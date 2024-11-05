The Drinking Culture of Iceland

Newcomers like Tipsy (which Jakobsson says has a deal on Martinis and unique cocktails) and Daisy, a cocktail bar that focuses on classics (and serves a standout grilled cheese), are also shaping the scene. “The most popular new bar is probably Tipsy, which has very classy decor but still feels very warm and welcoming,” Hraunfjörð says. Outside of Reykjavik, Götubarinn, located in Akureyri to the north, is a local favorite known for its cozy and quirky design, with intimate nooks and sing-alongs around an old piano. R5, also in Akureyri, serves up creative cocktails, and Bryggjan Brugghús in the Eastfjords offers craft beer brewed on-site and delicious seafood​.