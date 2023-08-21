Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The Patagonia Summer Sale Is On. Here’s What to Buy.

It's your chance to save 40% off sitewide, including the best-selling Baggies

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated August 4, 2025 11:45 am EDT
Patagonia

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s August already? The summer is flying by. (Boooo.) But the silver lining? We get to shop some extremely good end-of-summer sales. Case in point: the Patagonia Summer Sale — you know, the sitewide blowout with up to 40% off your favorite gear and garb from the outdoor retailer.

Shop and stock up on unrivaled (well, kinda) 5″ Baggies, along with other fan favorites from Yvon Chouinard’s brand, like the rugged Black Hole duffel — a carry-all we swear by — and tons of fall-ready fleeces and jackets.

 These are my must-have products, from Yeti to Shinola

We’ve done the hard work for you and curated a list of items from the sale that any outdoorsman (or tech bro) should be champing at the bit to buy. Not enough for your appetite? Shop the entirety of the sale here. Below, the best deals to buy form the Patagonia Summer Sale before it ends.

The Best Deals From the Patagonia Summer Sale:

Patagonia Men's Baggies Shorts - 5"
Patagonia Men’s Baggies Shorts – 5″
buy here: $69 $48
Patagonia Men’s Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Men’s Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Buy Here : $159 $111
Patagonia Men’s Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Shorts – 8″
Patagonia Men’s Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Shorts – 8″
Buy Here : $75 $52
Patagonia Men’s Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia Men’s Nano Puff Jacket
Buy Here : $239 $167
Patagonia Men’s Nano Puff Vest
Patagonia Men’s Nano Puff Vest
Buy Here : $189 $132
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 55L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 55L
Buy Here : $169 $135
Patagonia Men’s Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Men’s Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Buy Here : $229 $160
Patagonia Men’s Recycled Wool-Blend Buttoned Sweater
Patagonia Men’s Recycled Wool-Blend Buttoned Sweater
Buy Here : $199 $139
Patagonia Men’s Daily Pocket Tee
Patagonia Men’s Daily Pocket Tee
Buy Here : $55 $38
Patagonia Men’s Capilene Cool Trail Shirt
Patagonia Men’s Capilene Cool Trail Shirt
Buy Here : $45 $27
Patagonia Men’s Fjord Loft Shirt
Patagonia Men’s Fjord Loft Shirt
Buy Here : $149 $104

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

