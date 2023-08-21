The Patagonia Summer Sale Is On. Here’s What to Buy.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s August already? The summer is flying by. (Boooo.) But the silver lining? We get to shop some extremely good end-of-summer sales. Case in point: the Patagonia Summer Sale — you know, the sitewide blowout with up to 40% off your favorite gear and garb from the outdoor retailer.

Shop and stock up on unrivaled (well, kinda) 5″ Baggies, along with other fan favorites from Yvon Chouinard’s brand, like the rugged Black Hole duffel — a carry-all we swear by — and tons of fall-ready fleeces and jackets.

We’ve done the hard work for you and curated a list of items from the sale that any outdoorsman (or tech bro) should be champing at the bit to buy. Not enough for your appetite? Shop the entirety of the sale here. Below, the best deals to buy form the Patagonia Summer Sale before it ends.

The Best Deals From the Patagonia Summer Sale: