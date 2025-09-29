Leisure > Travel

Another No-Frills Icelandic Airline Has Called It a Day

PLAY has flown its last flight

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 29, 2025 3:50 pm EDT
PLAY Airlines plane
PLAY has flown its last flight.
PLAY

In 2019, WOW Air, known for its low-cost flights from the U.S. to Iceland (and from Iceland to the rest of Europe), abruptly ceased operations, leaving plenty of passengers around the world stranded. This week might bring with it a sense of deja vu, as an airline founded by several WOW alumni — PLAY, which took a similar approach to low-cost international travel — has also announced that it’s flown its last flight.

On Sunday, September 28, the airline updated its website and directed travelers to an announcement. “Fly PLAY hf. has ceased operations, and all flights have been cancelled,” the airline stated. The message added that the airline was “deeply sorry for the disruption this causes.”

According to reporting from Jenny Gross at The New York Times, around 1,750 travelers were affected by the airline’s closure on Monday alone. People with travel booked on PLAY flights later in the week (or in the year) will now have the unenviable task of seeking refunds and looking into whether alternative flights are still available for their preferred dates.

This is an abrupt change from the airline’s position less than a month ago, when it touted that its “unit revenue reached its highest level ever for the month of August.”

Wow Air Collapsed, Leaving Thousands of Passengers Stranded
Wow Air Collapsed, Leaving Thousands of Passengers Stranded
 The discount airline cancelled all flights in middle-of-night announcement

There were some signs that all was not well with PLAY before this week’s news. As One Mile at a Time’s Ben Schlappig noted, the last few years have seen PLAY adopt a number of different business strategies to keep the business functional, including cutting its routes to the United States.

PLAY’s news comes at a decisive time for tourism in Iceland. As Stefano Montali recently reported at The New York Times, Iceland is currently pondering how much tourism is too much, and what effect it’s having on the nation as a whole.

More Like This

The National Geographic Lindblad cruise offers a real taste of Iceland
Circumnavigating Iceland on a National Geographic Lindblad Cruise Ship
The Drinking Culture of Iceland
The Drinking Culture of Iceland
Blue Lagoon
One of Iceland’s Top Tourist Attractions Is at Risk From Lava
A collage of photos of Iceland adventures.
Knocking Around Iceland’s Adventure Coast

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A group playing beach volleyball.
When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.
You Look Rich cocktail at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills
Why You Should Order a Split-Base Cocktail
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
A man walks on a beach in winter, watching the waves.
One of the Best Things You Can Do After a Fight
AI companionship is the newest trend in online dating. For those in relationships, its morality remains an open question.
I’m Dating an AI Chatbot. My Girlfriend Is Jealous.
Vacheron Constantin
Vacheron Constantin Celebrates Its 270th Birthday with One of the Most Complicated Watches of the Year

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

PLAY Airlines plane

Another No-Frills Icelandic Airline Has Called It a Day

United Airlines passenger

United Airlines' Starlink Installations Are Gaining Speed

Part retro escape, part modern comfort — these hotels channel classic Americana while still feeling fresh enough for today’s traveler.

Classic Americana Stays Are Making a Comeback

A vast, otherworldly expanse of blindingly white salt crust, Salar de Uyuni sits at nearly 12,000 feet above sea level and was formed by the evaporation of ancient lakes.

Bolivia’s Uyuni Salt Flat Offers One of the World’s Most Epic and Surreal Adventures

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

AI companionship is the newest trend in online dating. For those in relationships, its morality remains an open question.

I’m Dating an AI Chatbot. My Girlfriend Is Jealous.

collage of nike sneakers

Nike’s Got Some Great Fall Sneakers on Sale

collage of items on dark background

From Our EIC: 5 Things You Should Absolutely Buy Today

Neon sign advertising Kratom

States Are Divided On Regulating Kratom