Leisure > Travel

What Does American Airlines Have Planned for AI?

The airline is taking a different route than AI pricing

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 2, 2026 9:15 pm EST
American Airlines plane on the tarmac
American Airlines has ambitious plans for AI.
American Airlines

Last year, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom made it clear that he was skeptical of airlines using AI for fare pricing. That doesn’t mean that American Airlines is avoiding using AI in its operations altogether. In a recent interview with Skift, American Airlines’ vice president of digital customer experience, Sam Liyanage, spelled out several of the areas in which the airline was using AI — and where they were most satisfied with this technology.

Liyanage was most specific when discussing the the airline’s use of generative AI to help travelers decide on a destination. “Travel is shifting from rigid filters to natural, conversational intent,” he told Skift. “Travelers are searching for highly specific scenarios, and we are seeing that firsthand in our GenAI-powered search tool.” One example he cited: “somewhere warm under $800.”

He also offered more specificity — though he did not provide specifics on how many customers are using American’s AI-based search tool as opposed to more traditional flight searches. “Early use shows customers asking more complex, more personal questions — often blending budget, loyalty, timing, and experience in a single prompt — and engaging more deeply with results because the tool translates all the complexity into simple, confident choices,” he said.

American Airlines Is Letting Travelers Trade Miles for World Cup Tickets
American Airlines Is Letting Travelers Trade Miles for World Cup Tickets
 Frequent travelers will have access in mid-December 2025

The other main area that Liyanage cited AI as being influential in has to do with flight scheduling and logistics. “Today, with AI, the system analyzes live operational conditions — from weather to taxi times to gate availability — and helps our team take quick, informed action to protect the customer’s journey,” he told Skift. Will the airline’s use of AI translate into more satisfied customers? We may have an inkling of that when J.D. Power releases its annual North America Airline Satisfaction Survey this May.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

British Airways passenger on laptop
Two More Airlines Are Connecting With Starlink for In-Flight Wi-Fi
PLAY Airlines plane
Another No-Frills Icelandic Airline Has Called It a Day
American Airlines plane on tarmac
American Airlines Is Adding a Very Short International Route in 2026
Airbus A321-XLR in flight
Airlines Are Embracing One Airbus Model for Longer Flights

Leisure
Leisure > Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man and a woman sitting down to dinner in a photo illustration with a downward trending arrow
Are We in a Relationship Recession? We Asked a Dating Expert. 
Colman Domingo in "Dead Man’s Wire," Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy in "The Pitt," and Lucinda Williams.
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for January 2026
Two of the best colognes of 2025, from Prada and Dior
The 16 Best Colognes of the Year
resolution products
Want Your New Year’s Resolution to Stick? These Products Will Probably Help.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Travel, Right This Way

American Airlines plane on the tarmac

What Does American Airlines Have Planned for AI?

Water Castle Mellenthin

This Baltic Castle Is Hosting an Enticing Whiskey Festival

A small handful of hotel amenities have gone fully ubiquitous.

The Amenities Trends Taking Over the Hotel World

W Punta Cana

A Hotel We Love: W Punta Cana

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch