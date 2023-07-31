The Best Duffel Bags for Every Kind of Traveler

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The ubiquitous duffel bag. From gym lockers to beaches to airport luggage conveyers, we reach for our duffels on a daily basis. Their unstructured, cylindrical shape is perfect for fitting just about whatever you need to put inside, and larger duffels are ideal for bulky clothing and gear. Thrown over your shoulder or lugged with padded backpack-style straps, the best duffel bags are practical and always there to get the job done.

The history of duffels is rooted in that same practical spirit. Duffels have a history of being issued to military personnel, originally in the form of a large bag with a top drawstring closure. The name duffel (sometimes spelled duffle or kit bag) comes from the fabric originally used to craft the bags, sourced from the Belgian village Duffel, which produced coarse material used for the bags in the 17th century.

Duffels have remained popular with travelers since their invention, thanks to the ease with which they can be packed and carried in a variety of situations. While they do offer less security and protection than hard-shell suitcases, duffels are flexible enough to fit into small planes, trains and vehicles. They can also help save luggage weight if you’re bumping up against a weight allowance. While they can be more challenging to organize than their hard-sided competition, a good degree of organization can be achieved using packing cubes and other interior organization.

I’ve spent more than 15 years working around the globe, often packing in various duffels and iterations of product testing luggage for brands. Here are thirteen duffels on my radar right now, each with a few notes about what makes them stand out from the competition.

Filson 48-Hour Tin Cloth Duffel Bag Looking for a duffel that’s classy enough to hit high-end resorts but durable enough to survive airport baggage handlers? Filson’s 48-Hour Tin Cloth Duffel is a classic overnight bad with a reinforced base and exterior pockets for organization. The oil-finished Tin Cloth exterior sheds rain and snow. It can also develop a delicious patina with use. The adjustable, removable shoulder strap allows for cross-body coverage, and bridle leather straps allow for comfortable hand carry. Buy it now : $495

KUIU Waypoint 2800 Duffel Built to make the most of airplane carry-on allowances, KUIU’s Waypoint 2800 is ideal for two to three-day trips. The bag comes in larger versions for expedition-length trips, but the 2800 fits a surprising amount of gear in its 2800 cubic inches. The weatherproof outer and water-resistant zippers keep the weather away, while a fully-padded liner helps protect your gear. The included backpack straps are extremely well-padded in case you’re off for a long walk once you reach your destination. Buy it now : $199

REI Co-Op Roadtripper 100 Duffel Roomy and minimal, REI’s Roadtripper 100 folds down to fit in its own included storage cube when not in use. The recycled polyester outer is water- and abrasion-resistant, and daisy chains on the sides offer lash points to secure the bag when needed. The bag has a basic carry handle as well as a detachable shoulder strap. It’s a bare-bones design, making it a great choice for minimalists hauling a lot of gear Buy it now : $65

Thule Aion 35 Duffel On the smaller side at 35 liters, Thule’s waxed canvas duffel offers a useful split packing design to divide dirty clothes from clean. The TPU-lined compartment keeps odors and damp clothes contained (awesome for shoes). A padded storage space for up to a 16” MacBook and a 12.9” tablet helps to keep things organized, and a pass-through panel allows the bag to easily attach to rolling luggage. Buy it now : $190

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel – 55L Patagonia’s Black Hole Duffels consistently tops the “best gear” lists — and for good reason. These industry workhorses are exceptionally durable, weather-resistant and comfortable to carry. The main compartment clamshells open fully for easy access, and an internal pocket helps keep things organized. Ergonomic, padded shoulder straps are quickly and easily removable so they don’t get caught up in airports, and the bags have plenty of lash points to secure when needed. Buy it now : $169

Cotopaxi Allpa 70L Duffel Bag Funky and fun, Cotopaxi’s Allpa Duffel transitions easily to a backpack with padded, comfortable backpack straps. The best feature we loved is the dirty laundry compartment at the bottom of the bag, with a mesh organizer pocket. The large, main compartment has zippered interior organization under the flap, and two additional exterior accessory pockets hold odds-and-ends. The colorways are bright and make it easy to spot your bag on the luggage carousel or at the bus depot. Buy it now : $160

RAB Expedition 50L Kit Bag British Brand RAB has crafted an expedition-duty duffel just as ready for polar expeditions as the luggage handlers at Newark. Made of durable 600D fabric coated with a water-resistant film, with triple-stitched seams and a double-thickness base for protection. The large main opening has two internal pockets underneath the lid, and the bag has two detachable shoulder straps and four handles for easy carrying. Buy it now : $125

L.L. Bean Adventure Duffel – XL This simple, practical duffel design from L.L. Bean is a no-frills choice for road-trippers and household-use duffels. The 600-denier polyester (prints) and 420-denier nylon (solids) fabric has a water-resistant polyurethane coating and comes in a variety of bright colorways. Durability is reinforced by the nylon bottom, and the handle wrap and carry strap are padded for comfortable carry. It also Includes thoughtfully-placed cinch straps to help keep loads secure. Buy it now : $90

The North Face Base Camp Voyager Duffel – 62L The North Face took the core DNA of their famous Base Camp Duffel and made it even better. Increased internal organization in the form of an adjustable (and removable) divider in the main compartment. There’s also a small external secure-zip pocket. The 100% recycled body material is lighter than the original model, but just as durable. The padded shoulder straps unclip and conceal behind the back panel for secure airport check-in and trouble-free duffel carry. Buy it now : $155

YETI Panga 75L Waterproof Duffel Fully submersible and ready for whatever wet weather Mother Nature can throw your way, the Panga duffel brings the quality one would expect from YETI. The high-density nylon shell is puncture-resistant, and an EVA molded bottom provides a sturdy platform for any conditions. The inside of the bag is simple, with two mesh pockets, and while the waterproof zipper can sometimes be a little “sticky” and require a good tug, it remains waterproof and keeps the bag dry inside. Comfortable shoulder straps also allow for backpack-style carrying. Buy it now : $350

Osprey Transporter Wheeled Duffel 60 Ideal for hauling heavy duffel loads you would rather not haul over your shoulder, the Transporter Wheeled Duffel makes heavy loads seem easy. A burly chassis with oversized wheels manages rough terrain with ease — including the cobbled streets of Europe. Organization comes in the form of a zippered mesh compartment in the lid, while the dual-sided TPU coating and oversized top flap help keep foul weather away. The bag is more streamlined and elegant than other rolling duffel options, meaning it can transition from business travel to weekend outdoor adventures. Buy it now : $320

Sea to Summit 90L Duffel Sea to Summit is known for its travel and outdoor gear, and the brand’s luggage holds true to that history. Their duffel is crafted from burly tarpaulin laminate and 1000-denier fabric, a stable base that helps maintain shape and support. The large t-bar zip also pulls for easy, snag-free access. There is also a padded lid that opens super wide for easy organization and access. Thoughtful features include a quick-changing handle position using high-strength hooks and a streamlined magnetic handle keeper. Buy it now : $200

Sitka Drifter Duffel 75L Hunting brand Sitka is well-known for its high-end camouflage, and they’ve extended that heritage of quality to a line of duffels and bags. The Drifter Duffel comes in three sizes (50L, 75L, and 110L) and is made of 150D TPU-coated rip-stop fabric with a waterproof 450D welded bathtub floor for protection and durability, making the bag quite weather-resistant. Four side handles, one top carrying handle and removable backpack straps provide multiple carrying options from the airport to the field. Buy it now : $189