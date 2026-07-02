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Products of the Week: Denim Shirts and Espresso Machines

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
July 2, 2026 10:34 am EDT
Bottle of Banana Balm on a leaf
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Flamingo Estate

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: DeLonghi releases a brand new stainless steel espresso machine, Save Khaki United drops a denim chore coat and Dange Dover puts out regulation stadium bags so you don’t have to worry about leaving anything behind at one of those World Cup games.

SKU Legacy Denim Shirt
SKU Legacy Denim Shirt

Save Khaki United does everything well, and their just-released legacy denim shirt is no exception. It was crafted to celebrate the 20th birthday of the brand and is made entirely in the United States (a nod to honoring the country’s 250th birthday). The garment calls upon classic Americana styles and workwear that shaped the brand’s legacy and is a perfect piece to add to your pre-fall collection.

buy here: $280
Dange Dover Stadium Bags
Dange Dover Stadium Bags

We’ve all been there: You rock up to a stadium excited for your game or concert, and security stops you in your tracks because you misread the bag allowance regulations. Now you’re stuck with having to either toss your belongings, leave or stash them somewhere you hope they won’t be thieved. Dange Dover has thought about this, and with the World Cup in full swing, they’ve put out a collection of clear stadium bags that are allowed in most arenas.

shop here
Flamingo Estate Banana Body Balm
Flamingo Estate Banana Body Balm

Staying hydrated in the summer can be tough between beach swims, suntans and pool days. Flamingo Estate just released a Banana Body Balm that melts into a hydrating oil when you apply it. It’s made with oils from passionfruit, buckhorn and açai, which boost its hydrating properties, and it smells of creamy Oaxacan apple banana to leave you feeling fresh all summer long.

buy here: $48
DeLonghi Classic Espresso Machine
DeLonghi Classic Espresso Machine

DeLonghi has just reintroduced new editions of their classic espresso machines in both matte black and stainless steel. The finishes were introduced to meet consumers where they are in terms of style and finish preferences. The machines rely on classic DeLonghi Italian engineering to produce cafe-quality coffee every time.

shop here
<strong>Madonna x Absolut Icons Cocktail Kit</strong>
Madonna x Absolut Icons Cocktail Kit

Absolut, the official vodka of Madonna’s new album Confessions II, just released this collaborative cocktail kit. Inside: a bottle of Absolut Tabasco, two coupe glasses, a mini-cassette player with the new album, wired headphones and recipe cards for four cocktails.

read more here

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