to feature fine leather two-piece straps, though there are exceptions — especially those on fine, precious-metal bracelets. Many leather dress straps are either reptilian or reptilian-lookalike, though if this doesn’t agree with you, there are calf-leather options or vegan options.

Meet your guide Oren Hartov Oren Hartov writes about watches — and occasionally menswear, design, travel and other things — for InsideHook and other publications. He tries to blend his deep love of history with a fascination with horology, focusing on military watches, tool watches and the beautiful dress watches of the mid-20th century. A gigging musician, SCUBA diver and military veteran, he has a particular love for purpose-built timepieces such as the Rolex Submariner or Omega Speedmaster — but feels just at home writing about an elegant Patek Philippe Calatrava. More from Oren Hartov »