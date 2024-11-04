The Drinking Culture of Scotland

Scotland doesn’t really have a poitín or moonshine, but whisky did start as a homemade booze. “It was known as ‘uisge beatha,’ which means ‘water of life,’” says Annabel Thomas, founder and CEO of Scotch whisky distillery Nc’nean. “It would have been produced in many of the remote settlements in Scotland and been a much rougher version of the drink we know today, as a result of poorer distillation techniques and limited maturation. They also flavored it with local herbs and plants to try to make it more delicious. But that was all in the days before the government regulated alcohol production.”