These Sub-$500 Seikos Should Be Your New Summer Watches

Back in 2021, preppy outfitter Rowing Blazers — then run by its founder Jack Carlson — joined forces with fellow Georgetown grad (and vintage watch dealer extraordinaire) Eric Wind to design a pair of limited-edition Seiko Rally Diver watches with checkered bezels. Housed within the affordable Seiko 5 Sports collection, these pieces quickly sold out, setting the stage for a series of further collabs: first, in 2022, there was a group of four colorful “DressKX” (Seiko 5 SPRE series) watches limited to 888 pieces each. Then, in 2023, the horological brain trust released yet another collection with fresh, pastel-hued dial treatments and straps.

Now, just in time for the dog days of summer, a fourth collaboration is on offer. Though Carlson may have departed the collegiate-themed brand he founded for classic Ivy League outfitter J. Press, Rowing Blazers continues its hot streak with two new Rally Diver references limited to 2,500 numbered pieces. Designed once again in collaboration with Wind, the pairing consists of a bright blue 42mm version and a smaller 38mm racing green version, both of which boast vintage-inspired checkered bezels and dials in matching colors.

Daniel Dae Kim models the new collaboration. Rowing Blazer

Finished with vintage-style lume and the Rowing Blazers logo, the design is a subtle nod to old Seiko “Rally Timer” watches such as the ref. 6106-7117 — though use of the modern Seiko 5 Sports housing means you effectively get a scaled-down SKX-style dive watch with 100m of water resistance, 4 o’clock crown placement and plenty of personality.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the new collab is the value for money — at $495, the new Rally Divers are truly packed to the gills with useful features: in addition to the aforementioned dive-style bezel, the green SRPM21 and blue SRPM19 are equipped with a 20mm lug width; stainless steel construction; luminous indices and hands; dual English-Spanish day-date displays; and the automatic Seiko cal. 4R36 with 24 jewels and a power reserve of 41 hours. They’re also kitted out with both a matching stainless steel bracelet as well as a nylon NATO-style strap, while the crown on each model features the Rowing Blazers monogram, and the transparent caseback features both the Rowing Blazers “Bath Club” logo as well as the Wind Vintage wordmark.

The watches feature a transparent caseback with Wind Vintage signature wordmark. Rowing Blazer

For Wind — someone who routinely trades in museum-grade six-figure watches — this series of collaborations is clearly a labor of love. “Working with Seiko is a dream come true,” he says. “Growing up, my dad’s daily driver watches were Seiko watches, and the first vintage watch I ever purchased was a vintage Seiko 5 Sports Rally Diver from 1969. The Rally Diver from our first Rowing Blazers x Seiko collaboration in 2021 was a tribute to my original Rally Diver and remains one of the most desirable Seiko 5 Sports watches ever made. It is an honor to design and release the next chapter of this iconic collaboration.”

With plenty of water resistance and lume and the option to swap out the fun and funky nylon strap for a more reserved steel bracelet, the new Rally Diver references are perfect for summer use. And at $495 — complete with a special presentation box — they’re also an ideal way to introduce someone to one of the watch world’s favorite brands. Look out for the launch beginning Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 11 am ET on the Rowing Blazers and Seiko USA websites as well as at the Rowing Blazers flagship at 262 Elizabeth St. in New York City.

Meet your guide Oren Hartov Oren Hartov writes about watches — and occasionally menswear, design, travel and other things — for InsideHook and other publications. He tries to blend his deep love of history with a fascination with horology, focusing on military watches, tool watches and the beautiful dress watches of the mid-20th century. A gigging musician, SCUBA diver and military veteran, he has a particular love for purpose-built timepieces such as the Rolex Submariner or Omega Speedmaster — but feels just at home writing about an elegant Patek Philippe Calatrava. More from Oren Hartov »