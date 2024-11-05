The Drinking Culture of Iceland

To celebrate the incredible drinking cultures of Europe, we dove deep into 10 different countries to get to know a little more about what’s in their glasses and how it got there in the first place. Click here to see them all.
To truly understand the deep-rooted drinking culture of Iceland, you have to go back to the Viking Age, 874 AD, when Norse settlers first brought their love for mead and ale to the uninhabited island’s rugged shores. Central to celebrations and social life, mead was a luxury made from precious honey, and ale was an everyday staple brewed from barley. But, as Iceland developed, its harsh climate and isolation made grain cultivation difficult, forcing Icelanders to rely on imported spirits like aquavit, which later evolved into Brennivín, the country’s signature drink.
Take a trip to Iceland’s capital city Reykjavik today (where more than 60% of the country’s population lives), and you’ll find a vibrant and innovative bar scene that has flourished in recent years. Craft cocktails incorporating local ingredients, from Arctic herbs to Icelandic spirits, have become a staple at Reykjavík’s top bars, and the city’s bartenders have gained a reputation for pushing the boundaries of mixology. What began as a modest scene has transformed into a buzzing nightlife destination, where cozy pubs, trendy cocktail bars and even bustling nightclubs offer something for every kind of drinker.
“In the last 15 years, we have gone from having mostly unskilled bar staff making Sex on the Beaches and Piña Coladas to having world-class mixologists running elite craft cocktail bars, constantly innovating, and improving the bar culture through industry social gatherings, competitions and collaboration,” says Baldur Guðmundsson Hraunfjörð, bartender at Reykjavik’s Bodega Bar.
Craft beer bars and local breweries can also be found aplenty in Reykjavik and beyond, despite strict regulations in the 20th century when the country endured a lengthy prohibition period that began in 1915, lifting only after a combination of public outcry and diplomatic pressures. While Icelanders eventually got their wine back (Spain refused to trade with them unless they bought their wine), beer remained banned until 1989 — a policy enacted by the Alþingi’s (Icelandic parliament) fear that young people and the working class were susceptible to overindulgence.
“Icelanders wanted to drink beer, so we created this pseudo-beer where we poured vodka into non-alcoholic beer,” says Soley Kristjansdottir, brand manager for Diageo. “Pretty iconic.” Today, beer has become one of Iceland’s favorite drinks, with “Beer Day” celebrated annually on March 1st to commemorate the end of the prohibition.
Brennivín, also known as “Black Death,” is perhaps Iceland’s most iconic distilled spirit, an aquavit made from fermented potatoes and flavored with caraway seeds. This potent drink is often associated with traditional Icelandic celebrations, especially Þorrablót, a midwinter feast where it’s paired with hákarl (fermented shark). Despite the intimidating name, Brennivín is actually more of a cultural symbol than a daily indulgence for most Icelanders. “Most locals absolutely despise our national spirit Brennivín,” Hraunfjörð says. However, its reputation is evolving as creative mixologists incorporate it into inventive cocktails, which are becoming popular at top-notch spots like Apotek, Bodega Bar and Amma Don.
On the other hand, Opal liqueur has a flavor that Icelanders can’t get enough of: black licorice. “There’s also Opal liqueur, which is based on a popular Icelandic candy and has a licorice-like taste, a flavor profile that Icelanders love,” says Dagur Jakobsson of Apotek. Typically, Opal is taken as a shot or mixed into cocktails to add a distinct kick with a touch of sweetness.
Iceland’s craft beer scene has also seen a resurgence since the beer ban was lifted in 1989. Breweries like Víking have gained prominence, crafting beers that incorporate Icelandic ingredients. Víking Fjallagrasa, a beer brewed with Icelandic moss, “gives the beer an earthy flavor that’s distinctly Icelandic,” Jakobsson says. “Breweries like Einstök have also produced beers with Arctic berries, while Borg Brugghús experiments with Icelandic herbs and spices in their brews, giving a fresh, local twist to traditional beer styles.”
Plus, the Homemade Thing
Many families in Iceland, especially those in rural areas, are known for crafting their own schnapps, or landabrugg. “People in Iceland make their own schnapps or herbal-infused spirits, often using local ingredients like crowberries, rhubarb or Icelandic moss,” Jakobsson says. Crowberries — small, dark purple fruits that resemble blueberries — have a tart, earthy flavor and are one of the most common ingredients used in homemade liqueurs. The tradition is common in the late summer and early autumn, when berries are ripe and ready to be made into booze.
In addition to schnapps, Icelanders have a practice of making preserved extracts, typically from crowberries or blueberries. “In Iceland, we have more of a culture of extracts, although some produce a raw extract containing only the juice of the berries,” says David Hood, bar manager at Amma Don. Alongside these berry liqueurs, Iceland also has a moonshine called Landi, though Hood adds, “I wouldn’t recommend it.” Its reputation, let’s just say, is because of its potency.
Music festivals are a time to imbibe regardless of location, and Þjóðhátíð, Iceland’s largest festival, is no exception. It takes place annually on the southern island of Vestmannaeyjar during the first weekend of August and is known for its incredible atmosphere that brings together thousands of Icelanders and visitors for a weekend of concerts, bonfires, fireworks and partying in the stunning Herjólfsdalur valley.
“Þjóðhátíð is by far the biggest drinking day in the country, as festival goers often set up tents and gather in a communal spirit to drink, dance and celebrate during the course of three days,” Hood says.
For Icelanders who can’t make it to Vestmannaeyjar that weekend, they fortunately aren’t left with no opportunities to crack a cold one. The long Merchants’ Weekend, known as Verslunarmannahelgi, is actually a major public holiday in Iceland that takes place during the first weekend of August. Traditionally, it was a break for merchants and shopkeepers, but today it’s evolved into a national holiday that basically acts as a big countrywide party — whether you’re camping in the countryside with friends and family or reveling in the city.
“There are two big festivals happening that weekend, Þjóðhátíð in Vestmannaeyjar and Innipúkinn in Reykjavík,” Hraunfjörð says. “This is the wildest weekend in the whole country, rivaled only by Menningarnótt (Culture Night) in Reykjavík, where the whole city becomes completely overrun with people.”
Care for some fermented shark? While the unique delicacy is often pushed at tourists for its novelty, the dish is typically only consumed by Icelanders during special occasions, like Þorrablót. “Þorrablót is a key celebration in January and February,” Jakobsson says. “It’s rooted in ancient traditions, originally a pagan sacrificial feast, but it has since evolved into a cultural event where Icelanders gather to drink, eat traditional foods like fermented shark and ram’s testicles, and celebrate their heritage with song and dance.”
In Iceland, traditional drinking snacks often include iconic foods like smoked lamb (hangikjöt), as well as more casual chips and other salty snacks served with an Icelandic mayo sauce called remúlaði. “Icelanders drown everything in sauce,” Kristjansdottir says.
“Smoked lamb and fermented shark are traditional Icelandic snacks often paired with drinks,” Jakobsson says. “Additionally, fish jerky and dried fish (harðfiskur) are popular with beer.” This fish jerky, made from cod or haddock, is a chewy, protein-packed option that has long been a staple in Icelandic snacking culture. Icelanders also enjoy local snacks like Stjörnusnakk, a bacon-flavored puff similar to Funyuns.
When the night winds down, many locals head to Hlöllabátar, a sandwich spot in Reykjavík’s Ingólfstorg Square, for a late-night bite. “When you’re ready to end the night, it’s quite common to see people flocking towards Hlöllabátar — get the number 19 if you end up going,” Hood says.
“We get wasted and then have something right before bed,” Hraunfjörð says.
“Reykjavik has a lot of really cool bars and restaurants,” Kristjansdottir says. “Everything is really close together, and people usually scan many places during the night. The definition of a good night is how many of your friends you run into.”
Among Reykjavik’s most iconic bars is Kaffibarinn, known for its cozy, laid-back vibe. Slippbarinn, situated at the Reykjavik Marina, is one of the city’s OG cocktail bars. Another favorite is Ölstofan, one of the oldest bars in Reykjavik, beloved for its no-nonsense vibe and great selection of local beers. Along with these revered establishments, the cocktail scene in the city has also been hitting its stride of late.
“Icelandic bars are increasingly embracing locally-sourced, natural ingredients like seaweed, rhubarb and crowberries in cocktails,” Jakobsson says. For wine lovers, Aperó is a cozy spot with a great selection of wines, and Bingo is perfect for those seeking creative cocktails like their Infinity Negroni.
Newcomers like Tipsy (which Jakobsson says has a deal on Martinis and unique cocktails) and Daisy, a cocktail bar that focuses on classics (and serves a standout grilled cheese), are also shaping the scene. “The most popular new bar is probably Tipsy, which has very classy decor but still feels very warm and welcoming,” Hraunfjörð says. Outside of Reykjavik, Götubarinn, located in Akureyri to the north, is a local favorite known for its cozy and quirky design, with intimate nooks and sing-alongs around an old piano. R5, also in Akureyri, serves up creative cocktails, and Bryggjan Brugghús in the Eastfjords offers craft beer brewed on-site and delicious seafood.
Iceland has few “rules” around drinking, but nearly everyone will tell you that you don’t hit the town until late on weekends — around midnight or after — so pregaming is a big thing.
“One notable rule is that Icelanders often wait until midnight to go out, so the nightlife kicks off quite late,” Jakobsson says. “Tipping isn’t expected, as service charges are usually included.”
There is perhaps only one unofficial rule in Iceland to avoid some cultural side eye: leaving liquid in your cup. “Finish your drink, or an Icelandic person will shame you and say, ‘not finishing your drink in this economy?’” Hood jokes.
Another reason to finish every last drop of liquor in that coupe glass is the price of alcohol in Iceland. Pretty much everything there is expensive because of high import costs, its small population and high taxes, especially on alcohol. In Reykjavik, the cost of drinking can be equated to that of New York City or even higher, which is objectively atrocious.
Two distinctly Icelandic riffs on cocktails from Reykjavik cocktail bars
Do or Dill
By Baldur Guðmundsson Hraunfjörð of Bodega Bar
2 oz. Brennivín
1 oz. lemon juice
1 oz. 1:1 dill syrup*
Black pepper, to top
Add all liquid ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Top with black pepper.
*The syrup is equal parts sugar and water blended with dill and strained through cheesecloth.
Brennivín Martini
By David Hood of Amma Donamma
2 oz. Þúfa Oak-Aged Brennivín
.25 oz. Lillet Blanc
Harðfiskur with butter, for garnish
Add the Brennivín and Lillet to a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a buttered piece of harðfiskurmethod.
