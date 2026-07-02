Products of the Week: Denim Shirts and Espresso Machines

We’ve all been there: You rock up to a stadium excited for your game or concert, and security stops you in your tracks because you misread the bag allowance regulations. Now you’re stuck with having to either toss your belongings, leave or stash them somewhere you hope they won’t be thieved. Dange Dover has thought about this, and with the World Cup in full swing, they’ve put out a collection of clear stadium bags that are allowed in most arenas.